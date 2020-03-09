Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market was Accounted for US$ 641.22 Mn in 2018 and is Expected To Reach US$ 6,999.35 Mn By 2027 Growing At A CAGR Of 30.43% Over the Forecast Period Owing To Rising Awareness About Benefits Of Gene Therapy Over Conventional Therapy for the Treatment Of Various Diseases, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global cell and gene therapy industry is expected to move beyond clinical trials and realize its full potential in the near future. Cell therapy, also known as cellular therapy or cytotherapy, is a therapy wherein cellular material is injected, grafted or implanted into a patient. In cellular therapy, human cells are transplanted to replace or repair damaged tissue and cells. On the other hand, gene therapy is designed to introduce genetic material into cells in order to compensate for abnormal genes or to make a beneficial protein. The global cell and gene therapy consumables market is majorly driven by factors such as rising prevalence of target diseases, growing awareness regarding gene therapy, mounting demand for innovative medicines, and growth in the investment for R&D pertaining to gene therapy. At present, there are more than 2,100 molecules in the development phase which is the effective treatment options for different indications such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, inherited blindness, blood disorders, neuromuscular disease, and several gene related disorders.

Favorable funding support for cell and gene therapy manufacturing is assisting in the market growth. For instance, in May 2019, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, a UK-based company focused on the development, delivery, and commercialization of cell and gene therapy received £ 2.9 million funding — the Local Growth Fund investment from Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership is likely to support the delivery of new analytical technologies to be used in the quality control of cell and gene therapies.

Advances in gene therapy is expected to treat rare disorders as gene therapies are currently bringing new treatment options for a variety of inherited and acquired diseases. Clinical trials at the NIH Clinical Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital held in December 2019 have shown that gene therapy can safely correct the immune systems of children born without critical infection-fighting cells. These advances are expected to augment the market growth during next eight years. Key market participants in the global cell and gene therapy consumables market have robust focus on enhancing their product offerings along with forming strategic alliances with an aim to remain competitive in the cell and gene therapy consumables market. For instance, in May 2019, GE Healthcare and World Courier, a part of AmerisourceBergen, combined their expertise in manufacturing and logistics of gene and therapy consumables to improve patient access to cell and gene therapies. This collaboration was designed to support the commercialization of advanced therapies.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of cell and gene therapy consumables market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global cell and gene therapy consumables market is expected to reach US$ 6,999.35 Mn by 2027 owing to rising prevalence of target diseases, growing awareness regarding gene therapy, rising demand for innovative medicines, and high investment for R&D related to gene therapy

On the basis of product type, the culture medium segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to advances in cell culture media formulation and development

Based on application/therapeutics, the cardiovascular segment is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases coupled with mounting demand for cell and gene therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, namely, coronary artery disease or coronary heart disease, cardiac arrhythmias, stroke, and hypertension

Some of the players operating in the cell and gene therapy consumables market are Amgen Inc., ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS, bluebird bio, Inc., Cook Medical, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fibrocell Science, Inc., General Electric, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Orchard Therapeutics plc, Pfizer, Inc., PromoCell GmbH, RENOVA THERAPEUTICS, Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Vericel, ViroMed Co., Ltd., and Vitrolife, amongst others.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market:

By Product Type Kits and Buffers Culture Medium Natural Media Plasma Serum Lymph Human Placental Cord Serum Amniotic Fluid Others Artificial Media MEM RPMI PBS DPBS HBSS EBSS Others Cryopreservation Media Diagnostic Assay Others By Application/Therapeutics Cardiovascular Dermatology Endocrine and Metabolic Gastroenterology Hematology and Oncology Obstetrics Critical Care Immunology Neuroscience Respiratory Urology Others By Geography North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



