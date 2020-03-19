Chancellor and Länder will advise on curfews on Sunday

USA: Scarce 40 percent of seriously ill between 20 and 54 Year old

In the US, just under 40 percent of coronavirus infected because of the severity of their Covid – 19 – disease treated in hospitals must be to the younger age group of the 20- to 54 – year-olds . The “New York Times” reports, citing figures from the US authority “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (CDC) .

The CDC calls their “early snapshot” of the crisis their evaluation of just under 2500 cases. 508 of the infected therefore needed inpatient treatment , 38 percent of them were between 20 and 54. Of the 121 People, According to these figures, almost half the adults who needed intensive care were under 65 years.

The numbers confirmed that the likelihood of a serious or even fatal course of the disease is greatest in the oldest patients . Nevertheless, he shows that adults of all ages find it hard to covid – 20 could get sick.

The NYT quotes Stephen S. Morse, an epidemiologist at the Mailman School of Public Health (Columbia University), which emphasizes the relevance of this information for everyone: “It will not only affect the elderly, but people from 20. You have to be careful, even if you think that you are young and healthy. “

Twelve percent of intensive care patients were between 20 and 44 Year old.

The cases examined were no longer returnees from China or Japan, but People who would have been infected within the United States. 4226 Cases of this type were therefore between the 12. February and 16. March reported, of which just under 2500 with age information.

Of these were according to the NYT

six percent older than 85 years,



25 percent between 65 and 84



18 percent between 55 and 64



18 percent between 45 and 54



29 percent between 20 and 44

Only five percent are 19 years old and younger. Only one percent of the youngest would have been hospitalized no one had to go to the intensive care unit.

The report mentions 44 deaths , 15 of the deceased 85 or older, 20 between 65 and 84, nine between 20 and 64.

The data basis of the report did not contain any information about possible previous illnesses. Some of the patients are still sick and data are missing for many patients. The fact that so few people are being tested also leads, according to the CDC, that this could only be a first impression of the crisis.