claudias-pechstein's-lawyers-are-considering-legal-action

Speed ​​skating national coach Erik Bouwman defended his brand letter against Claudia Pechstein and thus intensified his attacks on the five-time Olympic champion. It was an “emergency call” that was necessary to show what “most of the German speed skating team think.”

The Dutchman said in an interview on ZDF on Sunday and referred to it the presidential elections in the German speed skating community on 28. March in Erfurt, where Pechstein's partner Matthias Große runs for office. In his general statement, Bouwman described the application from Grosse as a “joke” and found that most of the runners in the team “found Pechstein to throw up.”

His statements “did not deserve a beauty award, but had to be said Bouwman admitted now. And he added: “Whether I will still be the national coach next season depends on what happens in the election.” In the event of his election as DESG president, Große had announced that he wanted to part with the national coach. )

The Berlin real estate entrepreneur reacted promptly to Bouwman's statements on Sunday. “Pechstein lawyers are now considering a defamation lawsuit. This is how a national coach cannot deal with a top athlete. Bouwman does not name Ross and Reiter and instrumentalizes the German team for himself, ”said Große, adding:“ The association must act now. ” (dpa)