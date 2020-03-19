china-reports-no-new-domestic-infections-for-the-first-time

Science
China reports no new domestic cases for the first time
For the first time since the outbreak of the new corona virus in early January China nationwide no more local new infections reported. However, the number of infected people who came back from abroad to the People's Republic increased – which fears fear of a possible second wave of spread .
As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Thursday, 34 new “import cases” registered, that is, diseases in humans were proven on entry to China. It was the highest increase in the number of sick people who had entered from abroad.
The majority of these returnees are not foreigners, but Chinese people who, among other things, return to their homeland come because they assume that the worst is over. Overall, so far 189 imported cases have been found, the Commission said.
In order to prevent the spread of the introduced cases as far as possible, strict quarantine measures apply to people arriving from abroad.
China's President Xi Jinping had warned on Wednesday that virus control and economic development were against the background of the worsening global outbreak remain a “challenge”. At a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, the head of state urged people to remain vigilant and to make “tireless efforts” to prevent and fight the epidemic.
The meeting also called for the province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, where the virus originally broke out, to continue with “ determined efforts “to protect. Prevention and control in key regions such as Beijing must also be strengthened. As China's economy is under increasing downward pressure, party committees and governments at all levels are to “maintain social order” and promote economic development.
Similar to the Chinese mainland, there were also fears in the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong that the virus could spread through returnees. The financial metropolis has also tightened its quarantine regulations since Thursday.
Despite the relatively low number of new infections, China still complains every day new deaths. On Thursday, eight people were killed, bringing the total number of victims to 3245 Cases rose. In total, on the Chinese mainland 80 928 Infected registered, one of whom more than 66 00 0 have recovered again. So far in Hong Kong 192 Infected and four dead registered. (dpa)
health insurers ensure reimbursement of care costs at
statutory health insurers have guaranteed the reimbursement of all costs in the area of care due to the corona crisis . Long-term care insurance has sufficient reserves to cover the additional costs associated with corona at the 27. 00) 0 nursing homes and care services in Compensate Germany, said the vice chairman of the umbrella organization of statutory health insurance (GKV), Gernot Kiefer, the newspapers of the Funke Me service group. The reimbursement of additional costs as a result of the corona pandemic is guaranteed “unbureaucratically”.
The nurses in homes and in outpatient services are “incredibly challenged” in the crisis, emphasized the GKV vice . To protect themselves, they could neither work in the home office nor walk physically. Protective equipment such as gloves and breathing masks and additional disinfection are therefore extremely important. “We just make sure that this is also financed,” said Kiefer.
He also announced that to relieve the Nursing care recipients no longer want to make home visits. In addition, nurses in day care facilities should continue to be financed, even if the facilities are closed. The nursing staff released in this way should continue to be used in nursing, for example by supporting the nursing of nursing home residents. (AFP)
Spain's King Felipe calls for solidarity
The Spanish King Felipe VI. has appealed to citizens to overcome the country's deep political divisions in the corona crisis. “We now have to put our differences aside ,” said the king in a television speech on Wednesday evening. Citizens would have to unite with the common goal of “coping with the difficult situation created by the pandemic.”
The corona crisis would make Spanish society “stronger” and “more solidary”, assured Felipe VI. The conflict over the region of Catalonia, in which parts of politics and society are striving for independence, has intensified political polarization in Spain in recent years.
In the corona crisis, Spain is one of the most affected countries worldwide. After China, Italy and Iran, it ranks fourth in the number of infections. Despite a curfew imposed by the government, which is as strict as in Italy, the infection rate has skyrocketed recently. There are now almost 14. 00 0 confirmed Corona contagion cases and round 600 death lle.
During Felipe VI. called for solidarity, the noise of pot beating was heard in several quarters of Barcelona and Madrid. With the campaign launched via the online networks , citizens protested against Felipe's father Juan Carlos . The former king is suspected of corruption.
According to the internet campaign, the pot-beating should underline the demand that Juan Carlos 90 million euros from a suspected secret account in Switzerland to the Spanish health care system to fight the pandemic.
Felipe VI. had recently kept a strict distance from his scandal-ridden father. So he stroked Juan Carlos the payments through the royal family, which he has since retiring from the throne in the year 2014 continued to relate.
