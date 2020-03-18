cdu-politician-calls-for-the-admission-of-italian-patients-to-germany

Liese: Admit patients from Italy

The doctor and health politician Peter Liese (CDU) has requested that Germany and other neighboring countries, Italy, remove corona patients or help out with medical equipment. So far, each country has only been concerned with itself, even if it has not yet reached the height of the corona crisis, the MEP said in an interview with the Evangelical Press Service (epd). “I think it would be right to show more solidarity.”

Of course you need the option to get personnel and equipment back immediately. “But we don't need it right now, especially not in countries like Poland,” said Liese. If the numbers then rose in Germany or Poland and declined in Italy or Spain, they had to be exchanged again, explained the trained doctor, who 1994 works for the CDU in the European Parliament.

In addition to the exchange, Liese also advocated increasing the EU civil protection mechanism, especially with ventilators and protective clothing. The EU Commission has initiated the purchase of a large number of devices that the authority 90 percent and the participating member states would finance ten percent. The Commission could then decide in which country the material was most urgently needed and used at a certain point in time.

Liese advertised in connection with the purchase also to partially override the European medical device regulation or to extend a transition period. In practice, the EU law has proven to be too bureaucratic and can also complicate the production of ventilators, said Liese. “The companies must be able to manufacture the devices according to standards, but not exorbitantly high standards.”

Beyond Europe, the next few Weeks also raised the question: “How do we help Africa?” It is obvious that the neighboring continent is much less prepared for the spread of the virus than Europe, judged the Christian Democrat. “If we have it under control to a certain extent, we have to look at countries that need help much more.” (Epd)