Science
Churches call for caution in Sunday services
Churches call for caution in services
The churches plan to worship the services on Sunday called for increased caution and mindfulness because of the new corona virus. In view of the further spread of the pathogen, the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) advised its parishioners not to drink from the same goblet during the sacrament . “It is possible to use individual chalices temporarily during the distribution,” said a spokeswoman on Saturday. “Since we trust that we receive the fullness of salvation in bread, only bread can be consumed in times of great risk of infection.” The Catholic Church had advised similar preventive measures.
The EKD emphasized that there is “no reason to be overly concerned or even panic” give. However, many people have to take their concerns seriously. During the sacrament, contacts could also be minimized by immersing the wafer (“intinctio”). “However, care must be taken that the fingertips do not come into contact with the wine or grape juice .”
At the German Bishops' Conference (DBK) it was said that in the services, the so-called chalice communion should be avoided if possible . The DBK had already announced on Thursday that drinking wine from a common goblet requires special caution because of the increased risk of infection. This was communicated to all Catholic dioceses so – the recommendations still exist, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Restraint should also be exercised when using the holy water pool . Believers should have the host put on their hand and not in their mouth. Priests and helpers of the communion have to wash their hands before their service, people with symptoms of illness should not attend the service. In Baden-Württemberg the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart also advised hand communion because of the risk of infection.
In addition, worshipers do without the peace salute, s suggested the DBK. Normally, in the fair for peace, you shake hands with your neighbors. Of course you do not want to prescribe anything to anyone – but it is recommended to do so. (EPD)
Fifth infection found in hotel in Tenerife
A fifth infection was found in the hotel in Tenerife, which was sealed off due to the corona virus. According to the local health authorities, it is a person of Italian nationality. (Reuters)
Second corona case reported in South America
Ecuador reports the first case of illness. The Ministry of Health reports that it is an elderly woman who 14. February by direct flight from Madrid.
The first corona infection in Brazil was known three days ago. (Reuters, Tsp)
Five Serie A games postponed to the end of May
The Italian football league has five games in Serie A this weekend on the 13. May postponed. Among them is the top encounter between the championship leader and champions Juventus Turin and the currently third-placed Inter Milan, which was originally supposed to take place on Sunday evening. The league announced on Saturday.
The other games affected are AC Milan against CFC Genoa 1893, Parma against Spal Ferrara , Sassuolo against Brescia and Udinese against AC Florenz. The games should initially take place without spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)
Depressed mood at Messe Berlin after ITB cancellation
Our colleague Felix Hackenbruch asked around at the Berlin fair today. But he didn't get very far.
The morning after the ITB cancellation things are quiet at the Berlin exhibition center , Cash registers barred, doors closed, administration building only reopened on Monday. Call of duty. This also means: No entry for journalists in the halls. Grids show how semitrailers drive up, but three days before the start of the world's largest tourism fair, boxes are loaded instead of unloaded. “At least we have to work less next week,” quipped a security guard.
The rejection for the is not funny at all . 00 0 exhibitors. “The ITB is the most important trade fair for us,” says Markéta Chaloupková, director of the Czech Tourism Authority in Germany. With 25 A large stand had been prepared for partners. A part was already set up, hotel beds booked. She had heard of the cancellation from the media, and no one had yet contacted the ITB organizers. “ We hope for compensation, but also understand the situation,” says Chaloupková, who was rejected by 60 appointments can not keep. “We are very worried about the future of tourism due to the corona virus.”
