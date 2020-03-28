Ceramic Fiber Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025

Global Ceramic Fiber Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Ceramic Fiber Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

The Global Ceramic Fiber Market is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2025, from USD 1.64 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

The key players operating in the global ceramic fiber market are –

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Unifrax I LLC

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co., Ltd

The other players in the market are Harbisonwalker International Inc, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd, Nutec Fibratec, Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd, Rath Inc, Fibrecast Inc, Double Egret thermal Insulation, Other Key Players, Promat International Nv, Pyrotek Inc, Ceramsource, Inc, ADL Insulflex Inc, Lewco Specialty Products, Inc. and many more.

Conducts Overall Global Ceramic Fiber Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By Type (Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, Others), By Product Form (Blanket, Module, Board, Paper, Others), By End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Refining & Petrochemical, Power Generation, Aluminum, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

Ceramic Fiber is known as High-Temperature Insulation Wool (HTIW) and is generally defined as fibers havinghigh resistance to temperatures above 1000°C. The ceramic fibers are made from high purity aluminosilicate material which are strictly controlled with the help of high temperature furnace melting and fiberizing process. These fibers are white and colourless and are usually in blanket, paper or rope form. The main characteristics of this fiber are that they are lightweighted and have low thermal conductivity and high temperature stability. The main applications of these fibers are in iron & steel, refining & petrochemical and power generation industries. According to an article published by economic times ,in the year 2017, the coal-fired power generation has registered a 4.37% growth. the , capacity utilisations of coal-based power plants have increased marginally to 60.06% in the same period. The power companies majorly use ceramic fiber for various application as they have various features like energy saving, heat reduces, environment improvement and economic efficiency. The major players in this market are doing various R&D in the market.

Market Drivers:

Increased thermal efficiency as compared to substitutes

Increasing demand from various applications

Market Restraint:

Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials

Competitive Landscape: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

The global ceramic fiber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ceramic fiber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

