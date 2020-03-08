Science
Children can fight off infection better
Researchers have found that children do the same often infect with the corona virus like adults. However, they don't get sick. The “mirror” reports. According to the report, physicians evaluated patient data from the southeast Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen for a study . They went from 391 patients and examined how many of the 1286 Contact persons were later tested positive for Sars-CoV-2. They found that children get infected as often as older people , but show no or only slight symptoms.
According to the report, previous analyzes had shown that children are less likely to get sick. But it was not clear whether they contract the infection less often or who Ward off infection better.
Italy seals off the north
In the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus s the government limits the freedom of movement of around 16 million citizens drastically . Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in the morning, economically strong Lombardy and 14 other areas would largely sealed off. He signed the relevant decree. This affects the metropolis of Milan and the tourist stronghold Venice as well as Parma in the Emilia-Romagna region . The government also confirmed or imposed restrictions on all of Italy, such as the stop for cinemas, theaters, museums, demonstrations, and many other events. The new restricted areas should apply immediately until April 3 , newspapers wrote.
Italy is the country in Europe with the most confirmed Sars-CoV-2 infections. The number of infected and dead people is increasing steadily despite extensive countermeasures. The authorities count until Saturday 5883 People with an infection. 233 People have died. (dpa)
IranAir cancels all flights to Europe
The Iranian airline IranAir suspends all flights to Europe. The state news agency Irna quotes from a statement by the civil aviation authority that this is a reaction to European restrictions . These restrictions affecting IranAir were met “for unexplained reasons”. (Reuters)
Cruise ship “Grand Princess” may dock in Oakland
The cruise ship stopped off the coast of California due to several coronavirus infections is allowed to moor in the port of Oakland. This was shared by the captain of the “Grand Princess” US media reports on Saturday evening (local time) around 3500 people on board With. City Councilor Larry Reid from Oakland confirmed the “San Francisco Chronicle”. The ship is expected on Monday in a currently unused section of the port there, it said.
The disembarkation should take several days. Passengers who needed medical attention would be taken to hospitals, the others would have to be quarantined. The crew should remain on the ship until further notice. On board were initially 45 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. at 21 of them – 19 crew members and 2 passengers – the virus was detected. US soldiers had brought the test kits on board by helicopter. (dpa)
Italians on board – Malaysia and Thailand do not allow cruise ship to moor
For fear of the corona virus, Malaysia and Thailand have banned a cruise ship with dozens of Italians from boarding in their ports. Malaysian politician Phee Boon Poh said the state of Penang had banned the “Costa Fortuna” from docking on its coast. The ship had previously been rejected at the Thai port of Phuket. According to the shipping company Costa Cruises, there is no suspected coronavirus case on board the ship. (AFP)
Pharmacist: Disinfectant available again in a few days
As a result of the corona crisis, the Federal Association of German Pharmacists' Associations is counting on delivery bottlenecks Medication . “We will certainly feel the consequences of the failed deliveries from China in the course of the year,” said Association President Friedemann Schmidt the “Bild On Sunday”. He called for measures at European level to reduce dependence on Chinese deliveries. “It is important to end this total dependency on individual active ingredients, even if medication then becomes more expensive.”
Schmidt gives the all-clear with the availability of disinfectants. “In a few days, hand disinfectant will be available again in most pharmacies,” he told the newspaper. For private households 100 milliliters “completely sufficient “, he added. (AFP)
Significantly more infections in Austria since Friday
The number of infections with the new corona virus increased significantly in Austria over the weekend. According to the Ministry of Health, there were until 8 a.m. 104 confirmed cases in the Alpine Republic . On Friday evening, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) had from 63 confirmed cases. (dpa)
Czech Republic demands travel ban for Italians
The Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis calls on Italy to prohibit its citizens from traveling through Europe. “Italy should prohibit all of its citizens from traveling to Europe,” said Babis on Czech television. So far there have been in the Czech Republic 26 confirmed virus cases. Most of these concern people who either come from Italy or are in contact with someone who has been there. (Reuters)
Fewer new cases in South Korea
In South Korea the number of new people infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours at 272 increased. This was announced by the health authority. This reduces the number of newly infected people. The day before, there were a total of 448 New virus diseases have been reported. South Korea now comes to 7313 Virus diseases, the largest number of all countries outside of China. (Reuters)
First coronavirus diseases in Bulgaria
In the EU country Bulgaria, cases of infection with the novel corona virus have been confirmed for the first time. two patients are ill in a hospital in Pleven, northern Bulgaria, one 27 – year old and one 61 – year old , as the responsible medical crisis team in Sofia announced. In addition, the infection with a 75 year-old woman and an employee of the staff of a clinic in Gabrovo in central Bulgaria.
The documented cases are, according to the first information, not people who would have visited crisis countries such as China or Italy. Now the authorities searched for the so-called patient 0, the bearer of the infection, it went on. In the EU country, due to a seasonal flu epidemic, all schools should remain closed until Wednesday. (dpa)
Number of fatalities after hotel collapse rises to ten
When a hotel in eastern China collapsed, which was quarantined because of the coronavirus epidemic was used, at least ten people died. More than 20 People are still suspected under the rubble in the city of Quanzhou , round 1500 According to the Ministry of Disaster Protection, rescue workers were on the lookout for them. The hotel collapsed on Saturday morning until Sunday 38 People are saved alive. (AFP)
North Korea apparently removes quarantine for thousands of people
North Korea has apparently released thousands of people from the coronavirus quarantine. The relevant 3650 previously isolated in the provinces of Kangwon and Chagang, reported the South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing North Korea's state radio. The communist country has so far not reported a case of contagion with the coronavirus , but in view of the epidemic in neighboring countries China and South Korea, however, drastic protective measures seized. (AFP)
Spahn: More major events have to be canceled
In view of increasing coronavirus infections, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) expects further noticeable restrictions in public life in Germany. “Safety first. Therefore, even more major events will have to be canceled, ”writes the CDU politician on Twitter.
