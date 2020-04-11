Circuit Materials Market– Industry Trends And Forecast To 2025|The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) And E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company (“Dupont”)

Global Circuit Materials Market, By Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (Lipsm, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application (Communications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Circuit Materials Market

The global circuit materials market is expected to reach USD 41.8 billion by 2025, from USD 30.83 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Circuit Materials Market

A circuit board is an electronic circuit which is used in electronic devices to provide mechanical support. Conductive pathways, tracks or signal traces are inscribed from copper sheets laminated to a non-conductive substrate which is converted by circuit board via electronic component. Generally circuit board is made of sockets, ICs, cables and plastic laminates. These are the main components for most of the electronics products which are present in the market. Normally circuit boards are attached to every electronic device such as TVs, smartphones, washing machines and coffee maker. Circuit board in healthcare services is utilized as a part of different gadgets which assist the doctor in surgical operations. Circuit board is utilized as a part of assembling drugs and different medicines at industry level in pharmaceutical industry. According to Statista, in the year 2017, the DowDupont generated a total of USD 138 million from electronics and imaging market. Thus, these factors enhances the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in the electronics sector

Advancement in smart phones, touchscreen tablets, laptops and increasing demand for consumer electronics

Technological developments in developing economies

Market Restraint:

Low supply of copper foil

Production of green and energy-efficient products

Segmentation: Global Circuit Materials Market

By Material class

Substrate

Conducting Material

By Substrate

Fiberglass-Epoxy

Paper-Phenolic

CEM

Polyimide

By Conducting material

Copper

Others

By Outer layer

Liquid ink photoimageable solder mask

Dry film photoimageable

Others

By Application

Communications

Industrial electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Others

Competitive Landscape: Global Circuit Materials Market

The global circuit materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of circuit materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In August 2017 DowDuPont announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (“DuPont”). The combined entity is operating as a holding company under the name “DowDuPont™” with three divisions – Agriculture, Materials Science and Specialty Products.

Key Market Competitors: Global Circuit Materials Market

The key players operating in the global circuit materials market are –

Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd.

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd.

ITEQ Corporation

Dowdupont

Jinan Guoji Technology Co., Ltd.

The other players in the market are Eternal Materials Co., Ltd., Rogers Corporation, Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd. Isola Group, Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Park Electrochemical Corporation, Nikko-Materials Co., Ltd., D. D. Enterprises, Taconic, Arlon Electronic Materials, Shanghai Nanya Copper Clad Laminate Co., Ltd., Ventec International Group, Tamura Corporation, International Laminate Material Ltd, Tongling Huake Electronic Material Co., Ltd., NAM Hing Industrial Laminate Ltd, Chang Chun Group, Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials and many more.