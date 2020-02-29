Claudia Pechstein and Matthias Große are the winners

Of course, in an open mud battle these days, the reference to the situation with the Berlin soccer Bundesliga club Hertha BSC should not be missing. Matthias Große, Claudia Pechstein's partner, knows this too. National speed skating coach Erik Bouwman “learned in a flash from Jürgen Klinsmann how to disqualify yourself,” said Große in relation to the brand letter that Bouwman published a day before the start of the World Speed ​​Skating Championships.

In it he once again draws extensive attention to Pechstein. “Everyone in the German team could vomit about their exaggerated friendliness,” writes the national coach. Or also: “All people who know a little bit about speed skating know that Claudia Pechstein has only self-interest.”

Pechstein sends “many thanks to the national coach”

It is the next escalation of a dispute that has lasted for weeks and months – and, among other things, has already led to Pechstein no longer training with the German, but with the Polish national team. Bouwman even added on Friday. “We have a snake pit here with people who belong to a very negative current,” said the 47 year old Dutchman to the daily newspaper “De Telegraaf”. According to Bouwman, a group led by Pechstein “sabotages” the association's plans to connect with the top nations.

The national coach is expressing what many others think. There are only good reasons why others have never said this publicly. Because they know that it is of no use to them, but Pechstein and grown-ups are just waiting for it. Both can take up the steep slope and present themselves again as victims.

“Many thanks to the national coach for giving me the best possible support with his request to speak immediately before the start of the competitions,” Pechstein replied ironically announced. Objectively speaking, it would also be Bouwman's job to support his best athlete. But that's over long ago.

Great, the brand letter is very convenient

Ultimately, Pechstein doesn't care when and how Bouwman approaches her. The time so shortly before a World Cup is extremely unfavorable. Rather, he comes in very handy to Pechstein's significant other, who also wants to run for president in the German speed skating community.

Große now publicly calls for sanctions for Bouwman and sees this “unable to lead a team”. You can think of Grosse and Pechstein what you want. But they are right about it. The manner and timing of Bouwman's criticism is unprofessional – and does not serve its purpose.

Bouwman's brandbrief probably achieves exactly the opposite of what he probably wanted to achieve: to discredit Pechstein. But only Claudia Pechstein and her partner get out of it as winners.