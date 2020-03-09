champions-league-game-paris-against-dortmund-without-spectators

Science
Dortmund Champions League game in Paris without spectators
Borussia Dortmund's round of 16 second leg in the Champions League on Wednesday (21. 00)) at Paris Saint -Germain finds in front of empty ranks due to the corona virus en instead. The police prefecture of the French capital decided on Monday afternoon in in accordance with the measures decided by the national crisis team in the fight against the novel corona virus. The premier class game of RB Leipzig against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (21. 00 Uhr / Sky) takes place as planned. UEFA has since confirmed that there will definitely be no mixed zone after the game in Paris with the opportunity for journalists to talk to players .
In the fight against the spread of Sars-CoV-2, France had on Sunday evening basically events with more than 1000 people forbidden . So far, more than 1100 people infected with the new corona virus – 19 people died. (Dpa)
German who died in Corona in Egypt is a Hamburg fireman
At the in Egypt's first German corona dead is one Employees of the Hamburg Fire Service . This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Health authority of the Hanseatic city on Monday. Accordingly, the 60 – year-olds there at the fire brigade, but lived in Schleswig-Holstein. The man was on Weekend in Hurghada on the Red Sea in a hospital died . In the Federal Republic of Germany has not been proven to have died of the Pathogen.
According to the spokesman, will now become contact persons as usual of the sick person researched , the health authorities had been informed and act accordingly. According to the Egyptian authorities, the man was on Friday with a fever went to a hospital , tested positive for Corona on Saturday and then passed away on Sunday. According to media reports, he was there on one Vacation trip. (AFP)
Customers can request ticket prices in the event of event cancellations
Should organizers due to the Corona virus concerts or cancel other events , customers can request their ticket price back . “In the event of force majeure, the ticket price will be replaced,” says Julia Rehberg from the Hamburg Consumer Center. It looks different with further costs, for example for the hotel or the arrival and departure , if one arrives at an event. “You don't get these expenses back “, warns the consumer advocate. Luckily, rail travelers are lucky: The Bahn replaces rail tickets for events as part of a goodwill regulation that fail due to the corona virus. Information on this is available on the Internet at www.bahn.de. If an event takes place and you let your ticket expire for fear of infection, you stay on the other hand at the expense .
The concert organizer DEAG announced on Monday, initially want to hold all events – regardless of the number of participants – . However, should the authorities order events to be canceled, this will be implemented immediately. However, one is fully insured against such cases. (Heike Jahberg)
No spectators at the ignition of the Olympic fire
The ceremony for the ignition of the Olympic Feuers will be held on Thursday without spectators . This is announced by the Olympic Committee of Greece. The torch is traditionally lit in ancient Olympia . The venue of the Summer Olympics is Tokyo this year. (Reuters)
Von der Leyen is considering economic stimulus measures due to the coronavirus crisis
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has economic stimulus in the coronavirus crisis in Prospect . There are basically two options : One is flexibility with the debt and deficit rules . “The other is money ,” said von der Leyen on Monday in Brussels. At EU level, there are also exceptions to the state aid rules.
The EU Commission is in on it Close contact with the EU countries and with the European Central Bank , von der Leyen said. Prepare for the meeting of EU finance ministers next week. There is coordination at all levels. Von der Leyen left open the question of the scope of an aid package. (dpa)
Cordoned off northern Italy: that's how it is in the red zone
Berlin's interior minister criticizes Spahn for event cancellations
Berlin's Minister of the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) has Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) because of his request that events with more than 1000 to cancel participants, clearly criticized . “I find the statement by the Federal Minister of Health interesting. But he released his personal opinion on his personal social media channels, ”said Geisel at a press conference in the Red City Hall on Monday. Apparently there is no uniform opinion of the federal government . Common crisis teams would be established and, incidentally, Spahn simply communicated his opinion without going into question about compensation . “It's not easy for good cooperation,” said Geisel. “With the interior ministers of different federal states, Mr. Spahn aroused resentment,” said Geisel.
on Thursday there should be a prime ministerial conference prior to the Federal Council meeting. “We will have to talk about nationwide criteria .” At the same time hostage warned against panic attacks : “We will not act lightly . We have to keep a cool head and make balanced decisions. We are far from a catastrophe. ”(Alexander Fröhlich)
Worldwide more than 110. 00 0 infected
The number of people with Covid – 19 infected people rises worldwide 110. 0 86 . This will be announced by the Robert Koch Institute on Monday morning (at 9 a.m.).
Qatar closes schools and universities
In Qatar, schools and universities will be closed from Tuesday until further notice. This should be a spread of the corona virus contained , state media report. (Reuters)
ECB sends employees to the home office as a test
The European Central Bank sends its staff to the home office because of the corona virus
The central bank is preparing for the event that your round 3700 Due to the corona virus, employees can work to a large extent or not at all in their offices . In this case, the IT must function smoothly despite massive external access. The “Börsen-Zeitung” had previously reported on the test. (dpa)
Chairman of the board appeals to hamster buyers
The hamster purchases due to the coronavirus fear work also on the supply of food at the tables in Germany . “Several bars sometimes received significantly less food “, said the chairman of the association “Die Tafel Deutschland” of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. The reason: buying hamsters leaves supermarkets with less food to donate to the facilities. He appealed to the hamster buyers to donate excess supplies to the needy: “Anyone who realizes that they have bought too many long-lasting supplies is welcome to use the blackboard in their city.”
