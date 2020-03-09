champions-league-game-paris-against-dortmund-without-spectators

Dortmund Champions League game in Paris without spectators

Borussia Dortmund's round of 16 second leg in the Champions League on Wednesday (21. 00)) at Paris Saint -Germain finds in front of empty ranks due to the corona virus en instead. The police prefecture of the French capital decided on Monday afternoon in in accordance with the measures decided by the national crisis team in the fight against the novel corona virus. The premier class game of RB Leipzig against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (21. 00 Uhr / Sky) takes place as planned. UEFA has since confirmed that there will definitely be no mixed zone after the game in Paris with the opportunity for journalists to talk to players .

In the fight against the spread of Sars-CoV-2, France had on Sunday evening basically events with more than 1000 people forbidden . So far, more than 1100 people infected with the new corona virus – 19 people died. (Dpa)

