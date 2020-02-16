Science
Chinese President Xi defends his crisis management
China's President Xi goes on the offensive
One previously unpublished speech by China's President Xi Jinping, that he was obviously involved in fighting the outbreak earlier than previously known. In the According to the speech dated at the beginning of February, which the state media now disseminated, the president spoke of the fact that he already gave the first instructions on January 7 had to fight the virus.
“I asked during a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee on January 7th to contain the outbreak The President was quoted. The speech also made it clear that Xi Jinping personally initiated the strict travel controls in the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei, where numerous cities have been cordoned off for weeks. On Sunday, the country's health authority also announced that China had taken action to curb the spread of the virus and began to take hold.
With the publication, the state propaganda apparently wants to demonstrate that the central government and the party leader were involved in the fight against the corona virus right from the start. However, it is also clear that the strongly criticized local government did not make the decisions alone. In the past few days, a number of high-ranking politicians have had to resign in Hubei and the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus originally broke out.
Recently there was more and more criticism of the inaction or slow reaction of the authorities to the outbreak become loud . Last week the death of doctor Li Wenliang , who had warned early about the outbreak of the new coronavirus, caused nationwide dismay and sympathy Reports say that the “rumors” have not been spread. The 34 – year-old died because he had contracted the virus. On Thursday, Hubei had surprised with a drastic increase in new deaths and newly proven infections, since the counting of the diagnoses was changed. (AP)
All Chinese returnees in Germersheim are released from quarantine
After about two weeks it ends today the quarantine for the over 100 China returnees in a Bundeswehr barracks in the Palatinate Germersheim. The results of further tests for the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 are negative , said a spokesman for the Air Force in the morning. All citizens would therefore now be released from the barracks.
122 German citizens and family members were from the Sars CoV 2 virus the particularly affected Chinese city of Wuhan was flown to Frankfurt am Main and taken to the barracks in Germersheim on February 1. The proposed quarantine time of 14 days stems from that the maximum incubation period, i.e. the period from the possible infection to the onset of the disease, probably lasts that long. In addition to the returnees also 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross spent the past few days in the barracks. (dpa)
Further 142 Dead people in China
The number of infections and deaths from the new coronavirus is in China rose again. Like the Beijing Health Commission on Sunday announced, died of meanwhile Covid – 19 mentioned again 142 patients, bringing the total number of victims in China to 1665 lies. In addition, were 2009 new infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 detected. Since Outbreak of the disease are 68. 500 cases in China have been confirmed. However, experts suspect a high number of unreported cases. (AP)
But infection on the cruise ship “Westerdam”
Among the passengers who landed in Cambodia on the cruise ship “Westerdam” there is now a corona virus Case has been found. A 83 – year The American had been tested positive for her onward journey via Malaysia , the Malaysian health authority said on Sunday. The shipping company first wanted to wait for further tests before commenting.
The American was one of 145 passengers the health authority said. On arrival, the woman and her husband had been diagnosed with symptoms of the new virus, which is why she was hospitalized were. The 83 – year-olds are now treated in the isolation ward. The 85) year-old husband, with whom the tests were negative, will be monitored in the hospital.
The “Westerdam” had gone through an odyssey through Asian waters because several countries had banned the ship from fearing the corona virus. Only Cambodia finally agreed to this. On Friday, the first of just under 2300 People in Sihanoukville leave the cruise ship. (AP)
Further 70 confirmed infections on “ Diamond Princess “
In Japan are on board the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” 70 new coronavirus cases have been identified. This increases the number of infected people on board to 355, said the Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato on Sunday at the NHK station. So far, 1219 passengers have been tested, including 355 positive. 73 of those who tested positive showed no symptoms, said Kato.
The USA today want to get their citizens to safety from the giant cruise ship, which has been quarantined in the port of Yokohama since early February. According to the US Embassy, US citizens are to be taken to the United States by plane, where they will be quarantined for two weeks. Hong Kong also wants his 330 Fly out citizens on board the ship. (AFP)
China's Foreign Minister rejects allegations of the spread of the corona virus.
Daily mirror | Georg Ismar
WHO: Too little investment in preparation
The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticized the international community's handling of the coronavirus . “Billions” would be spent on fighting terrorism, but too little would be invested to be prepared for the risk of a virus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. “This is dangerously short-sighted,” said Tedros.
He criticized that the funding of countermeasures by the international community is starting to be “slow”. He called for international preparations for the epidemic to be stepped up. (AFP)
China returnees in Germersheim before the end of the quarantine
After about two weeks, the quarantine for the over 100 China returnees in a Bundeswehr barracks in the Palatinate Germersheim ends.
First of all, the results of further tests for the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 are expected for Sunday. If these are as expected and, as in the previous three tests, are negative, a final medical examination is planned.
