certainly-with-drawbacks

See nothing, hear nothing, say nothing: the famous “three monkeys” serve as an image for lack of courage. Those who go to examinations that can detect cancer at an early stage bring up this courage. But even before the argument about whether it is useful and sensible to take part in these checks, you should not close your eyes and ears.

Mammography screening

Above all about the mammography screening, to which all women in Germany since 2005 Age between 50 and 69 years every two years Years of being invited, there are always hot discussions among experts, in the media and not least among friends and female relatives. An important aspect is the worrying of the women, in which an abnormality is discovered that later turns out to be harmless, another is the possible over-therapy. Both are now being responded to in the invitation letters with improved information.

On November 1 2019 the results of a large study were published, which the proponents of radiological Encourage screening of female breast: Scientists from the University of Lübeck and the Center for Cancer Registry Data at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported in the journal “International Journal of Cancer” that mortality from breast cancer has decreased since the introduction of screening. They had the data from 323 719 breast cancer patients from the years 2003 to 2016 evaluated. Shortly after the introduction of the early detection program, there was an increase in diagnoses, particularly in the early stages. This is not surprising: after all, breast cancer screening is primarily about detecting cancer as early as possible, because it is then curable far more often and often with less stressful therapies. It is therefore important that the study showed a significant decline in tumors in the late stage over the years: Obviously, these diseases had been recognized at an earlier stage. And, what is particularly gratifying: in the years 2015 and 2016 around a quarter fewer women died 50 to 59 years and a quarter fewer women in the Age from 60 to 69 years of breast cancer than in the Years before the introduction of the screening. This is probably partly due to improved therapies, but is a strong argument for the screening examination.

Colonoscopy

The balance is also positive for colonoscopy for early cancer detection, which is legally insured from 55 years , to which, however, has not yet been invited in writing. Colonoscopy is the only form of early cancer detection that can also be called real prevention. Because gastrointestinal specialists are not only looking for cancer, but also for changes that form the preliminary stages of it, the polyps. They can be removed during the examination so that no carcinomas develop from them. It is also practical that afterwards, an examination is usually only pending after ten years. Nevertheless, colonoscopy has so far been rather unpopular, especially because of the preparation with laxative drinks, which is necessary the day before the examination to give the doctor a better view in the clean intestine. Various chair tests are offered to insured persons from 50 years. If there is cause for concern, a colonoscopy must follow.

Skin Cancer Screening

For the early detection of skin cancer that occurs from the age of 35 years paid every two years by the health insurance fund, the dermatologist does not only focus on black skin cancer, the particularly malignant melanoma , but also on the much more common basal cell carcinoma (also known as basal cell cancer or basalioma) and squamous cell carcinoma (spiked cell carcinoma).

cervical smear

has been around for decades established the Pap test, in which gynecologists work with pathologists to find precursors to cervical cancer that can be removed. Since the smears were introduced in the 1970 years, significantly fewer women have contracted cervical cancer. For most diseases, an infection with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is the cause, which are transmitted during sexual intercourse. You can protect yourself against this if you are vaccinated as a child. In the meantime, tests for viruses have also entered the program of the statutory health insurance companies. Women between 20 and 34 years can continue to have a Pap test once a year. Women from 35 can now take a combined examination of Pap test and test for certain HP viruses every three years. An invitation procedure with understandable information is planned for this.

Prostate cancer screening

There is also a lot of information required regarding the early detection of prostate cancer. For men from 45 years the tactile examination is cash benefit, in which the doctor size and condition of the rectum with one finger Organ judged. The PSA test is much better known. The name stands for a protein, the “prostate-specific antigen”, which is formed in the prostate gland and is found in small amounts in the blood. The difficult thing is that an increased value can indicate cancer, but it can also have other reasons. In addition, not every prostate cancer needs treatment, but the diagnosis will definitely cause concern. In a report that was published a few weeks ago, the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG, Germany) therefore spoke out against making regular PSA tests for all men over a certain age as cash benefits.

Peter Albers, Director of the Clinic for Urology at the University of Düsseldorf and Head of the Center for Personalized Early Detection of Prostate Cancer at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), recommends a prudent approach to avoid overdiagnosis: “With 50, possibly even with 45 you should have an underlying Let determine. “Which age is best suited for this is one of the subjects of the large, 2014 started study” Probase “. If the value of a 50 year old is less than 1.5 nanograms per milliliter, you can rest easy for at least five years, he says Urologist. A PSA value above 3, however, needs further clarification. However, it should be noted that this limit is higher for a 60 year old. “And one more thing is important: If you suspect a carcinoma, you should not have a biopsy today, but an MRI first.” You have to find out about all these options and then weigh them up – also in conversation with the doctor.