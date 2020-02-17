Science
China is probably postponing the National People's Congress
China Postpones Meeting of the People's Congress
The China meets once a year National People's Congress to approve the governance decisions, round 3000 Delegates come to the capital Beijing. However, apparently because of the corona epidemic in the country, this year's parliamentary meeting is being postponed, various Chinese media report. The meeting of the Consultative Conference of the Chinese People, which usually takes place almost simultaneously with the People's Congress, is also affected.
The standing committee of the People's Congress will discuss the relocation of this year's meeting, the reports said. According to the South China Morning Post, this is a clear indication that the session will be postponed.
The risk of infection for thousands of delegates as well The newspaper quoted a source familiar with the matter, but not specifically named, as to the reason for the relocation, the staff in the Great Hall of the People was too large.
The “Global Times”, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, writes that many of the 3000 expected delegates in their home provinces were fighting front line against the corona virus. Therefore, the postponement of the People's Congress was necessary. (Tsp)
First plane with cruise passengers landed
A first flight with US citizens of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, which was quarantined in Japan, is in the USA landed.
The machine started in Japan's capital Tokyo came late Sunday evening (local time) at the Travis military base in Fairfield, California, northeast of San Francisco, as the local broadcaster CBS SF reported.
were on board also 14 had been passengers who had tested positive for the corona virus in the past two to three days previously the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Health in one joint amen statement communicated. They were therefore isolated from the other passengers on the plane. (AP)
Japan cancels birthday party for Emperor Naruhito
Due to the spread of the new corona virus, the Japanese Imperial Palace has canceled the celebrations for Emperor Naruhito's birthday. As the Imperial Palace announced on Monday, the palace grounds in Tokyo will not be open to visitors next Sunday. Naruhito will therefore not appear in public and there will be no book for congratulations. Usually tens of thousands of well-wishers flock to the palace on the birthday of the Japanese emperor.
In Japan, at least 60 people infected with the novel corona virus from China. On Sunday, the government therefore advised the Japanese to avoid “non-urgent and not absolutely necessary gatherings of people” from now on. Older and sick people in particular should be careful. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato spoke of a “new phase” of the coronavirus epidemic.
Emperor Naruhito had the chrysanthemum throne in May 2019 climbed after his father's abdication Akihito. His solemn enthronement with state guests from all over the world took place in October. At the 23. February was the first time since his accession to the throne that his birthday was to be celebrated. (AFP)
VW extends production break in China
Volkswagen continues to feel the consequences of the new corona virus in China. There were problems in the supply chains and logistics as well as limited travel options for production employees, Volkswagen said on Monday in Beijing. Therefore, production in the factories of the joint venture with Shanghai Automotive (SAIC) should only take place on 24. February to be resumed. So far this was for the 17. Planned in February.
The other plants, which are operated with First Automotive Works (FAW), would have partially restarted production or should all run again “in the coming days”. The production capability in each plant is checked individually, which leads to different start times, the message says. Without the outbreak of lung disease, production would have started again after the Chinese New Year holiday on February 3. China is the most important market for the car manufacturer.
In order to take the circumstances into account, the company wants to focus more on online channels, for example in marketing , (AP)
Why the corona virus particularly affects the automotive industry
According to consultants, the corona virus in China could hit the global auto industry sensitive . In the particularly affected province of Hubei alone, almost would make two million cars per at a dozen locations Year , according to a study by the consulting firm BCG. That is about eight percent of China's vehicle production.
With light Hubei is the country's most important production site after Guangdong province on the border with Hong Kong. However, plants were shut down not only in Hubei for days, but in a number of provinces. For comparison: The global market leader VW has 2019 Good 10 , 9 million cars sold.
The corona virus has already affected many industries, according to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). “But the auto industry stands out as one that feels the effects quickly and deeply given the crucial role of China.” So the country the largest sales market for new cars and at the same time an important location for manufacturers and suppliers . “The auto industry will be affected locally and around the world,” write the consultants with a view to disrupted supply chains.
