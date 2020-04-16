china-rejects-laboratory-theory

Rumors are circulating in public about the development of the corona virus. From the deliberately man-made virus to the assumption that SARS-CoV-2 is a biochemical weapon: Scientists have now refuted such crude theories. The genome of the virus contains no evidence that it was constructed or manipulated, writes the journal “Nature Medicine”.

Now, a new rumor has sparked a discussion in the United States about Serious media and the US government are also taking part: According to this, the pathogen is said not to have been transmitted by animals at a meat market in Wuhan, but to come from a Chinese laboratory nearby. There it was researched and accidentally released due to a security leak.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

When US President Donald Trump was asked at a press conference in the White House about the credibility of this theory, he said: “I don't want to say that , John. But I will tell you that we hear this story more and more. ”His government is investigating very closely what happened.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said immediately after the press conference on Fox News, when asked that China had failed to provide answers in this regard. The broadcaster propagates this theory with reference to undisclosed sources.

China rejected the suspicion. Beijing Foreign Office spokesman Zhao Lijian said there was no evidence to suggest that the virus was made in or emerged from a laboratory.

Experts warned 2018 from the laboratory

The origin of the virus must be from science be cleared up. “The World Health Organization said there is no evidence that it was manufactured in a laboratory,” the spokesman said on Thursday: “Many renowned medical experts have also confirmed that the allegation that the virus emerged from a laboratory has no scientific basis. ”

A report by the“ Washington Post ”explains how the suspicion arose: It was true that researchers at the“ Wuhan Institute of Virology ”had researched coronaviruses in bats. According to the newspaper, US diplomats in China had warned the US State Department two years before the pandemic broke out that they thought the research was too risky.

In a report from the year 2018 they criticize a “serious shortage of trained technicians and researchers who are needed to work in this High security laboratory to work ”.

Background information about the corona virus

Coronavirus undisclosed figure: Why statisticians of 222. 000 Going out infected in Germany

Useful or not ? Respirator masks in the fact check

The big FAQ about the pandemic: All important questions and answers about the corona virus

Make mouthguard yourself: Instructions for making a respirator

Relaxation of bans on coronavirus: This is how Germany can succeed in the exit strategy.

Follow the events of the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

There is no evidence of an outbreak from the laboratory

But there is no evidence of an actual outbreak of the novel corona virus from the research laboratory in Wuhan, writes the “Washington Post”. The specialist journal “Nature” also warns against believing the theory lightly. So far, there is no evidence for this.

Experts assume that the virus comes from an animal market in Wuhan, where the first diseases had also occurred.

It is explosive, however, that the American report on security risks has now been deleted from the website of the “Wuhan Institute of Virology”. This is also reported by the “Post”. At the outbreak of the epidemic in December, the Chinese government had withheld information and initially even kept the epidemic completely silent.

The “Wuhan Institute of Virology” is a status symbol for China in the field of microbiology. Only in January was the laboratory certified by the Chinese authorities with the highest security level BSL-4. The goal is to research the most dangerous pathogens in the world, writes the journal “Nature”. The Chinese Academy of Sciences approved the building 2003, it was completed 2014. France was involved in the planning and construction. (with dpa)