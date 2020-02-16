chinese-president-xi-defends-his-crisis-management

“How bad is it really?” Corona virus is also the subject of the world's largest science conference

“First of all, I wanted to talk a little bit about a very special topic, and this is this new corona virus,” says Bill Gates speaking to participants in the conference of the world's largest scientific association AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science). “It presents us with a huge challenge.” Actually, the Microsoft founder had for the conference, which is taking place this time in his hometown of Seattle , prepared a lecture on the conference motto “Envisioning Tomorrow's Earth” (in German, for example: imagine what the earth will look like tomorrow) – but the corona virus also lets him reschedule.

The novel lung disease could potentially put the world in a “very bad situation”, Gates fears – especially if it spreads to countries with weaker health systems. “There is a lot we don't know about this epidemic, but there is also a lot we know that shows that it does could become very dramatic – especially if it spreads in areas such as southern Africa or southern Asia. ”With his foundation, Gates has around 100 million dollars (about 92 million euros) for Combating the epidemic and developing a vaccine are provided.

Go to 186. The AAAS conference will take place this year, round 10 000 Participants have arrived – but above all there is uncertainty and concern about the new corona virus. “A very large delegation from China had registered t,” says Margaret Hamburg, who chairs the board of the scientific association. “ But they had to cancel again”.

In the short term, experts were invited and new discussion groups were set up. “ This is one of the most threatening outbreaks that I have observed in my entire career”, says Scott Dowell, who works at the Gates Foundation and has been dealing with infectious diseases for decades, and the most important issue that needs to be resolved now is that of “Violence – How bad is this really? “. The extent and the number of cases are still not known in sufficient detail to make precise statements about the mortality rate.” what we're seeing right now would be a very high mortality rate, but we hope that a large number of mild cases are still missing in the statistics. ”

Trevor Bedford, researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle deal with decoding the genome of the virus. Bedford rejects rumors of human effects on the virus. “We see no evidence of genetic engineering here.”

But at least a positive aspect brought the spread of the virus with it , says Bedford: Researchers all over the world support each other via the Internet and published their findings extremely quickly. “It has completely changed the way scientists communicate with each other. Researchers all over the world have come together and have virtually allied themselves – and I observe this with a lot of humility and thanks. ”(Dpa)