The question of compensation concerns organizers and politicians. The Federal Ministry of Economics announced an exam on Saturday. “We now have to look closely at the individual cases and examine them,” said a spokeswoman. At Messe Berlin as the ITB organizer, it was said that all the consequences of the rejection should now be examined. (Tsp)
Japanese cherry blossom festivals canceled
Due to the continuing spread of the new corona virus, Japan has canceled several of its famous cherry blossom festivals. The traditional spring celebrations in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka, which attract millions of people annually, will not take place in April as planned, as the organizers said on Friday. Further cancellations of are expected to follow, reports from the local media. (AFP)
Wine fair in Düsseldorf postponed
Because of the corona virus, the pathways of the corona virus will make the Düsseldorf Trade fair “Pro Wein” postponed. An alternative date will be discussed promptly, Messe Düsseldorf announced on Saturday. The wine fair should actually be on 15. Start in March. Last year were 6900 exhibitors and around 61 500 trade visitors from more than 130 countries came – including many from Italy, France and overseas , (AP)
Churches call for caution in worship
The churches called on the faithful before the services on Sunday to be more careful and attentive because of the new corona virus , In view of the further spread of the pathogen, the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) advised its parishioners not to drink from the same goblet during the sacrament . “It is possible to temporarily use individual chalices when serving,” said a spokeswoman. “Since we trust that we also receive the fullness of salvation in bread, only bread can be consumed in times of great risk of infection.” The Catholic Church had similar ones Preventive measures advised. (dpa)
France prohibits events with more than 5000 People
Because of the corona virus, France has all major events with more than 5000 people prohibited. This decision was made by the Defense and Ministerial Council, Health Minister Olivier Véran said. This measure affects, among other things, the half marathon in the French capital on Sunday.
In France there are 57 Infections with the new virus Sars-CoV-2 confirmed . Véran had said on Friday that it had passed a new stage in the epidemic. Two people infected with the coronavirus died, the last one on Wednesday 60 – year old French. (AP)
Iran Denies BBC Report Of More Than 200 Coronavirus dead
Iran has a media report on more than 200 Coronavirus deaths in the country rejected as “rumor”. In Iran so far 43 People died of the new coronavirus – 593 People are now infected, said a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Health on Saturday. He accused foreign media of misrepresentation and referred to a BBC report that at least 210 People in Iran died from the coronavirus epidemic. (AFP)
Teacher from the Sauerland infected
In North Rhine-Westphalia Lüdenscheid the novel corona virus has been detected in a teacher. A spokesman for the Märkischer Kreis said on dpa request on Saturday that they were 36 Contacts have been sent to home quarantine . They have cut back on all that are now being sent to the laboratory. The district's special school with 95 students and 20 Teachers will remain closed until the end of next week. The teacher had taken part in the carnival session in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg, which has so far been the starting point for NRW.
Four other teachers from the special school are among those affected by the quarantine at home. The one at Covid – 19 sick pedagogue have only mild flu-like symptoms, the spokesman said. (AP)
Canned bread, breathing masks, disinfectants: The turnover of Berlin supermarkets is growing because of the fear of the virus. There are no delivery bottlenecks yet.
days mirror
Four daycare children in NRW infected
bei four children in North Rhine-Westphalia is infected with the novel Corona virus has been detected. The children go to the daycare center in a circle Heinsberg , in the one to Covid – 19 sick woman works as a teacher. The announced the district of Heinsberg on Saturday after a meeting of the crisis team. The children are doing well. They showed “at most mild cold symptoms” , said a spokeswoman.
total visit 114 Children the daycare. Round 100 Boys and girls took the test, with four the test was positive. The other round 14 Children are on the voluntary test according to previous ones Insights did not appear. Overall, the number of people who are proven to be infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in the district of Heinsberg 60 has risen.
All persons who immediately to an infected person Have had contact and show the symptoms of the disease themselves in domestic Go quarantine. According to the district spokeswoman, they are said to be their family doctor consult who decides whether a test will be made. (dpa )
Michelin said star award in Hamburg from
The Restaurant guide Guide Michelin has canceled the star award in Hamburg planned for Tuesday due to the new corona virus. Michelin Europe North gave the reason in a statement on Saturday as to the health risks for the participants. The awarding of the restaurants takes place in a “digital press communication”.
Around were planned for the event planned in the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Top gastronomy visitors expected. In addition to the awarding of the Michelin stars, the event would also have included a walking dinner and an aftershow party.
No further content, in particular about the future winners of the coveted stars, was known. All information regarding the presentation of the new restaurant guide is always subject to confidentiality. The chefs also do not know whether and with how many stars they are awarded.