Overall, there are 700 foreign and Chinese suppliers in the province with its sealed-off capital, Wuhan. Foreign automakers are also heavily involved in Hubei: A large part of the production of joint ventures with Chinese companies is in the province, according to BCG. Joint ventures of the Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng with Honda, PSA and Renault, for example, have their headquarters in Wuhan.
A production slump could global consequences for supply chains because China is one of the largest exporters of vehicle parts – such as brakes, electronics, chassis and wheels. Each of these categories represents $ 5 to $ 6 billion in exports, BCG said. Over half of these exports go to the United States and the EU. The consequences of disrupted supply chains would “be felt in company headquarters around the world,” they predict. Car companies with large China business should prepare their supply chains for turbulence or activities to other countries. (AP)
United States Fly Cruise Ship Passengers Home
The United States has brought hundreds of its citizens from the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, which was quarantined in Japan. 40 US passengers had been infected with the corona virus and would have to stay in hospitals in Japan, a representative of the US health authorities told CBS on Sunday. The remaining passengers are flown to the United States, where they are quarantined for two weeks.
The US authorities announced on Saturday that around 400 people would be flown out. However, some passengers from the United States refused to leave the ship. All others were brought from the ship in groups at night on Monday and driven to the airport in buses.
The “Diamond Princess” has been in operation since the beginning of February Quarantined for the corona virus in Yokohama Harbor. On the huge ship with more than 3700 People on board were killed on Sunday, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health 355 infections detected. If she 40 US citizens were included in this count, was initially unclear.
Until Sunday, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, 1219 passengers tested. Due to a lack of materials and personnel, not all people on board have been tested so far. The passengers on the “Diamond Princess” come from a total of around 50 countries. Hong Kong, Canada and Italy have also announced that they will bring their citizens to safety on board the ship. (AFP)
1770 dead, 70. 500 Infected
The number of Coronavirus dead in China is on 1770 gone up. 105 other people died from the consequences of the disease, of which 100 in the particularly affected province of Hubei, such as the National Health Commission announced on Monday.
In addition, more than 2000 New infections reported. This increased the total number of illnesses to more than 70. 500 . The vast majority of deaths and infections continue to occur in Hubei. From there were further on Monday 1933 Cases of infection with the pathogen reported. The authorities have largely isolated the province from the outside world.
The authorities had recently seen a decline in new infections. The latest figures were now again slightly higher than those from the previous day , but clearly below the numbers from Friday and Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Sunday of hasty optimism. It is “impossible” to predict the further course of the epidemic, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP)
Altmaier sees no burden on the global economy
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier sees for the time being No threatening effects of the corona virus for the global economy . “At the moment, I believe that this will not put a lot of strain on the global economy,” said the CDU politician on Deutschlandfunk.
The spread of China's lung disease was a serious challenge , “But we have seen in the past that economic effects can be limited and controlled.” He is in discussion with the German business associations on this topic.
Altmaier pointed out that the Chinese economy had already grown less rapidly in the past year. In view of the trade conflicts between the United States and China and the EU, many are currently cautious about investing in the export-oriented German economy. Therefore, all the more work must be done to resolve conflicts.
“The signs on the horizon haven't changed that much in the past few months either deteriorated dramatically that we have to call the path of a recession likely. “(dpa)
Decline in new infections in China – WHO warns against hasty optimism
In China, the number of new infections with the new coronavirus continues to increase – however less strong than before. In the most severely affected province of Hubei, the authorities recorded one (3) in a row on Sunday Decrease in new infections . The World Health Organization WHO meanwhile warned against hasty optimism. It was “impossible” the further course to predict the epidemic, stressed WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In France, the first death was reported by the novel pathogen in Europe.
In China, the number of deaths from the virus on 1665 , as announced by the Health Commission. Approximately 68. 500 According to official information in mainland China, people are now infected with the pathogen.
