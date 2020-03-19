Science
Chancellor and Länder will advise on curfews on Sunday
SWR report: Merkel advises on Sunday Prime Ministers about curfews
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the countries want to consult a media report this Sunday about curfews in the Corona crisis . The SWR reported this on Thursday, citing Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens).
Since Thursday Already in the Bavarian town of Mitterteich and two other places only in exceptional cases on the streets – while elsewhere in Germany still people always sit in groups in parks . Several prime ministers had recently emphasized that things could not go on like this.
Bavaria's state chief Markus Söder (CSU) threatened a curfew for the whole state: “If many people do not restrict themselves voluntarily, then in the end there is only one the Bavarian curfew as the only instrument to react to it. ” Appropriate bans already apply to three locations in Bavaria.
Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann also promised tougher guidelines . If citizens do not fundamentally change their behavior, an exit ban will probably come.
The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) also holds a “quick and hard curfew” even in all of Germany for possibly inevitable. “We have to show strictness to protect the entire population, especially to protect our old and sick,” he told the Funke media group.
Berlin Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) made it clear that about such a ban quickly could be decided. (dpa)
The number of infected people in Germany is currently rising much faster than in Italy
The number of people infected with the coronavirus is apparently currently rising much faster in Germany than in Italy. Within a day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted 2800 new cases a drastic increase by more than a third to almost 11. 00 0.
The number of infections in Italy, where now more people at Covid – 19 died than in China, is in absolute numbers with good 41. 00 0 cases higher than in Germany. The increase from Wednesday to Thursday was but “only” by 15 percent .
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn had information on the infection numbers said on Wednesday evening: “ We have an exponential trend, so a very, very strong increase. That was also to be expected. The numbers are probably also higher than we see in the statistics. ”
Significantly more people to test, but is not feasible. “We cannot and do not succeed in testing hundreds of thousands of German citizens every day.”
circulate it Various numbers about the cases of infection in Germany – those of the RKI are always somewhat lower at first, since only the number of cases transmitted electronically by the health authorities is reported here. The RKI had recently declared that there was a delay in reporting compared to the figures published by the federal states.
From more than 13. 900 infections goes the German press agency today in their evaluation, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states. The numbers also coincide with those of Johns Hopkins University. This gives for Germany as of Thursday almost 14. 500 Infected to. (dpa / Reuters / Tsp)
Thanks from Italy to Jens Spahn
From Minister of Health to Minister of Health: Italy's Roberto Speranza thanks for the Delivery of medical materials that has arrived in Italy today. “We will not forget that,” writes the man, whose last name means hope.
Beware, scammers in protective suits!
The police in Lower Saxony's Nienburg district warns of wrong employees of the health department. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief announced on Thursday that they were trying to gain access to houses and apartments with protective suits and face masks.
The office warned against admitting these people. Citizens were also asked to warn acquaintances – especially older people – about the fraudsters. (dpa)
Dutch “Corona Minister” resigns after fainting
The Dutch Minister for Medical Care, Bruno Bruins , resigned after a weakness. The politician responsible for coordinating the fight against the coronavirus pandemic was, at his request, “honored” to be dismissed from service by King Willem-Alexander , the Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday.
The 56 – According to the ANP, one-year-old “Corona Minister” had collapsed during a parliamentary debate on combating the pandemic on Wednesday. He passed out after weeks of hard work , he later said.
The tasks Bruins are temporarily taken over by the Deputy Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge, who is also Minister for Public Health, Public Welfare and Sport. (dpa / Reuters)
Italy has the most corona deaths worldwide
The number of deaths in Italy is in the past 24 hours at 427 in total 3405 gone up, like the authorities rush. The country has more corona deaths than China, where the epidemic broke out. The day before were in Italy 475 People died from the viral disease. China records total 3245 dead by the pathogen. The number of infections in Italy rose by just under 15 percent on 41. 0 35. 2498 People were lying in the intensive care unit.
The number of registered infections rose across Europe more than 100 . 00 0.
Italy had only almost a month ago – on 22. February – the first two fatalities registered by the novel corona virus. Since then the numbers have been increasing steadily, the climax of the crisis has not yet been reached.
