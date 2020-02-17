china-is-probably-postponing-the-national-people's-congress

China Postpones Meeting of the People's Congress

The China meets once a year National People's Congress to approve the governance decisions, round 3000 Delegates come to the capital Beijing. However, apparently because of the corona epidemic in the country, this year's parliamentary meeting is being postponed, various Chinese media report. The meeting of the Consultative Conference of the Chinese People, which usually takes place almost simultaneously with the People's Congress, is also affected.

The standing committee of the People's Congress will discuss the relocation of this year's meeting, the reports said. According to the South China Morning Post, this is a clear indication that the session will be postponed.

The risk of infection for thousands of delegates as well The newspaper quoted a source familiar with the matter, but not specifically named, as to the reason for the relocation, the staff in the Great Hall of the People was too large.

The “Global Times”, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, writes that many of the 3000 expected delegates in their home provinces were fighting front line against the corona virus. Therefore, the postponement of the People's Congress was necessary. (Tsp)