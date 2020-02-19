In the face of assaults and violence against rail workers, the rail and transport union calls for a nationwide database. It is intended to record all acts that are reported in the bus and train areas. “This enables problem lines to be identified quickly, on which additional personnel, particularly from the security area, should be deployed,” said union director Kristian Loroch on Wednesday in Frankfurt.

Most passengers treated their colleagues with respect. The few others, however, “create a climate of fear and uncertainty – or even become encroaching. And unfortunately, that will continue to increase, “said Loroch.

Deutsche Bahn announced that 2018 2620 attacks occurred in the year Employees were counted. The sharp increase of the past years is clearly slowed down. However, there are repeated verbal and physical assaults against DB employees, for example during ticket checks, enforcing house rights and on the sidelines of popular festivals, major events and football games.

Deutsche Bahn observes: Changes in society Framework conditions presented employees in customer contact with special challenges. “The tone has become rougher, attacks often come suddenly,” it says. About half of the attacks hit security forces.

Most of the attacks are simple physical injuries and occur spontaneously. Serious injuries were the exception with a share of seven percent and declined as a result of various protective measures.

Hans-Hilmar Rischke, Head of Group Security at Deutsche Bahn, said: “The safety of our customers and employees is our priority first of all. Unfortunately, we have to react to the continually falling inhibition threshold for violence. That is why we give our employees the necessary self-confidence and regular training so that they can react correctly and master conflicts even in difficult situations. ”

De-escalation training is part of the regular advanced training of 20. 000 Employees with customer contact, for security forces also training to ward off attacks, as the train announced.

Because violence does not only affect the transport sector, The railway and transport trade union participates in the cross-union DGB initiative “Never forget, a person works here”. Its goal is to provide assistance and prevent aggression with prevention.

But it should not be left alone, the railroad workers think: “From our point of view it is time for a social outcry. We all have to stand together for safe mobility and should no longer close our eyes to attacks. ” (dpa)