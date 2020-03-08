children-can-fight-off-infection-better

Researchers have found that children do the same often infect with the corona virus like adults. However, they don't get sick. The “mirror” reports. According to the report, physicians evaluated patient data from the southeast Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen for a study . They went from 391 patients and examined how many of the 1286 Contact persons were later tested positive for Sars-CoV-2. They found that children get infected as often as older people , but show no or only slight symptoms.

According to the report, previous analyzes had shown that children are less likely to get sick. But it was not clear whether they contract the infection less often or who Ward off infection better.

