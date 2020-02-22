close-3-2-win-thanks-to-lewandowski-against-sc-paderborn

Manuel Neuer shone again in his parade role as Libero. The goalkeeper of FC Bayern Munich was standing far in front of his goal, and when a steep pass into the Munich half could have given the promoted SC Paderborn a good chance, he sprinted towards the center line and knocked the ball into the side.

Shortly before the break, Neuer's interpretation of the Libero role didn't look quite as good. Again he hurried far out of his gate, this time towards the sidelines – but Neuer was too late. Dennis Srbeny put the ball past him, curved inside and hit the goal of FC Bayern Munich. It was the equalizer to 1-1.

Bayern are in the title fight

In the end, the error of the national goalkeeper shouldn't matter. But it was exciting. More exciting than Bayern expected. The Bundesliga league leaders beat Paderborn 3-2 (1-1). Twice he had to accept the equalization of the guests, and when Robert Lewandowski scored with his second goal to 3-2, there were only three minutes left to play. Despite a moderate performance, the Bavarians brought with their 194. Victory in 250. League game in the home arena the direct pursuers RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach at the start of the 23. Matchdays in tight spots.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick reacted to the yellow blocks by Jérôme Boateng and Benjamin Pavard with a defensive system change. Joshua Kimmich moved right into a new triple chain with central David Alaba and Lucas Hernández. Full-back Álvaro Odriozola played more aggressively on his debut debut in the Bundesliga, as did his counterpart on the left, Alphonso Davies.

It was a sign of the direction in the Champions League duel in London on Tuesday the lineup hardly. On the offensive, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman were spared an hour as a bench press. Philippe Coutinho and Corentin Tolisso were allowed to run in the star team. Leon Goretzka was absent due to muscular problems. His participation against Chelsea is open.

A precise cross on Lewandowski was the first good action of the Spanish winter transfer Odriozola (8th minute), who demonstrated his strengths in the forward movement several times. However, the Bayern game often lacked the precision to play off Paderborn's defense. The Munich team had to wait almost half an hour until the first goal celebration was scheduled. After passing by Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry rummaged through the defensive score and scored in his 100. Bundesliga game already its 41. Results.

Bayern were again defensively vulnerable

Bayern had the game under control. The consequence was still missing. Lewandowski missed another cross from Odriozola (39.). The eager Coutinho graduated too hastily shortly afterwards. Paderborn chose counterattacks and equalized after Neuer's mistake. Since a Tolisso shot deflected by Christian Strohdiek (45. + 1) jumped to the crossbar, the unexpected tie caused the break.

Munich tried to invest more after the restart, but there were too many losses. The actions lacked the right momentum. And then SCP goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle parried in the 53. Minute great twice against Lewandowski. Paderborn limited himself to his options and also put up with the injuries to Gerrit Holtmann and Streli Mamba. Then Flick brought Müller and Coman, who checked Zingerle shortly afterwards (66.).

Against Lewandowski's low shot after Gnabry's preliminary work even the well-placed SCP goalkeeper is powerless. The decision? Not at all. Bayern remained vulnerable defensively and substitute Michel unreservedly marked the renewed equalization. However, Lewandwoski still had the last word with his late winning goal. (AP)