Cities demand “municipal rescue package”

The German Association of Cities has received from the federal government and countries in the face of collapsing tax revenues as a result of the Corona crisis called for a “municipal rescue package”. “The corona pandemic leads to serious financial burdens in all cities: income collapses, expenditure increases “, said the President of the German City Days, Burkhard Jung. “Even now there are significant drops in trade tax . After the important help for business, trade and the self-employed, the municipalities now also need financial support. ”

The Mayor of Leipzig said that the city council was afraid for the year 2020 a deficit of the German municipalities in the double-digit billions . “We urge the federal and state governments to work together to ensure that the cities are able to act and ensure the liquidity of the municipal funds.”

The federal government had comprehensive help for the economy decided to protect companies and jobs. Jung said that a rescue umbrella must now also be opened up for the municipalities. Jung said that municipal revenue is falling sharply: currently with trade tax, soon also with income tax . “There are also declines in childcare contributions, loss of income in libraries, swimming pools and theaters.” Many events were canceled during the crisis , Theaters have closed.

In addition to the municipalities , municipal companies also Pandemic in financial difficulties , Jung said: “For example, transport companies, trade fairs, airports, event centers, harbors, zoos and cultural institutions are threatened in part by the loss of income.” (dpa)