The Health Commission also reported nationwide 2009 new cases of infection, most of them in Hubei. At the same time, there was a decline in new infections for the third day as a result. In other parts of China, the number of new infections has been falling for twelve days. (AFP)
“At some point you knew every blade of grass”
As one of the round 120 China returnees student Ann-Sophie Muxfeldt described the end of the two-week quarantine in Palatinate Germersheim as a relief.
Difficult the feeling was round 14 days “to be a little locked up,” said the 22 – year-old. “When you went out, you could only walk around the barrack block, at some point you knew every blade of grass. It feels a little strange after a while. “The carers of the German Red Cross would have put a lot of effort into it, said Muxfeldt, who was picked up by her parents.
“We had, among other things, table tennis tables, billiards and badminton. You could get busy. A lot was also done for the children. ”After a while, she might be a little sad that she had to stop her stay in China. “I hope that it will go back sometime.” (Dpa)
Further patients in Bavaria may go home
In Bavaria, more coronavirus patients were discharged from the hospital at the weekend. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Munich on Sunday. The Robert Koch Institute's discharge criteria ( RKI) were fulfilled , said a ministry spokeswoman. The authority did not want to provide any further information on the affected parties.
The first of the total 14 Patients registered in Bavaria were discharged from a Munich clinic last Wednesday. The hospital had informed that the person was completely healthy and no longer contagious.
All 14 infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Bavaria are related to the Stockdorf auto supplier Webasto. A Chinese colleague had introduced the pathogen during a business trip in January. (AP)
Taiwan also reports the first dead
In Taiwan the first person is at Coronavirus died. An about 60 year old man was the consequences of the infection succumb, share e Health Minister Chen Shih Chung with. The man had not recently traveled abroad and I also had diabetes and hepatitis B as previous illnesses.
So far in Taiwan 20 Infection cases registered. Previously, deaths outside of China had only occurred in France, Japan, the Hong Kong SAR and the Philippines. (Reuters)
All Chinese returnees in Germersheim released from quarantine
The quarantine is after about two weeks for the more than 100 China returnees in a Bundeswehr barracks in Germersheim, Palatinate, ended. The results of further tests for the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 were negative , said a spokesman for the Air Force in the morning. The departure took place in camera.
122 German citizens and family members were from the Chinese who were particularly affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus City of Wuhan flown to Frankfurt am Main and brought to the barracks in Germersheim on February 1st. The quarantine time of 14 days resulted from the fact that the maximum incubation period, i.e. the period from the possible infection to Onset of illness, most likely lasts that long. In addition to the returnees also had 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross spent the past few days in the barracks. (AP)
Altmaier does not expect major global economic problems
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier does not initially see any coronavirus as having a threatening impact on the global economy. “At the moment, I believe that this will not put a lot of strain on the global economy,” said the CDU politician on Deutschlandfunk. The spread of China's lung disease is a serious challenge. “But we have seen in the past that economic effects can be limited and controlled.” He was in discussion with the German business associations on this topic. (AP)
Face mask as a fashion accessory at London Fashion Week
Stylish Face masks are hip at London Fashion Week – on the catwalk and with viewers. According to the British media, they are on display this year like a fashion accessory that ends on Tuesday in the British capital. However, like all mouth masks, they do not offer 100% protection against pathogens such as the coronavirus.
Due to the new lung disease, the number of participants in the Fashion Week has decreased this year according to the organizers. Fashion designers complained about delivery bottlenecks because many factories in China are closed. According to Sky News, influential investors and buyers from East Asia also stayed away.
Today the Beckham family attended Fashion Week. Ex-soccer star David Beckham watched a show of his wife Victoria with his mother, mother-in-law and the children. (AP)
China tightened measures in Hubei Province
to curb the spread of the virus , the government issues a driving ban in the particularly affected Chinese province of Hubei . The regional government reports that this does not apply to police cars, ambulances, vehicles with essential goods or those that are needed for public service.
