Cities demand “municipal rescue package”
The German Association of Cities has received from the federal government and countries in the face of collapsing tax revenues as a result of the Corona crisis called for a “municipal rescue package”. “The corona pandemic leads to serious financial burdens in all cities: income collapses, expenditure increases “, said the President of the German City Days, Burkhard Jung. “Even now there are significant drops in trade tax . After the important help for business, trade and the self-employed, the municipalities now also need financial support. ”
The Mayor of Leipzig said that the city council was afraid for the year 2020 a deficit of the German municipalities in the double-digit billions . “We urge the federal and state governments to work together to ensure that the cities are able to act and ensure the liquidity of the municipal funds.”
The federal government had comprehensive help for the economy decided to protect companies and jobs. Jung said that a rescue umbrella must now also be opened up for the municipalities. Jung said that municipal revenue is falling sharply: currently with trade tax, soon also with income tax . “There are also declines in childcare contributions, loss of income in libraries, swimming pools and theaters.” Many events were canceled during the crisis , Theaters have closed.
In addition to the municipalities , municipal companies also Pandemic in financial difficulties , Jung said: “For example, transport companies, trade fairs, airports, event centers, harbors, zoos and cultural institutions are threatened in part by the loss of income.” (dpa)
Residents of Wuhan may leave the city from Wednesday
The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan relax travel restrictions . For the first time since Wuhan on 23. January was sealed off from the outside world , residents should be allowed to leave the city again from Wednesday. The virus had spread from Wuhan worldwide. In the past 14 days from Wuhan but only two confirmed new infections were reported .
Also in the whole of China the number of new infections is very low . According to the health authorities, on Monday 32 new cases confirmed after 39 the day before. At all 32 New infections are travelers who came to China from overseas . Overall, now 81. 740 cases recorded. 3331 People had died. (Reuters)
Union in Spain: doctors and nurses overloaded
In Spain they are Doctors, nurses and paramedics, especially in the Madrid region reached the limit of their resilience . The staff of the clinics and also of the huge field hospital built on the Madrid exhibition center Ifema has been severely decimated, warned the trade union umbrella organization CCOO. At least 8700 Doctors and nurses in Madrid is currently either isolated or quarantined due to infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus and is therefore not in use. At the same time, in the region around the capital, the number of intensive care beds of 641 about 1500 increased .
“There are fewer staff, but double shifts. Many work for twelve hours and more than ten days at a time “, said CCOO. Days off and vacations were suspended. To make matters worse, there is still a great lack of protective equipment . (dpa)
UN Security Council will meet for the first time on the Corona crisis
The UN Security Council wants to on Thursday for the first time since the outbreak of the corona pandemic to deal with the effects of the crisis on international security. UN Secretary General António Guterres is said to 15 Inform members of the situation in a virtual session that is not open to the public . This was announced by the Dominican Republic, which currently holds the presidency of the most important UN body. Recently criticism arose due to the apparent standstill in the Security Council , which has so far not found a common stance on the Corona crisis.
A closed procedure by the Council would also be important for the plans of the United Nations, the virus with a combat internationally uniform strategy . UN chief Guterres – who described the pandemic as the greatest challenge since the Second World War – recently showed displeasure with the sluggish global approach . The Thursday meeting would be the first since the crisis broke out that has brought about drastic changes worldwide. According to dpa information, it goes back on request from nine elected councilors, including Germany. (dpa)
WHO: 5.9 nurses are missing worldwide
In view of the corona pandemic and other health crises the UN has asked for a swift increase in nursing staff. The World Health Organization warned that there were a lack of around 5.9 million nurses in hospitals, homes and other facilities worldwide .
On World Health Day on April 7, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that nurses are the backbone of any health system formed. In the fight against respiratory disease Covid – 19 they worked on the front line and risked their own lives. Round 90 Percentage of staff is female . Tedros said that the largest gaps in care providers in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and parts of Latin America gaped. Worldwide Tedros put the number of nurses at just under 28 Millions. (epd)
Recovery wishes from the Chancellor
Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) leaves her via government spokesman Steffen Seibert Congratulations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , who now had to be transferred to the intensive care unit after a coronavirus infection:
Chancellor #Merkel wishes the British PM @BorisJohnson a lot of strength and recovery and hopes that he can leave the hospital soon.
– Steffen Seibert on Twitter (@regrecher) https://twitter.com/RegSprecher/status/1247190515721875456
Bulgaria closes borders for foreigners
Bulgaria has closed its borders to foreigners in the fight against the corona virus. Regardless of their nationality, foreigners who come from Italy, Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for example, are now not allowed to enter Bulgaria. The health minister Kiril Ananiew ordered on Monday evening. The ban also applies to travelers from other EU and Schengen countries “with high Covid – 19 – Dissemination risk “. The order has numerous exceptions, which in addition to Bulgarians also affect citizens of EU countries and Balkan countries who want to return to their countries.
