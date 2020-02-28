change-of-mood-at-1.-fc-union

1. FC Union has already received a few claps this season so successful this season – right at the start against Leipzig and only a few weeks ago in Dortmund. The climber reached the emotional low in Wolfsburg at the beginning of October. The Berliners had just lost 0-1 against VfL, who was unbeaten at the time, and the mood in the catacombs of the Wolfsburg stadium was modest to say the least. After the fourth consecutive loss, goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz fought in the corridor with the doping controller, many players went into the cabin with their heads bowed without comment, and others looked perplexed. Again kept up properly, again no points. In view of his experience from the relegation season in Stuttgart, Christian Gentner warned against telling yourself that you were playing far too well to slip down.

Now, almost five months later, Union is playing against Wolfsburg again and the mood and results are significantly better. “I think we learned something new,” says Urs Fischer, and the last few games prove the Swiss coach is right. Meanwhile, Union not only keeps up properly, but also rewards itself for it. With 29 points and nine points ahead of the relegation place, the relegation is already slowly in sight. The website “FiveThirtyEight”, which uses statistics and market values ​​to make predictions about the course of the season, puts Union's relegation probability at less than one percent since the victory in Frankfurt on Monday.

Gentner praises the development of the team

However, they are not enthusiastic about such forecasts at Union. “I don't think extrapolation makes sense,” says Gentner. “We have made great progress, should continue on our path and not say: we need another win or two.” That should be in the spirit of his coach, because Fischer has been preaching the focus here and now throughout the season ,

Yunus Malli (center) is loaned from VfL Wolfsburg to Berlin. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

In preparation for the second leg against Wolfsburg on Sunday (13. 30 o'clock, live at Dazn) in the stadium At the Alte Försterei, Fischer watched the Lower Saxony's appearance in the Europa League on Thursday. “They have solved their last tasks confidently, especially 3-0 in Malmö,” says Fischer. He therefore does not expect an advantage for his team due to the Wolfsburg double burden. “I think they are used to it and their squad is big enough,” he says. Especially since he doesn't primarily focus on the opponent. “It is crucial for me that we are ready.”

Union has always been that way. The Berliners have won three of the six games in the second half of the season, and even in the annoying defeat at home against Leverkusen two weeks ago, the team was at eye level. The conditions for Sunday are good. Except for the long-standing Akaki Gogia, Joshua Mees, Manuel Schmiedebach and Laurenz Dehl, all players are fit, including Keven Schlotterbeck, who was ill in Frankfurt. Captain Christopher Trimmel has served his yellow card ban. “We will do everything we can to make this game more balanced than the first one,” says Fischer. The mood after the game should definitely be better than five months ago in Wolfsburg.