Söder: Coronavirus prevents fast solos abolition
CSU boss Markus Söder has defended the decision against an early abolition of the solidarity surcharge against criticism from the SPD. “In the current situation with the unclear development of the coronavirus crisis, we have no scope for financial experiments,” said the Prime Minister of Bavaria on Monday German press agency in Munich. The Union wants to cut back on solos – “but not half like the SPD, but for everyone.”
against this Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) presented the coalition partner CDU / CSU to stand unilaterally on the side of the high earners in the debate about the solidarity surcharge. The SPD is still not ready for the Union demand to relieve “very happy citizens” who sometimes earn a few hundred thousand euros a year, he said on Monday on Deutschlandfunk.
Regarding the dangers of an economic crisis due to the spread of the corona virus, Scholz said that “it is currently not yet possible to predict whether this will be a longer-term economic challenge “. (dpa)
How Doctors Without Borders rely on Covid – 19 in developing countries in Asia – and the pressure China is exerting on these countries.
It is no longer appropriate to play down the situation.
London wants to take action against fake news about coronavirus
Great Britain has announced fake news in social networks about the new corona virus . According to government information from Monday, a team of experts will be deployed to work with companies in this area. Accordingly, reports circulate on social media in which it is claimed, for example, that vaccination against the pathogen already exists . Alleged protective measures such as certain saline solutions for rinsing the mouth would also be advertised as fraudulent. (dpa)
US universities switch to online lessons
Due to the spread of the corona virus, classes at several US universities will only take place online this Monday. Among other things, the University of Washington, Stanford University and Seattle University on the west coast of the United States announced on the weekend on their websites that the personal As a precaution, teaching on the university campus will be discontinued for the time being.
Among others in the states of New York as well as in California and Washington on the west coast of the USA, the Emergency imposed. According to the “New York Times” there are currently more than 500 confirmed infections.
The US epidemic expert James Lawler has up to 96 Millions of coronavirus infections and up to 500. 00 0 deaths forecast in the USA. According to documents published by the “Business Insider”, these figures are the worst-case scenario. (dpa, Tsp)
A doctor has advised hospitals to prepare for up 96 million coronavirus infections and 500, 00 0 potential deaths as a worst-case scenario for the potential extent of the outbreak, leaked documents reveal. The documents, obtained by Business Insider, come from a presentation made during a webinar hosted by the American Hospital Association (AHA).
Ronaldo takes ghost games with humor
The 35 – year-olds Cristiano Ronaldo greets imaginary fans – the video of the five-time world footballer before his club's top game Juventus Turin against Inter Milan on Sunday came up with more until Monday morning ere million views.
Background from Ronaldo's suggested hitting off with autograph hunters may have been the order due to which the derby d'Italia had to be kicked off due to the corona virus excluding the fans . Master Juventus won 2-0. (dpa)
World Medical Association President sees Germany well equipped for coronavirus
The President of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, sees Germany very well equipped despite increasing numbers of coronavirus infections . “Our healthcare system works extremely well,” said the former head of the German Medical Association and the Marburger Bund medical union on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. So far there are almost in the Federal Republic Infections no death.
The recent increase in the number of cases over the weekend was also for a total population of around 82 million people not out of the ordinary. There can be no question of a “sudden increase” , added Montgomery. However, he thinks the suggestion to cancel and avoid larger events is correct. Each individual had to think about what risk he wanted to take.
Montgomery emphasized that by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recently proposed limit of 1000 In his view, participants were questionable . He was “more with 100 to 200 “Participants as an upper limit . He does not know where the number of 1000 come. (AFP)
Our healthcare system works very well
India no longer has cruise ships moored
Out of concern before the corona virus spreads, India temporarily stops cruise ships from mooring in its ports. On Monday, the port of Mangalore rejected the cruise ship “MSC Lirica” on the grounds that the central government in New Delhi had decided that cruise ships would be with Starting destination abroad no longer a landing permit may be issued. The regulation therefore applies until the end of March.
At first it was unclear whether there was a flight on board the “MSC Lirica” people infected with the corona virus. On the ship have up to 2000 passengers and 700 crew members place. (AFP)
VfL Bochum stops ticket sales
Second division soccer team VfL Bochum has stopped ticket sales for the upcoming games due to the still unclear situation regarding the organization of major events . The club announced this on Monday. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had due to the spread of the coronavirus recommended events with more than 1000 offensive visitors. The next Bochum home game is on Saturday (15. 30 Uhr / Sky) against 1. FC Heidenheim . (dpa)
ℹ️ Due to the as yet unresolved situations around major events with more than 1. 00 0 visitors in NRW we decided to start with the Stop ticket sales for upcoming matches. #meinVfL 1/2
