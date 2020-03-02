“citizens-will-notice-that-too”

The devils of tax legislation are also in the details. For almost four years, people in Germany's town halls and district offices have been racking their brains over the question: To what extent will we have to pay sales tax on previously tax-exempt local businesses? What will become more expensive in the municipalities, including for the citizens? Are some of your own efforts no longer worthwhile?

It can be about very mundane things in everyday communal life. For example, the sale of cleared tombstones by a cemetery administration. Or the supply of electricity from combined heat and power plants in sewage treatment plants or landfills. What if veterinary offices resell confiscated animals? What does it look like when a municipality organizes a market and also provides the traders with electricity and water connections?

But large projects that involve a lot of money are also affected. For example, the many cooperations between municipalities in data centers, building yards, call centers (recently in the 115 – network of central authorities' phone numbers) or water supply, when hiring out personnel or also Devices. So if, for example, one community “borrows” one of the employees or also a snow plow (or both together) and receives money for it. Or street planning for others, building management, and public relations. So far, municipal business operations of all kinds are only subject to VAT from a turnover of 35000 euros. In the future, payments should start from the first euro.

The EU has been demanding changes – since 2016

The reason is an EU directive from 2016. It requires municipalities to be subject to VAT whenever business, activities, events or services from in-house operations could in principle also be offered by private companies. A longer transition period for implementation expires at the end of the year. Payment must be made from 2021. The lion's share will flow to the federal and state governments in accordance with the usual tax distribution.

But the municipal associations still do not know what is in store for their members. Because the Federal Ministry of Finance has loitered and many questions have not yet been clarified with the states. After all, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared some assessments a few days ago. The letter states, for example, that the provision of personnel against payment always represents a “sustainable exchange of services” that leads to “entrepreneurial status” – and thus to tax liability. Unless there are no major distortions of competition. But how should municipalities assess that?

Parking in front of the authorities could therefore become more expensive for visitors and employees due to future VAT obligations. Market traders could also have to pay a little more for the stands. Sales tax can also be incurred if fire brigades compete with private services outside of security – for example, if a fire brigade repairs the hoses for colleagues elsewhere. The costs of operating rescue control centers could also increase. The municipal associations fear that digital collaborations in particular will become more expensive without necessity.

The federal and state governments still have to advise

The Federal Ministry of Finance says nothing about the cemetery fees – which is often a subject of controversy in local councils anyway – because it is still concerned with the Advises countries. This also applies to the wide range of small “auxiliary shops” that bring in a little money for the municipalities – for example, when selling invalid vehicle license plates to scrap dealers.

The Federal Council is in charge of the municipalities December rushed to help and asked the federal government to extend the transition phase to the new taxation system until the end 2022 in view of the many ambiguities. “The cities are urgently dependent on it,” said Helmut Dedy, chief executive of the city day, the Tagesspiegel. “The municipalities need the time so that they can implement the new requirements of the sales tax law legally clean. The tax offices also need this transition period. ”

City Day: Complicated Checks

The cities would have to check which of their many services will be included in the future new sales tax obligations fell. In addition, many contracts would have to be adjusted, fee statutes had to be changed. “Sales tax law is complicated, so these checks are very complex in practice.” It is particularly difficult with inter-municipal cooperation. But not only municipalities are affected, according to Dedy. Universities, university clinics and parishes also have conversion problems. “The Federal Government is therefore required to implement the extension of the transition period promptly with a legislative initiative.”

District Council: coalition did not keep its word

The district day is also upset. Hans-Günter Henneke, executive presidential member, accuses the grand coalition of not adhering to its own decisions. 2013 Union and SPD had agreed that inter-municipal cooperation should not be impeded by tax law. The Groko at that time also wanted to stand up for the EU. But now the Federal Ministry of Finance is doing the exact opposite, complains Henneke. In his view, an extensive VAT obligation for inter-municipal cooperation would be fatal. “Because that means nothing other than that support services from one municipality for another, such as winter service, would have to be provided at least 19 percent cheaper. However, this is illusory and will only lead to less division of labor between municipalities. Citizens will notice that too. ”Henneke demands that“ if necessary ”something flows back to cooperating municipalities via a“ VAT refund system ”.

Greens call for an extended transition period

The Greens are also putting pressure on the Bundestag. Stefan Schmidt, spokesman for municipal finance, calls for an extended transition period. “The Federal Ministry of Finance has to use the time gained to finally clarify the large number of unsolved application questions,” he told Tagesspiegel. The municipalities need legal certainty. The Federal Government must not casually sacrifice inter-municipal cooperation as an instrument of modern and efficient administration to excessive sales taxation. In a letter to Schmidt, State Secretary for Finance Sarah Ryglewski (SPD) said the ministry was examining the extension. However, the decision required by the Federal Council and local associations is still pending.