Recently there had been criticism, among other things, that Bundesliga games and other mass events in Germany are largely taking place as planned, while elsewhere in Europe there is a more restrictive approach.
Spahn went on to say that large events had to be canceled, especially for smaller businesses, craftsmen, restaurateurs or service providers, major economic consequences. “Therefore, we should think about targeted and speedy help here,” he wrote – also with a view to the coalition committee in the evening in Berlin.
In the “Bild am Sonntag” Spahn previously canceled nationwide school closures to prevent an epidemic. “According to the Infection Protection Act, schools can only be closed by local authorities,” he said. “I would also consider a nationwide closure wrong.” (Dpa)
Safety first. Therefore, even more major events will have to be canceled. This has major economic consequences, especially for smaller businesses, for craftsmen, restaurateurs or service providers. Therefore, we should think about targeted and swift help. https://t.co/Oqd1fHIEP6
– Jens spahn on twitter (@jensspahn) https://twitter.com/jensspahn/status/1236562990280867840
847 confirmed infections in Germany
According to the Robert Koch Institute, in Germany until the morning (at 8 a.m.) 847 confirmed infections with the coronavirus have been registered. The number of cases has increased since Saturday afternoon 52.
North Rhine-Westphalia is still the most affected with 392 cases – here the number has increased since Saturday afternoon 19. More than 200 of which are in the district of Heinsberg, the largest source of infection in Germany. Many new cases were also reported from Baden-Württemberg, where now at 182 people the virus was found. In Bavaria it is 148.
Most other federal states have so far only registered individual cases. No infection is still reported from Saxony-Anhalt.
Further 27 People die in China
In China there are more 27 People of Lung Disease Covid – 19 Fell victim. As the Beijing Health Commission announced today, all of the new victims were registered in the particularly affected province of Hubei , where the virus was originally in the metropolis Wuhan had broken out. The number of new infections decreased significantly. Official information came only nationwide since the previous day 44 Add cases – the lowest value in weeks. However, a high number of unreported cases is suspected. Since the outbreak of the corona virus in China over 80. 00 0 infections registered, of which around 57. 00 0 were healed. (dpa)
Argentina reports first death
The Argentine Ministry of Health reports the country's first death related to the coronavirus . It is also the first known death in Latin America. (Reuters)
Spahn also wants to report negative tests
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn wants to introduce a reporting requirement for all corona virus tests. “So far only tests have to be reported, in which the coronavirus is found”, he says the “Bild am Sonntag” according to a preliminary report . “In the future, tests should also be reported in which no infection is found.” The situation could thus be better assessed. (Reuters)
At least four people died when a quarantine accommodation collapsed in China
After the collapse of a hotel used as quarantine accommodation in the Chinese coastal city of Quanzhou, at least four people died. The state-run Xinhua news agency reported. After the collapse on Saturday, 42 People were saved from the rubble, but five of them were seriously injured. In total, 71 people included. The rescue work with hundreds of emergency services continued.
According to state media, an initial investigation showed that renovations in the building could have been the cause of the accident. The police took the owner of the building into custody today. (dpa)
Italy is considering sealing off Lombardy with Milan entirely
The Italian government is considering sealing off all of Lombardy and other areas. The news agencies Ansa and Reuters report, citing a government draft. However, this can still be changed. Accordingly, entry and exit bans are to be imposed for the Lombardy region, which is particularly affected by the corona virus, including the metropolis of Milan and eleven other provinces. Provinces in Piedmont, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and the Marche are also affected, it said.
For some time, smaller areas in the province of Lodi in Lombardy and in Veneto were already Exclusion zones have been. The new restricted areas could apply from Sunday and then initially until April 3, it said.
New York announces emergency due to coronavirus
in the US state of New York is now in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus . There is currently 76 confirmed cases , said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday in the capital, Albany. Living scarce in the state 20 million people, including around 8.5 million in the metropolis of New York City. 57 Cases have so far occurred in their Westchester suburb, eleven in New York City. So far, no deaths caused by the virus have been confirmed in the state .
In the United States, an emergency is primarily an important bureaucratic act because responsibilities are shifted from the federal level to regional and local authorities . In the case of Corona, government employees could place necessary purchase orders to care for the sick more quickly and hire temporary workers in cities in which a particularly large number of cases occur said Cuomo.
Also in the states of California, Maine and Washington the US West Coast has already been declared an emergency. According to New York Times counts, there were around in the United States until Saturday afternoon confirmed cases and 17 dead. (dpa)
Italy apparently wants to cordon off the Lombardy region
Italy wants to take more stringent measures against virus spreading . According to a draft that Reuters could see and that should be decided on Saturday, the government will ask that the most severely affected region of Lombardy be neither entered nor left may. In regions such as Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Piedmont schools should remain closed until at least April 3 , as should museums and swimming pools. Healthcare workers are not allowed to take vacations. (Reuters)
With propaganda against regime criticism : China's government wants Show strength in times of coronavirus epidemic in the country
At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, much criticism of the Chinese regime was tolerated. But now the government is leaving the defensive – with all its might.
Daily mirror | Benedikt Voigt