The King's decisions followed media reports of suspected cash flows from Saudi Arabia to his father. The Swiss newspaper “Tribune de Genève” reported earlier this month that Juan Carlos 100 million dollars (90 million euros) on a Swiss account from the Saudi Arabian royal family. The protests on Wednesday referred to this alleged secret account. (AFP)
Appeal from celebrities: “Remain at home”
“Remain At home! ”With this insistent appeal, celebrities, doctors and police officers turn to the population to spread of the coronavirus to slow it down. Moderator Joko Winterscheidt advertises with a video for the Federal Ministry of Health under the hashtag #We stay at Home.
“There is a only task we everyone in this country have: if we stay at home we can stay at home, ”says Winterscheidt. This should cause the virus are contained and the German health care system is not overloaded. Also Musician Clueso, model Sara Nuru and actress Jeanette Biedermann have Videos uploaded under this motto.
But not only celebrities, also policemen and doctors appeal to the population: the federal police Baden-Württemberg tweeted a photo of two police officers holding up signs on Wednesday: “We'll stay there for you” – “Please stay at home for us”. Also from different clinics such as the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein there are such calls. (dpa)
ECB decides 750 Billion euro emergency program
To manage the economic effects of the Corona crisis the European Central Bank (ECB) has a emergency program worth 750 Billion euro launched. As part of the program, which will run at least until the end of the year, the ECB plans to buy up government and private securities, as the ECB announced on Thursday night. It was said that the risks for the development of the euro exchange rate arising from the Corona crisis were to be countered.
The ECB Council had previously held an extraordinary conference. Just a week ago, the monetary authorities had adopted a series of measures to support the economy.
This time, Greek bonds are also part of the program . So far, they have been excluded from ongoing bond purchases due to their weak credit rating. (AFP, Reuters)
Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate. https://t.co/RhxuVYPeVR
– Christine Lagarde on Twitter (@lagarde) https://twitter.com/Lagarde/status/1240414918966480896
US Congress decides 100. Billion dollar package
In the corona crisis, the US Congress has a 100 billion dollar heavy Aid package approved, which among other things ensures free virus tests and continued wages in the event of illness . The Senate voted on Wednesday for the law that passed the House of Representatives last week.
It is intended to guarantee numerous workers and employees up to two weeks of continued wages in the event of a possible or confirmed infection with the corona virus. Unemployment insurance is also to be strengthened.
The Trump administration is advising with the Congress already on a gigantic new aid package. Among other things, direct payments to the population in the form of checks are planned, we are talking about 1000 dollars. Billions are also planned to help the aviation industry . This emergency relief package could be worth more than a trillion dollars .
The rapid spread of the novel corona virus in the United States has raised concerns about a severe economic crisis. In the meantime there have been more than 7300 infections and at least 115 Dead reported. The actual number of infections is likely to be significantly higher. In the United States, corona virus tests were initially in short supply. (AFP)
The increase in # Corona infections in #Germany in the last 24 hours continue to explode. 2975 new cases (+ 31%) on now 12. 327. In the last 48 hours with it 5055 new cases – an increase of 70%! #Coronavirus #CoronaChronicles
– Nils jacobsen on twitter (@crackr) https://twitter.com/crackr/status/1240373295041646594
doctor thanks other important people
Nurses and doctors are rightly thanked – rightly so. I would also like to thank the cashiers, police officers, gas station attendants, firefighters, pharmacists, parcel couriers and all those who take risks so that we can live our lives! Thank you! ❤
– Harald Schneider on Twitter (@profhschneider) https://twitter.com/ProfHschneider/status/1240371189471731713
Portuguese Parliament approves state of emergency
In the fight against the coronavirus crisis, the Parliament in Portugal approved the declaration of a state of emergency. When voting on the controversial measure , which took place on Wednesday evening via video conference, many members of parliament abstained, but there was no vote against. The government's application was thus accepted with a clear majority.
After approval by Parliament, President Antonio Rebelo de Sousa wanted the state of emergency – the second highest State of emergency level – according to official information, impose in the evening.
