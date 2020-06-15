Clinical Trial Imaging Market in Europe 2020 Emerging Factors & Growth Status | Leading Players are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC

�

Europe clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Some of the major players operating in this Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Imaging techniques are highly used in oncological clinical trials for gaining accurate evidences in order to make a good decision. In the clinical trial imaging, the technology of imaging representations for medical includes the service of radiographers (X-ray technologists), medical physicists, radiologists, sonographers (ultrasound technologists), nurses and biomedical engineers.

The first computer-based image analysis was introduced in the year 1960. Initially medical imaging was started with the technology of X-rays, at that time the procedure of X-ray would be passed through the body onto some film, which would generate an image and it would take around 11 minutes to complete the procedure of X-ray. Digitalization technique was introduced in 1970. This new technique contains digital image of the inner parts of the body such as computed tomography scanner. This digital technique has many benefits such as ease of storing records, it has the ability to use computers to analyze images and detect issues and it has the ability to enhance images with the use of technology.

Segmentation: Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Europe clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five notable segments which are basis of product & services, modality, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product & services, the Europe clinical trial imaging market is segmented into services and software

On the basis of modality, the Europe clinical trial imaging market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the Europe clinical trial imaging market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the Europe clinical trial imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe clinical trial imaging market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, ICON Plc announced that they have acquired MeDiNova Research. After this acquisition the company has enhanced their patient recruitment capabilities in EMEA and complements ICON existing site network in the U.S., PMG Research.

In February 2019, Navitas Life Cycle declared acquisition of DataCeutics Inc. which leads to the growth of Clinical business as well as global clinical market. Dataceutics strengthens the company in its high end biostatics, data management and statical programming which is very beneficial for the company.

In July 2018, Resonance Health announced that their product FerriSmart have received CE Mark clearance. CE mark is a certification mark which indicates that the product is healthy, safe. After getting CE Mark clearance the product FerriSmart has enhanced their credibility in Europe market.

Research Methodology: Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers, Distributors, and Industrialists

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