Army trucks delivered further coffins to the particularly affected city of Bergamo in the north of the country on Thursday. There you will find the funerals at a distance of 30 minutes to avoid contagion among the mourners. Funeral directors with protective masks and protective suits bring the coffins to the graves.
Already 13 Doctors in Italy died
According to the Italian Ansa news agency in the nearby town of Como died of two other doctors from coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid – 19. This increased the number of fatalities among medical professionals 13.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on the Italians to act with “reason and the greatest caution” in the face of the virus. The government plans to extend the curfew and the closure of schools and most businesses. Even a ban on outdoor leisure activities such as jogging or walking is being considered.
Also in the neighboring country France is showing an extension of the curfew. The authorities have since registered more than 9100 infections and 264 deaths . The health authorities expect a possible turnaround only in “two to four weeks”. All Mediterranean beaches were closed.
A drastic one Increase in deaths also registered on Thursday Spain : There the number of deaths from the corona virus rose within 24 hours at almost 30 percent on 767.
The number in Europe registered infections with the coronavirus rose until Thursday evening 100. 470, more than 41. 00 0 of them in Italy. According to the authorities, at least Europe-wide died 4752 People suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the virus – 19. The actual number of infections is likely to be much higher since in many countries meanwhile only seriously ill people are tested . (AFP / Reuters)
To relieve the strain on networks: Netflix throttles data volumes as requested by the EU
Netflix will initially store the data in its video streaming service in Europe for 30 throttle days, to relieve the networks in the coronavirus crisis. The market leader responded to a call from EU Commissioner Thierry on Thursday Breton. Netflix users should still get a “good quality” service, the US company said. According to the company's assessment, however, the move will 25 percent less traffic. Breton welcomed the courtesy.
The EU Commissioner had spoken to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Thursday for the second day in a row. The day before, Breton had suggested, among other things, that the image quality be automatically reduced from HD to standard resolution when the workload was high. (dpa)
Crisis culture program proposal for tonight
Necessity also makes creative artists inventive, and everyone can benefit from it: within a few days it is Live streaming of cultural events out of living rooms into the world has become an extremely edifying reality.
Today: First the Online event by Hasnain Kazim and Hatice Akyün . Then: Saša Stanišić.
It starts in three hours: um 19. 30 Clock! I'm usually not excited about readings and lectures, but here and now. I am very happy and hope that everything works!
– Hasnain kazim on twitter
Tonight at 21: 00 I read live about 30 – 45 minutes. I have set up a moneypool. Would be nice if many participated. The money goes 50: 50 to sea rescue and emergency aid and I put something on it myself.
– Saša Stanišić on Twitter
To Little protective equipment: State wants to help
To the health system for the increasing number of Covid – 19 – arming cases, is coming now state-organized replenishment of protective material in progress . Ten million urgently needed respiratory masks are to be distributed to medical practices and hospitals, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
Through the The Republic recently received emergency calls from medical facilities because of a shortage of protective equipment . Masks, glasses and special suits are absolutely necessary so that the personnel do not get infected and fail longer. The ten million masks procured by the federal government should now be distributed where there is a great need: in practices and clinics, places for test smears, but also nursing facilities.
Further large deliveries are to follow. The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has 650 million euros approved for the procurement of protective clothing and material for intensive care . Practices and clinics should continue to buy themselves. But that is not easy, the material is scarce worldwide. In Bavaria medium-sized companies should start producing respiratory masks at the latest next week.
In addition, seven tons of relief supplies including devices for artificial ventilation now went from Germany to Italy. The EU partner is particularly suffering. (dpa)
Virologist Drosten: If everyone participates, we can still avoid curfews
“If everyone in the population understand that you don't go into public even if you are not immediately charged by the police “, then you can avoid curfews , says virologist Christian Drosten in the NDR podcast about Angela Merkel's television speech. There the Chancellor appealed to everyone to stay at home, but did not impose a curfew.
According to Drosten, apart from individual starting dates, scientifically one does not yet know what impact curfews would have on the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision was one political, which would also fall under the emotional impression of the many deceased and a “slowly kneeling health system”.
In Germany you are not yet that far, says Drosten. Curfews are something “that we don't want in our society.” But people should understand what it's about. Otherwise you would run into situations in Germany where drastic measures such as curfews would have to come.