Scholz: Household can handle billions of euros in aid
After the last financial crisis, the federal government had a government debt ratio of 80 Percent showed, emphasized Scholz. The debt level is laboriously below 60 percent of gross domestic product lowered. All measures now underway would be about 75 Lead debt ratio. “In this respect, we have made good provision for an equally difficult situation,” said the Vice Chancellor.
How do you cope with the change from federal savings commissioner to distributor of unimaginable sums?
– ZDF today journal on Twitter (@heutejournal) https://twitter.com/heutejournal/status/1247261061218275329
This is not like a thunderstorm that just passes by.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on the ARD about the coronavirus pandemic
Poland: President should be elected by postal vote
The Polish parliament approved the proposal of the national conservative governing party PiS, the presidential election on 01. May be held as a pure postal vote. The majority of deputies voted in favor of a corresponding bill on Monday.
Given the severe restrictions on public life due to the coronavirus epidemic, the opposition is calling for the election to be postponed. The PiS still adheres to the planned date – its candidate, incumbent Andrzej Duda, leads in all surveys. In order to save the date, she is now resorting to the postal vote which has so far hardly been used in Poland. The draft law now goes first to the Senate, the second chamber of Parliament. However, this only has an advisory function. (dpa)
Decency is one for you Foreign word. They want to get to their destination via dead bodies.
Borys Budka, member of the largest opposition coalition coalition (KO)
We now have to work with the instruments that we have and that also a lot act faster instead of arguing about new instruments for which we have the European contracts would have to adapt, which can not be done quickly.
Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) gives the so-called corona bonds a rejection of the “world”
Danish Roskilde Festival called off
Music fans are already wondering longer: What will happen to the festival summer 2020? In Denmark a decision has now been made that could follow for many other festivals. The Roskilde in the Danish town of the same name was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Follow the orders of the authorities, it said in a message on Monday's Facebook page of the festival. Larger events are prohibited in Denmark until August.
The risk of infection with the virus is too high, it said in the message. “As a result, there will be no Roskilde Festival this summer.” Tickets that have already been bought will therefore remain valid for the coming year. Refunds are also possible. (with dpa)
Israel takes massive measures
In the fight against the spread of the corona virus, Israel continues to massively restrict the freedom of movement for citizens for the upcoming Passover festival. From Tuesday to Friday, people are likely to have theirs Do not leave districts and villages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday evening. On Wednesday evening, the beginning of the Jewish Passover festival, there will be a complete curfew. Citizens are not allowed to leave their house until Thursday morning.
At the start of the Passover festival, families traditionally come together for a big dinner in Israel. The Passover festival lasts a week and commemorates the Israelites' departure from Egypt and the liberation from slavery.
According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen is Sars- CoV-2 meanwhile at 8611 persons proven in Israel , 585 have recovered. 51 According to the information, people have died after a coronavirus infection. (dpa)
The one to Covid – 19 sick British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to the intensive care unit of a London clinic. That said a government spokesman in London.
Daily mirror
curfews in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia imposes one due to the epidemic in several cities 24 – hourly curfew. These include Riyadh and Jeddah, reports state television. (Reuters)
Safety first
There are professions in which social distancing is practically impossible. This Indonesian hairdresser has therefore completely wrapped up in protective clothing in order to be able to continue shaving his customers' hair.
Denmark wants to withdraw first restrictions
After Austria and the Czech Republic, Denmark has also announced the first relaxation of its measures taken in the coronavirus crisis . In a first step, crèches, kindergartens and the lower six grades of schools on 15. April reopening, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday evening at a press conference in Copenhagen. It was “the first careful phase of opening”, she said. However, the Danes should be prepared that they will have to live with restrictions for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Easter also started in another German neighboring country the slow way back towards normality. Denmark was already one of the first in the first half of March Countries in Europe responded to the spread of the novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 with strict measures. Among other things, since 14. March the borders of the German neighboring country were closed to foreigners without a valid reason for entry. Schools, kindergartens, restaurants, cafes, theaters and other leisure facilities such as fitness and tanning salons were also closed. There is a public ban on meetings for more than ten people.
According to the authorities shortly until Monday 4700 infections confirmed in Denmark, almost added 200 proven cases in the Faroe Islands and Greenland belonging to the Danish Kingdom. However, the Danes assume a significantly higher number of unreported cases. So far, 187 People with Covid – 19 – Disease died in the country. (dpa)
Alsatian mayor passed away
The Mayor of the Alsatian city of Saint-Louis, Jean-Marie Zoellé, died as a result of an infection with the corona virus. The city confirmed on Monday on Twitter. The newspaper “Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace” (DNA) reported citing the Zoellés family, the 75 -Year-old died in a clinic in Bonn. The mayor was brought to Germany for treatment at the end of March from a hospital in Mulhouse (Mulhouse) in the Haut-Rhin department.
Jean-Marie Zoellé, maire de Saint-Louis, est décédé ce jour. Il avait été hospitalisé en raison d'une insuffisance respiratoire liée au covid – 19.
– Ville de Saint-Louis on Twitter (@saint_louis_fr) https://twitter.com/saint_louis_fr/status/1247187235906019328