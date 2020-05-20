chinese-sees-his-parents-again-after-32-years

A man from China, who was kidnapped as a toddler, found his parents after 32 years. China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, citing the police, said Mao Yin disappeared in his home town of Xi'an at the age of two and a half. The Hong Kong South China Morning Post also reported on the case.

After more than three decades, a tip at the end of April is said to have led to the long-awaited reunion for the parents. According to Xinhua, the police received information about a boy from Xi'an who was charged for 6000 yuan (about 770 Euro) to a family living more than 600 kilometers away. Image matching and a DNA test finally helped with identification.

At a press conference, mother Li Jingzhi said in tears that she never wanted to be separated from her son again. “It's the best gift I've ever received – even on Mother's Day,” she is quoted by the CCTV television station. Mao Yin, who was called Gu Ningning by his foster family, runs a decoration shop and has announced that he will soon be living with his biological parents.

“The best gift for Mother's Day”

For them, a decade-long search ended when their son returned. After Mao Yin disappeared, his mother quit her job and started a campaign to help other families find their own missing children.

Since 1999 she appeared on various TV shows to draw attention to the fate of the kidnapped children. Among other things, she works as a volunteer for the non-governmental platform “Baby Come Home”, which detects kidnapped children and brings them back to their families. In total, she reportedly followed up on more than 300 evidence of her child's whereabouts.

The trade in babies and toddlers is a common problem in China. According to Xinhua, DNA comparisons have brought kidnappers back to their families since last year 6300. Since 2009 the Ministry of Internal Security has made a DNA database available. 2016 “Reunion”, an online tracking system, was launched. According to their own statements, 4 385 of 4. 467 have been found missing children. (with dpa)