Currently 633 Confirmed cases on the African continent
The World Health Organization has published current figures for Africa – therefore currently in 33 countries 633 Infection all known 17 People have been to Covid so far – 19 died.
– OMS Afrique on Twitter (@oms_afrique) https://twitter.com/OMS_Afrique/status/1240610383083298817
dpa: Fast 14. 00 0 infections in Germany
So far in Germany there are more than 13. 900 Infections with the new corona virus known. This emerges from an evaluation of the German Press Agency, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states.
Particularly high numbers continue to have North Rhine-Westphalia with more than 4700, Bavaria with more than 2200 and Baden-Württemberg with more than 2180 cases .
44 with Sars-CoV-2 infected so far have died nationwide , two more Germans according to the Robert Koch Institute during a trip to Egypt.
There is no need to worry that the Bundeswehr will dissolve corona parties or monitor exit restrictions.
The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Eberhard Zorn, on Thursday in Berlin at a press conference on questions about the Bundeswehr's deployment in the corona crisis
Prince of Monaco tested positive
Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The state of health of the 62 – year-olds but do not give any reason to Sorge , announced the Prince's Palace on Thursday. At the beginning of the week, he underwent a test for the novel corona virus.
The prince continues his work in the office of his private apartment and is in constant contact with the members of his cabinet and his closest staff, it said in the message.
Albert II appealed to the residents of the principality located on the southern French coast, Keep contact with others to a minimum . Only the strict observance of the rules prevent the spread of the corona virus, the prince emphasized, according to the announcement. In Monaco there is currently a curfew . (AFP)
New numbers from Wuhan: According to a study, 1.4 ended there Percent of infections fatal
At the starting point of the coronavirus pandemic, the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, according to a new study, 1.4 percent of all cases of infection with the novel Corona virus is fatal. The study by Chinese scientists published in the journal “Nature Medicine” on Thursday assumes a significantly lower mortality rate than the World Health Organization WHO, which has previously assumed 3.4 percent mortality from the coronavirus .
The study authors led by epidemiologist Joseph Wu from the University of Hong Kong argue that the death rate assumed by the WHO only relates to the infection cases confirmed by the authorities. However, the number of unreported cases of infection is presumably very high given the limited testing options.
Estimating the actual number of cases of infection is a “challenge” it in the study. An “overwhelmed health system” is not able to detect infections effectively. In order to determine a realistic death rate, it is important to know the total number of infections.
The study authors now evaluated data from confirmed infection cases unrelated to the Wuhan animal and fish market , where the virus is said to have started. In addition, data on proven cases of infection in flight passengers, data on the age distribution in confirmed cases of infection and death and on the period between the first symptoms and the onset of death. Based on this data, they came to the conclusion that the probability of dying from a coronavirus infection was 1.4 percent in Wuhan.
Officially, in mainland China until the end of February there were almost 80. 00 0 people infected with the novel pathogen Sars-Cov-2, more than 2800 People died. According to these figures, the coronavirus death rate in China would be 3.5 percent. However, Wu and his colleagues argue that their estimates are more meaningful to determine the death rate. (AFP)
Chancellor Merkel on the phone with Poland's Prime Minister Morawiecki
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki exchanged telephone conversations at midday about the respective measures taken by their countries in the coronavirus crisis. The spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert, announced.
One topic was the economic consequences of the pandemic. Both heads of government agreed on the importance of a functioning internal market in which goods can flow freely.
As for the situation on the German-Polish border, the Polish government will introduce new procedures introduce and be confident that this way you can reduce the traffic jams at the border.
Government expects over 2.3 million short-time workers
In the virus crisis, the Federal Government is expecting a unprecedented number of over two million short-time workers . For economic reasons alone, 2, 15 Millions of employees are dependent on short-time allowance, as can be seen from a draft regulation by the Ministry of Labor, which was available to the Reuters news agency.
In addition, in December with other 200. 00 0 employees to be expected who received short-time allowance from seasonal Greens. The additional expenditure of the Federal Employment Agency (BA) is estimated at around ten billion euros. The authority currently has reserves of about 26 Billion euro.