Die The government in Lisbon will be able to significantly limit the rights of citizens, the media, businesses and organizations. The socialist prime minister António Costa assured that democracy would “not be overridden.” But it would now be much easier to fight the crisis. The government initially did not name any specific measures.
Portugal had the virus last Friday, one day before its neighbor Spain, because of the virus Alarm state called. The state of emergency had never been imposed in Portugal in democratic times. The country had until Wednesday 642 Infection cases and two deaths. (dpa)
Clapping for thanks and encouragement – and an appeal from the emergency room
Numerous people clap at the open window or on the balcony: With this they want to thank those who in times of Corona viruses are still in use – so happen on Wednesday evening at 21 clock in Berlin. Suddenly there was applause in many places, partly accompanied by cheers.
Similar scenes had already occurred in Cologne the day before. They all followed a call for a solidarity campaign in the corona crisis, which had been disseminated through the social networks. “Now it's time to show cohesion and recognition ! “It said. “Come to your windows and balconies tonight and applaud the people who are still working for us and society.”
The applause in residential areas also led to an exchange among neighbors who hadn't had anything to do with each other until then: You greeted each other with shouts or shining cell phones over the St rasse. A strong participation was reported from several quarters in the center of Cologne, for example from Ehrenfeld, the Agnesviertel and the Südstadt. The 35 year old Annabell said on Wednesday: “That was a good feeling in the situation.”
In other places, including Hamburg and Leipzig, people clapped for helpers on Tuesday. They shared videos of it on social media. Who is the first to call for it in Germany is not known. But there are already calls to continue this action every evening.
In Italy, Spain and Greece have already been in the past Days of citizens with similar actions thanks to helpers . In Paris applauded on Tuesday evening at 20 clock residents also for doctors and nursing staff. A nationwide 15 – day curfew.
Hospital employees meanwhile made urgent requests to the population on social media. “We stay there for you! And please her at home! ” can be read on banners. Among other things, the team from the Central Emergency Department at Essen University Hospital took photos of themselves. The Essen doctor Carola Holzner, known on the Internet as “Doc Caro”, said about the photo with her colleagues: “We can only fight at the front here if everyone is involved in the background.” Nationwide, hospitals posted similar photos with banners on social media. (dpa)
Crisis humor
Maybe instead of curfews just pay a few actors per city to walk slowly in the hospital gown and cough loudly through the streets towards larger groups
– Resident on Twitter (@jostowasser) https://twitter.com/JoStowasser/status/1240367674116505601
Return campaign for German tourists has started
The largest return campaign for Germans from abroad in the history of the Federal Republic has started. On Wednesday afternoon in Munich the first plane chartered by the German government with holidaymakers from Tunisia landed in the North African country due to travel restrictions in the Corona crisis were stranded.
In the evening two machines from the Egyptian resort of Hurghada were in Munich and three from Morocco are expected in Frankfurt am Main. According to the Federal Foreign Office, are even more than 100. 00 0 German tourists abroad – under increasingly bad conditions.
The Lufthansa-Airbus A 321 from Tunisia brought about 150 vacationers back to Germany. According to passenger information, it was only three quarters full. Susanne Schlaadt from North Rhine-Westphalia reported chaotic conditions on departure after landing . “They have let us starve to death with canceled flights at the airport since Monday,” said the nurse of the German Press Agency. The snacks were all closed, more than 1000 Germans would have been waiting for the return journey at the airport.
In the past few days Tunisia, like many other countries around the world, has closed borders and cut flight connections due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Since Germany is now one of the main risk countries, German citizens are particularly affected by the restrictions.
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had therefore announced on Tuesday to bring Germans back from the federal states where there are no regular scheduled flights anymore. For this purpose, from Lufthansa, Condor and Tui for 50 Million Euros 30 to 40 machines are chartered. Passengers will probably have to contribute to the cost of the economy ticket .
In addition to the government flights , the airlines and tour operators have been organizing special flights on their own since the weekend to bring travelers back. According to a spokesman, the travel company Tui daily about 10. 00 Returned 0 passengers. This also included return flights that the company's own Tuifly line had already planned.
