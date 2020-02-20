climate-activist-greta-thunberg-establishes-a-foundation

Climate activist Greta Thunberg uses her prize money from the Alternative Nobel Prize to set up her new foundation. The one million Swedish kronor (around 94. 500 euros) enables Thunberg to establish the Greta Thunberg & Beata Ernman Foundation the Right Livelihood Foundation on Thursday, which awards the alternative Nobel Prizes every year. She honored Thunberg in Stockholm last year for her work against the climate crisis.

New appeal from Greta Thunberg

The use of the prize money for the foundation was confirmed to the German press agency in the environment of the climate activist. According to dpa information, the funds were initially used as start-up capital for the foundation and will later be donated to charitable purposes in accordance with the foundation's goals as soon as the foundation is fully functional.

Die 17 – year-old Thunberg had announced at the end of January via Instagram that she and her family had founded a foundation that should gradually get going. The non-profit foundation is necessary to handle book royalties, donations and prize money in a completely transparent manner. The foundation, named after her and her sister Beata Ernman and based in Stockholm will, according to Thunberg, work for ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health.

The Right Livelihood Awards given since 1980 are generally referred to as alternative Nobel Prizes, but are at a critical distance from the traditional Nobel Prizes. The award money associated with the awards is generally intended for the work of those who have won.

“We are convinced that Thunberg's new foundation will do great things and promote the much-needed change “explained Right Livelihood Director Ole von Uexküll. The activist had already presented her idea of ​​the foundation to End Livelihood 2019.

Thunberg is expected in Hamburg on Friday. Two days before the citizens' election, young climate activists want to put pressure on them for a better climate policy. 30. 000 People are expected to start a climate strike on Friday afternoon – including that Figurehead of the “Fridays for Future” movement. This time the motto is “Hamburg chooses climate”.

Thunberg comes to a demonstration in Hamburg

“The visit by Greta Thunberg shows that 'Fridays for Future', like the climate crisis, does not stick to national borders and that Hamburg will be the focus of European attention that day,” said Co-organizer Arnaud Boehmann according to the NDR. The citizenship election is not a regional matter, but a crucial accent for climate policy across Germany. Other prominent guests are the hip-hop band “Fettes Brot” and the German climate activist Luisa Neubauer.

Thunberg repeated her allegation on Wednesday , which she had said at the World Economic Summit in Davos. In January she said there: “Our house is still on fire. Your inactivity is heating the flames every hour,” she said. “We still tell you to panic and act as if you love your children more than anything.” Now the Swede wrote on Twitter: “Will you be the first generation ever who is not willing to sacrifice your own comfort in order to secure the future for her?”