The highest number of short-time workers has so far been in the crisis 2009 with around 1.4 million. With the ordinance, the government implements the agreed relief for short-time work , with which the economic consequences of the virus To cushion the crisis for companies and employees.
In the future, companies can already register short-time work if a tenth of the employees are affected. In addition to the short-time allowance, the BA also pays the social contributions that companies have previously paid for short-time work.
The ordinance is due on Monday from the cabinet to be decided . According to the draft, the government assumes that these new rules will reduce the number of persons entitled to short-time work benefits by approximately 1, 15 Millions elevated. According to current law, without these facilities, about one million short-time workers were expected. (Reuters)
USA: Scarce 40 percent of seriously ill between 20 and 54 Year old
In the US, just under 40 percent of coronavirus infected because of the severity of their Covid – 19 – disease treated in hospitals must be to the younger age group of the 20- to 54 – year-olds . The “New York Times” reports, citing figures from the US authority “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (CDC) .
The CDC calls their “early snapshot” of the crisis their evaluation of just under 2500 cases. 508 of the infected therefore needed inpatient treatment , 38 percent of them were between 20 and 54. Of the 121 People, According to these figures, almost half the adults who needed intensive care were under 65 years.
The numbers confirmed that the likelihood of a serious or even fatal course of the disease is greatest in the oldest patients . Nevertheless, he shows that adults of all ages find it hard to covid – 20 could get sick.
The NYT quotes Stephen S. Morse, an epidemiologist at the Mailman School of Public Health (Columbia University), which emphasizes the relevance of this information for everyone: “It will not only affect the elderly, but people from 20. You have to be careful, even if you think that you are young and healthy. “
Twelve percent of intensive care patients were between 20 and 44 Year old.
The cases examined were no longer returnees from China or Japan, but People who would have been infected within the United States. 4226 Cases of this type were therefore between the 12. February and 16. March reported, of which just under 2500 with age information.
Of these were according to the NYT
- six percent older than 85 years,
- 25 percent between 65 and 84
- 18 percent between 55 and 64
- 18 percent between 45 and 54
- 29 percent between 20 and 44
Only five percent are 19 years old and younger. Only one percent of the youngest would have been hospitalized no one had to go to the intensive care unit.
The report mentions 44 deaths , 15 of the deceased 85 or older, 20 between 65 and 84, nine between 20 and 64.
The data basis of the report did not contain any information about possible previous illnesses. Some of the patients are still sick and data are missing for many patients. The fact that so few people are being tested also leads, according to the CDC, that this could only be a first impression of the crisis.
Great Britain partially withdraws troops from Iraq
Great Britain withdraws part of its soldiers from Iraq due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a “lower training requirement” for the Iraqi security forces and there is also a break in the training missions of NATO and the international coalition, the Ministry of Defense shares in London with. It was therefore decided to send some of the staff back to the UK. (AFP)
Economists firmly assume recession
According to leading economists, the corona crisis will plunge Germany into a potentially very severe recession. Four well-known economic research institutes published their forecasts on Thursday, they all expect a shrinking economic performance this year. It remains open how severe the Corona crisis will be. The range of forecasts ranges from minus 0.1 to minus 9 percent, depending on the global course of the pandemic in the coming months. A glimmer of hope: Most economic researchers expect a rapid upswing after the end of the crisis.
For the near future the forecasts mean, however, that the corona crisis could hit German companies harder than the financial crisis 2009 . At that time, gross domestic product had shrunk by 5.7 percent. Since then, the German economy has experienced a long upswing, which has already 2019 has weakened significantly. In addition to the corona crisis, there is concern about a new sovereign debt crisis in Europe. The eurozone faced impending bankruptcies as a result of the global financial crisis from 2010 kept in suspense for several years. (dpa)
Laschet: Everyone in NRW can prevent curfews
After numerous measures to Corona virus containment is still possible in North Rhine-Westphalia . “It is up to everyone to prevent curfews,” said Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) in Düsseldorf. The number of infections is expected to increase further. The state government is analyzing whether the infection curve is flattening out in view of the numerous measures. Public life and fundamental rights are already at rest the citizens were severely restricted, says Laschet. (dpa)