churches-call-for-caution-in-sunday-services

The churches plan to worship the services on Sunday called for increased caution and mindfulness because of the new corona virus. In view of the further spread of the pathogen, the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) advised its parishioners not to drink from the same goblet during the sacrament . “It is possible to use individual chalices temporarily during the distribution,” said a spokeswoman on Saturday. “Since we trust that we receive the fullness of salvation in bread, only bread can be consumed in times of great risk of infection.” The Catholic Church had advised similar preventive measures.

The EKD emphasized that there is “no reason to be overly concerned or even panic” give. However, many people have to take their concerns seriously. During the sacrament, contacts could also be minimized by immersing the wafer (“intinctio”). “However, care must be taken that the fingertips do not come into contact with the wine or grape juice .”

At the German Bishops' Conference (DBK) it was said that in the services, the so-called chalice communion should be avoided if possible . The DBK had already announced on Thursday that drinking wine from a common goblet requires special caution because of the increased risk of infection. This was communicated to all Catholic dioceses so – the recommendations still exist, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Restraint should also be exercised when using the holy water pool . Believers should have the host put on their hand and not in their mouth. Priests and helpers of the communion have to wash their hands before their service, people with symptoms of illness should not attend the service. In Baden-Württemberg the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart also advised hand communion because of the risk of infection.

In addition, worshipers do without the peace salute, s suggested the DBK. Normally, in the fair for peace, you shake hands with your neighbors. Of course you do not want to prescribe anything to anyone – but it is recommended to do so. (EPD)