The first Michelin stars in Germany were 1966 awarded. Last year were 309 restaurants have been awarded, 9 more than 2018. Also striking was the very small proportion of women and that there was not a single cook in the highest class with three awards.
are strongholds for gourmets Cities of millions like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. But also small towns like Andernach in Rhineland-Palatinate with two or two stars and Baiersbronn in the Black Forest, the 2018 with two three-star restaurants and two houses with one star. (AP)
Michelin has the #star award of the #MICHELINGuideGER 2020 called off. The event planned for March 3 in Hamburg is due to the increasing spread of the corona virus (COVID – 19) does not take place. More 👉 https://t.co/TSrOe5nA5P
– Michelin DE on Twitter (@michelin_de) https://twitter.com/Michelin_DE/status/1233723957313974272
Japan's prime minister plans to step up fight against coronavirus
In view of growing criticism of the Japanese government for its handling of the new corona virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised further economic aid from the state. The right-wing conservative head of government announced another stimulus package on Saturday 270 billion yen (2.3 billion euros) in the fight against the spread of the virus. “Japan will take all possible necessary steps,” promised Abe. Analysts accused him of not taking the situation seriously and reacting inadequately to it. In addition, there are allegations that the government is not testing enough, allegedly to keep the infection rate low.
Abe, whose approval levels have recently dropped significantly, asked the population for understanding for his abrupt appeal to all schools in the country from Monday for a to be closed until the spring break. This had triggered criticism and clear resentment among the people. Among other things, working parents complained that they were unprepared for this. The next two weeks were “critical” to prevent the Sars-CoV-2 virus from spreading further, Abe said. So far, Japan counts more than 900 cases of infection, most of which are passengers and crew members of a cruise ship.
His government is now planning financial aid for those who are unable to work because of the school closings because they take care of their children at home. The state also called on citizens to work from home if possible. Abe also called on organizers of major sporting and cultural events to cancel or postpone them. Behind these suddenly drastic steps, experts suspect Abe's efforts to prevent the Olympic Games from being canceled. Abe himself confirmed on Saturday that they would continue to work to ensure that the games and Paralympics planned for five months are safe for everyone. (AP)
Round 1000 People are in quarantine in the Heinsberg district because of the corona virus. People react prudently and are helpful.
Daily mirror | Jana Heigl
Employee infected – School in Bonn remains closed
After infection of a employees of an open all-day care (OGS) with the new corona virus remains a Bonn primary school closed for two weeks from Monday. The round 185 Children who attended school would now be tested for the virus, said the head of the Bonn health department, Ingrid Heyer, on Saturday. To this end, crisis teams would visit the families at home later in the day.
The 23 years old OGS employees show only mild symptoms and are in quarantine at home, said the medical director of the Bonn University Hospital, Wolfgang Holzgreve.
The young man had celebrated carnival in the Heinsberg district and then returned to Bonn on Ash Wednesday, where he worked at the OGS, Heyer described. There he then looked after children with their homework. After that, he felt bad and was not at school on Thursday. On Friday afternoon he was then tested positive for the coronavirus in the university clinic.
So far, everyone has almost 40 Infection cases in NRW related to the district of Heinsberg, where the 47 – celebrated one year old, who is considered to be the first infected in NRW and continues to be treated in the University Hospital Düsseldorf. (AP)
White House postpones visit of Austria's Chancellor
Due to the novel corona virus, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's visit to US President Donald Trump is short-term been postponed. The visit was “postponed by the White House due to the general coronavirus situation ,” said the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Saturday, according to the Austrian news agency APA with.
According to Kurz, the APA said that the Austrian side was “not entirely unhappy” about the postponement because “the days in Austria are also very intense because of the corona virus “are. Kurz originally wanted to travel to the US on Sunday and meet Trump at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck and Minister of Europe Karoline Edtstadler were to accompany the Chancellor.
The USA had previously had the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The summit with US President Donald Trump as host should be on 14. March in Las Vegas.
In Austria, nine infections with the corona virus were confirmed by Saturday morning, as APA reported, citing the Ministry of Health. In the US, there have been more than 60 people infected with the pathogen. (AFP)