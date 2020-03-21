christian-drosten:-no-full-football-stadiums-in-the-next-twelve-months

Professional football in the next few months? “This is superfluous”

Christian Drosten expects a long break for the Bundesliga. The head of virology at the Charité in Berlin says in the stern interview: “I don't believe at all that we will be filling football stadiums again in the foreseeable future. That is superfluous. That won't happen until next year at this time. ”

Last time during the ghost game between Mönchengladbach and Cologne, many fans came together in front of the stadium. Therefore, ghost games are also not very likely.

The virologist does not believe that leisure activities will return to normal in public facilities for the foreseeable future. “Things that are beautiful but not systemically important will be avoided for a long time,” says Drosten. Only measures such as school closures will probably have to be examined in the near future to determine whether they really had the desired effect. (Tsp)