The airlines in the Lufthansa Group have so far 139 Special flights for around 20. 00 0 vacationers from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium carried out or planned. Condor wants in the next few days 50. 00 0 bring vacationers back. (dpa)
Border controls now partly also within Europe
The Federal Republic is expanding because of the Virus crisis out of their entry restrictions. As the Ministry of the Interior reports, border controls are now also taking place in intra-European air and sea transport. Entry restrictions are now also applicable to flights from Italy, Spain, Austria, France, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland as well as maritime transport from Denmark. (Reuters)
931 Sick people in France “in serious condition”
On the second day of the curfew in France is the number of Coronavirus dead around 89 on 264 gone up. This is an increase of almost 51 percent and a much stronger than last, as the French health authorities say. The number of infections occurred within 24 hours at 18 percent on 9134 too. 931 People are in serious condition and need life support measures, added director of health agency Jerome Salomon.
EU Commissioner talks to Netflix boss about data reduction
Out of concern, the increased use of video streaming services in the corona Crisis could overload the Internet, the EU Commission has turned to Netflix.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton spoke to Netflix boss Reed Hastings on ways to reduce the burden, as the Brussels authorities announced on Wednesday. Among other things, the idea was to automatically lower the image quality from HD to standard resolution under heavy load.
The Commission called on the streaming platforms as a whole to work with Internet providers and adjust their data throughput in order not to slow down working from home – the home office that has become common in many places in need.
The world's largest Internet node DE-CIX, based in Frankfurt, had previously announced that average data traffic had recently increased by ten percent. But one is prepared for the increase. The data traffic through video conferences is within seven days at 50 percent increased. (dpa)
Sharp rise in infections in Spain
In Spain, the number of infected people continues to rise despite the curfew: Since Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health, more than 2500 new infections registered . The total number of infections is thus 13. 716. 598 People died of Covid lung disease – 19, which is triggered by the new corona virus.
From Thursday in the Czech Republic without a mouth guard no exit
In the Czech Republic, people are only allowed to go into the public from Thursday on with a face mask. According to the government, only those who cover their nose and mouth are allowed to go outside. (AFP)
Nearly 500 Dead people in Italy within 24 hours
In Italy the number of deaths from the coronavirus is almost 3000 gone up. 475 other patients are within 24 hours died as a result of her coronavirus infection, the authorities in Rome said on Wednesday. This is the highest number of deaths in a country in just one day since the onset of the virus crisis last December . The number of infections increased to more than 35. 700.
Overall died according to official information 2978 People in Italy from the lung disease Covid caused by the new coronavirus – 19. The deaths in Italy account for more than half of all corona deaths outside of China.
Within Italy there is still the northern region of Lombardy most affected by the pandemic . Nearly 2000 of the deaths occurred there. In the neighboring region of Emilia-Romagna, so far 458 Deaths recorded. 154 There were deaths in the northern Italian region of Piedmont.
Less severe Central and southern Italy are affected. In the Lazio region, which also includes the capital Rome, 32 death and 724 Infection cases reported.
More infected worldwide so far 200. 00 0 people with the new coronavirus, more than 8000 People died. According to an AFP count on Wednesday afternoon, in Europe meanwhile died 3421 People – in Asia there were so far 3384 dead . (AFP)
Merkel campaigns for German solidarity in Germany's worst crisis
Angela Merkel explains, seeks understanding for their decisions, finds highly emotional words, she speaks to the citizens. In the corona crisis it seems Chancellor important all that what the critics in the refugee crisis as Have deficit. It's as if the struggle for life and death is about it in the coming weeks and months in Germany, the 65 – Yearlings in the last phase of her soon 15 – years of government changed.
How often is the Chancellor in the financial crisis a good ten years ago and later in the Refugee crisis 2015) , not to explain their policies, too to rule soberly and not to take the people with them. Only once in the Banking crisis the big entrance. When Merkel felt that the population was restless she joined on October 5 2008 with her then finance minister Peer Steinbrück (SPD) in front of the microphones and made the promise: “We say that Savers that their deposits are secure. ”
As in the Refugee crisis the first willingness of citizens to help the new arrivals tipped, Merkel felt compelled to go to the press again. “We create das “ – this message fell on her feet later. Germany was not adequately prepared for the hundreds of thousands of migrants. The opponents of the Immigration, especially the AfD, got a boost, there was a deep rift with the CSU and violent upheavals in the own party.