Then it is decided whether the quarantine is lifted. In the event a bus transport is organized that the accommodated can use.
122 German citizens and family members had flown from Wuhan to Frankfurt am Main and were taken to the barracks in Germersheim on February 1st.
In addition to the returnees also 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross spent the past few days in the barracks. (AP)
Quarantine in Köpenick: Every family now with its own toilet
The German Red Cross ( DRK) has the supply of 20 Returnees from China in Berlin's quarantine, according to their own statements, improved.
Every family, individual and couple now have their own toilet, said DRK spokesman Dieter Schütz on Saturday.
For this purpose, nine additional toilets were set up in the courtyard on Friday evening. “The mood is much more relaxed than in the first few days.”
The 16 Adults and four children have been isolated in a converted administration building in Berlin-Köpenick since last Sunday. There are also containers with showers and toilets in the yard.
Previously, the people had been in Wuhan. The results of two tests on the virus to date have been negative. (AP)
“How bad is it really?” Corona virus is also the subject of the world's largest science conference
“First of all, I wanted to talk a little bit about a very special topic, and this is this new corona virus,” says Bill Gates speaking to participants in the conference of the world's largest scientific association AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science). “It presents us with a huge challenge.” Actually, the Microsoft founder had for the conference, which is taking place this time in his hometown of Seattle , prepared a lecture on the conference motto “Envisioning Tomorrow's Earth” (in German, for example: imagine what the earth will look like tomorrow) – but the corona virus also lets him reschedule.
The novel lung disease could potentially put the world in a “very bad situation”, Gates fears – especially if it spreads to countries with weaker health systems. “There is a lot we don't know about this epidemic, but there is also a lot we know that shows that it does could become very dramatic – especially if it spreads in areas such as southern Africa or southern Asia. ”With his foundation, Gates has around 100 million dollars (about 92 million euros) for Combating the epidemic and developing a vaccine are provided.
Go to 186. The AAAS conference will take place this year, round 10 000 Participants have arrived – but above all there is uncertainty and concern about the new corona virus. “A very large delegation from China had registered t,” says Margaret Hamburg, who chairs the board of the scientific association. “ But they had to cancel again”.
In the short term, experts were invited and new discussion groups were set up. “ This is one of the most threatening outbreaks that I have observed in my entire career”, says Scott Dowell, who works at the Gates Foundation and has been dealing with infectious diseases for decades, and the most important issue that needs to be resolved now is that of “Violence – How bad is this really? “. The extent and the number of cases are still not known in sufficient detail to make precise statements about the mortality rate.” what we're seeing right now would be a very high mortality rate, but we hope that a large number of mild cases are still missing in the statistics. ”
Trevor Bedford, researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle deal with decoding the genome of the virus. Bedford rejects rumors of human effects on the virus. “We see no evidence of genetic engineering here.”
But at least a positive aspect brought the spread of the virus with it , says Bedford: Researchers all over the world support each other via the Internet and published their findings extremely quickly. “It has completely changed the way scientists communicate with each other. Researchers all over the world have come together and have virtually allied themselves – and I observe this with a lot of humility and thanks. ”(Dpa)
WHO boss hopes for solidarity instead of stigmatization in the fight against the coronavirus
Stephan-Andreas Casdorff listened to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO:
Yesterday in Kinshasa, where it was about Ebola, today in Munich at the security conference, where the corona virus is an issue. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , since the middle 2017 WHO General Secretary, is in any case in the right place.
Ebola, these are 18 months, almost 2249 victim, up to 120 Cases per week – and the numbers show: insecurity does not help against illness.
What does that say when applied to the corona virus:
505 cases worldwide, 660. 000 Cases in China not seeing an end?
Tedros exhorts to apply the lessons from epidemics, past pandemics. Urgent. Teaching like that: Without peace, there is no health – just as vice versa, illness creates strife. Keeping peace is therefore a requirement, peace in the sense of solidarity. Especially now with China.
What is being done there is encouraging, says the WHO boss. But what worries him: a pandemic can be politically and economically fatal. Therefore, the world should be prepared, should take precautions, should prevent fake news, rumors. The WHO tries to do this together with the social networks everywhere.
Tedros' terms are catchy. Alarm without panic, solidarity instead of stigmatization, a holistic approach. China has given the world time, the Secretary General knows. Only who knows how much? It's a worrying question when it comes to security. It spreads here in Munich. Not epidemic, but not insidious either.
How WHO chief Tedros fights the coronavirus
Daily mirror | Kai Kupferschmidt
Two Germans infected on a cruise ship in Japan
Among the people infected with the new corona virus on board the cruise ship in Japan are two German citizens. This was announced by the German Embassy in Tokyo late Saturday evening (local time). In the meantime, the number of passengers and crew members tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus has risen from the “Diamond Princess” quarantined in Yokohama 285 . Those affected will be taken to local hospitals.