There would also be regular health checks for everyone Provincial residents. Also, companies could only start work again if they had a Have received government approval. Hubei is the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic. (Reuters)
RKI boss names risk for Germany still low
After the first coronavirus death in Europe, the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, warned of panic attacks. “We continue to rate the risk to the population in Germany as low,” said Wieler in an interview with Reuters-TV. The deceased in Paris is a 80 – year-old Chinese who was infected and then had a complicated pneumonia. Wieler spoke of a tragic case. You know that some older and sick people could die from the virus.
“But if you see the number of cases outside of China, ( …) it becomes clear that the containment measures are quite successful, “he said, referring to the number of sufferers in China themselves, who now have over 68. 000 lies. Abroad, about 600 cases registered. The Robert Koch Institute analyzes the situation on a daily basis.
There is currently no country outside China in which a further transmission of the virus by sick people is detected Wieler also recalled that there was a distorted perception of the public Give dangers. As a comparison he named that in Germany since the beginning of the year 40. 000 have registered influenza cases, 60 Sick people had died.
Nevertheless, Wieler also warned of playing down with Coronavirus (Covid – 19) and above all called for increased efforts in poorer countries in case the virus should also appear there. “This is a very dynamic situation. The possibility of spreading is great, “he said. (Reuters)
China's President Xi goes on the offensive
A previously unpublished speech by China's President Xi Jinping, that he was obviously earlier than previously known was involved in fighting the outbreak. In the dated to the beginning of February Speech that the state media now spread, the President spoke of the fact that on 7 January had given the first instructions to combat the virus.
“I asked during a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee on January 7 to contain the outbreak,” the president was quoted as saying. The speech also clarified that Xi Jinping personally passed the strict travel controls in the particularly hard-hit province Hubei, where numerous cities have been cordoned off for weeks. On Sunday, the country's health authority also announced that China had taken action to help Curbing the spread of the virus began to take hold.
With the publication, the state propaganda apparently wants to demonstrate that the central government and the party leader right from the start were involved in the fight against the corona virus. However, it is also clear that the strong criticized local government did not make the decisions alone. In the past few days, a number of high-ranking politicians have had to resign in Hubei and the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus originally broke out.
Recently there had been increasing criticism of the inaction or slow reaction of the authorities to the outbreak . Nationwide dismay and sympathy caused the death of doctor Li Wenliang last week , who had given early warning of the outbreak of the novel corona virus, but was reportedly forced to follow these “rumors “No longer spread. The 34 – year-old died because he had contracted the virus. On Thursday, Hubei had surprised with a drastic increase in new deaths and newly detected infections, because the counting of the diagnoses was changed. (AP)
Further 142 Dead in China
The number of infections and deaths caused by the novel corona virus is in China rose again. Like the Beijing Health Commission on Sunday announced, died of meanwhile Covid – 19 mentioned lung disease again 142 patients, bringing the total number of victims in China to 1665 lies. In addition, were 2009 new infections detected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. Since Outbreak of the disease are 68. 500 cases in China have been confirmed. However, experts suspect a high number of unreported cases. (AP)
But infection on the cruise ship “Westerdam”
Among the passengers who landed in Cambodia on the cruise ship “Westerdam” there is now a corona virus Case has been found. A 83 – year-old American had been tested positive during her onward journey via Malaysia , the Malaysian health authority said on Sunday. The shipping company first wanted to wait for further tests before commenting.
The American is one of 145 Passengers who wanted to fly home via Malaysia, said the health authority. On arrival, the woman and her husband had been diagnosed with symptoms of the new virus, which is why they were hospitalized. The 83) year-olds are now being treated in the isolation ward. The 85 – year-old husband, with whom the tests were negative, will be monitored in the hospital.
The “Westerdam” had gone through an odyssey through Asian waters, as several countries had banned the ship from mooring out of concern for the corona virus. Only Cambodia finally agreed to this. On Friday the first of just under 2300 People in Sihanoukville that Leaving cruise ship. (AP)