But in the Corona crisis is now almost everything different . After several appearances at the Berliner Stage together with Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) or alone in Chancellor's Office now chooses Merkel to have a unique appearance in her term: on prime time on television. This is usually only available at the start into the new year – that shows how seriously the Chancellor takes the crisis.
Die Speech – Merkel sits next to the black-red-gold German and the European flag, in the background the Bundestag – is all the more remarkable than that Chancellor is not in this way the exit ban expected by many announced . Rather, Merkel “only” explains the previous measures taken by the federal government and Countries. But how she does it is extraordinary.
Even in the first The Chancellor explained sentences to the citizens of her motives for her appearance in the Television: “I am addressing you in this unusual way today because I am Wants to tell you what chancellor and all my colleagues in the Federal government in this situation leads “. It is part of democracy, “that we also make the political decisions transparent and explain them. That we justify our actions as well as possible and communicate so that it is understandable. “
It is probably the historical dimension of the Government decisions in the anti-corona struggle that change the new face of the Chancellor has triggered. schools and restaurants dense, vacation and church services prohibited, playgrounds restricted area, that has never been seen in the Federal Republic.
E s should also have a pinch of sober knowledge of the Physicist Merkel is behind it. Because the Chancellor will have no illusion indulge: Many measures will only be effective if people pull along. And: Who should be with a 83 – million people a curfew monitor, should also be necessary as an almost last resort
D he chancellor apparently senses that people are now theirs Speech, their support need that they care. It almost works as if courting the people to show reason so that it does not become such There is a curfew that is already a reality in other countries. “Everything Could endanger people, everything for the individual, but also for the community could harm, we have to reduce that now. “Almost conjuring she says: “I firmly believe that we can do this if we all do Citizens understand it as YOUR job. ”Merkel has the floor in the text actually have it printed in uppercase.
It becomes very personal Chancellor, too, when her speech is about the people who are at beautiful parkland and cafés populated beautiful sunshine shortly before, d en to clarify the seriousness of the situation . It goes with a possible overwhelming the Hospitals don't just abstract statistics, says the Chancellor, but it is about a father or grandfather, a mother or Grandmother, a partner. Merkel advertises: “At the moment it is only Distance expression of care. ”
gives the company and workers Merkel the guarantee that the economy has long been out of her mouth had waited. And also the fears of the citizens addressed the Chancellor when she assures: “Everyone can be sure that the Food supply is guaranteed at all times. ” Hamsters unsolidar. It is again, the appeal to them Solidarity.
Merkel's appearance is certainly different from that of the pathetic President of France, Emmanuel Macron, or the youthful Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. But also the crisis manager Merkel has now addressed the people in a television speech. she closes with an unusually personal wish for them: “Take good care of yourself and on your loved ones. Thank you. “ (dpa)
US government wants 500 Distribute billions directly to taxpayers
As part of an economic stimulus package, the US government plans to release media reports round 500 Billion dollars (450 billion euros) distribute directly to taxpayers , to the cushion the economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. The two payouts of each 250 billion US dollars in April and May should be graded according to income and family size , as reported in the newspapers “Washington Post” and “New York Times” on Wednesday, citing a proposal from the Treasury Department.
Die Payouts should therefore be made by check or bank transfers . US President Donald Trump said the exact amount of the payments to US taxpayers is still being negotiated. “We're checking a lot of numbers,” Trump told journalists.
In addition, according to the document, the heavily affected aviation industry is said to have loans of 50 billion dollars will be made available. Further 150 Billions of dollars are to be made available for loans to other areas of the economy. Further 300 Billions of dollars should be used for loans for small and medium-sized companies with up to 500 Employees are ready. The loans would be given by regular financial institutions and guaranteed by the government to help the companies that economic consequences of Covid – 19 – To survive the pandemic, as it said in the paper.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already announced on Tuesday that the government would provide around $ 1 trillion with an aid package (900 Billion euros) into the economy. Discussions with the congress on the release of funds are currently in full swing. (dpa)