According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all passengers should be tested by Monday, so that the results will be available by Wednesday at the latest. Until then, the quarantine imposed on the ship applies.
Negatively tested passengers should be able to leave the ship from Wednesday, the ministry said. However, each passenger had to go through a health check beforehand. The quarantine period will be extended for those passengers who have had close contact with infected people, said the German Embassy. (AP)
China wants to set up emergency system against epidemics
China wants to fight the new corona virus Set up a nationwide supply and procurement system for emergency care. The state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing statements by President Xi Jinping . An emergency system to combat epidemics should also be set up. (Reuters)
China considers the coronavirus epidemic manageable
Clear announcements from China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi the Munich Security Conference on the coronavirus: “The epidemic is controllable.” The mortality rate is currently 2, 29 percent. On the whole, this shows that the disease is curable. He kept blanket criticism against himself that one was doing everything possible. “Tomorrow is approaching and we see the light.” 130 State – and heads of government have sent messages of support. “Bayern Munich also sent its best regards,” said Wang Yi. “We will remember any support.” (Georg Ismar)
US citizens are brought by cruise ship to Japan
The US wants to fetch its compatriots from a cruise ship that was killed in the US due to a coronavirus outbreak Japanese port of Yokohama is quarantined. As the US embassy announced in Tokyo on Saturday, the US citizens should be brought back directly to their country by chartered plane. According to a report by the “Wall Street Journal” are around 380 Americans with their families on the “Diamond Princess”.
The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that for others 67 people Infection with the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was found on board the ship . The number of confirmed cases rose to 285. The victims are brought to local hospitals.
The quarantine for the ship is valid until at least 19. February. In total there are around 3600 Travelers and crew members on the “Diamond Princess”. According to the German embassy in Tokyo, ten German citizens are among the passengers on board.
The plane to return the US citizens will arrive on Sunday, the embassy said. Before departure, the passengers would be tested for symptoms. Those who could not fly were taken care of in Japan. In the United States, the passengers are then quarantined for two weeks, it was said. (AP)
As of today tightened entry rules in Bavaria and Hesse
become air travelers from China After her arrival in Bavaria and Hesse, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, she was now asked more precisely than before about a possible coronavirus contact. “When entering China, we need to know who was in contact with infected patients and who comes from infected areas. This enables specific tests at the airport,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. Specifically, air travelers from China would be asked as of today whether they had contact with virus-infected people or were in the infection area. There are currently Direct flights from China to Bavaria and Hesse only. (Reuters)
China sends old banknotes in quarantine
in the fight against further spread of corona virus, China's banks are now also sending old banknotes into quarantine: As the central bank's deputy head Fan Yifei announced on Saturday, the banks are currently disinfecting all used banknotes, then sealing them and store them for seven to 14 days one – depending on the severity of the outbreak in your respective province. Only then would they come back into circulation.
According to the deputy central bank governor, all banks are currently held, their customers only if possible to supply with new banknotes. In the most severely affected province of Hubei, according to his information before the start of the Chinese New Year holiday on 25. January additional banknotes worth four billion yuan (just under 530 Millions Euro). This should prevent possible contamination from contaminated banknotes.
However, more and more Chinese are now using the option of paying by smartphone. In an Ipsos survey from the year 2017 three-quarters of the respondents already said they were coming with more than a month 100 yuan in cash. (AFP)
France reports first death from coronavirus
coronavirus sick person died in
Europe. The Chinese tourist had succumbed to the disease in a Parisian clinic, said the French Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn on Saturday with.
The man was therefore a 80 – yearlings from the severely affected central Chinese province of Hubei , in which Wuhan is also located. The tourist was taken to the intensive care unit of the Bichat hospital in the French capital in early February. Buzyn said she was informed yesterday about the death
of the man. The patient had been in critical condition for several days.
In numerous European countries, also in Germany, people have been reported in the past few weeks who are with the new coronavirus are infected. So far but
nobody died , in some patients the disease was almost without symptoms. (AP)
Now more than 1500 Deaths in China
The number The confirmed infections and deaths from the novel corona virus in China have risen again. As China's Health Commission announced on Saturday, nationwide 143 new deaths confirmed. According to official information 1523 Victims in mainland China have been confirmed. The number of newly proven diseases rose there 2641 on 66. 492 cases. Outside of the Chinese mainland, in the rest of the world there have been about 600 Diseases confirmed. (AP)
Thailand reports another case of infection
Another person infected with the corona virus has been reported in Thailand. Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is thus 34 increased , as the Thai Ministry of Health announced. The new case is a 35 – year-old Thai woman who contracted the virus to treat patients. (Reuters)