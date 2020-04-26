city-day-calls-for-help-with-public-transport-financing

The German Association of Cities warns of the dramatic consequences of the corona crisis for local public transport and demands financial aid from the federal and state governments. “The municipalities urgently need a grant that enables them to ensure that public transport offers that are no longer economically viable, but necessary,” writes Helmut Dedy, General Manager of the German City Council, in a contribution for the specialist service “Tagesspiegel Background Mobility & Transport” . The municipalities, for example, would have to “hurry up to provide additional services, such as for the returning school traffic, and be able to compensate for the failures”. The state would have to step in with additional contribution margins.

“It must also be clarified quickly how the lost and in the system overall missing ticket revenue in public transport can be legally corrected with help from the federal and state governments,” wrote Dedy. For this purpose, an increase in the regionalization funds of the federal government is available. The massive loss of revenue due to the corona crisis could not be offset by the budgets of the cities and counties alone. “The federal and state governments must not leave municipalities alone when traveling by bus, subway or tram,” warned Dedy. Tsp