CDU politician calls for the admission of Italian patients to Germany
Liese: Admit patients from Italy
The doctor and health politician Peter Liese (CDU) has requested that Germany and other neighboring countries, Italy, remove corona patients or help out with medical equipment. So far, each country has only been concerned with itself, even if it has not yet reached the height of the corona crisis, the MEP said in an interview with the Evangelical Press Service (epd). “I think it would be right to show more solidarity.”
Of course you need the option to get personnel and equipment back immediately. “But we don't need it right now, especially not in countries like Poland,” said Liese. If the numbers then rose in Germany or Poland and declined in Italy or Spain, they had to be exchanged again, explained the trained doctor, who 1994 works for the CDU in the European Parliament.
In addition to the exchange, Liese also advocated increasing the EU civil protection mechanism, especially with ventilators and protective clothing. The EU Commission has initiated the purchase of a large number of devices that the authority 90 percent and the participating member states would finance ten percent. The Commission could then decide in which country the material was most urgently needed and used at a certain point in time.
Liese advertised in connection with the purchase also to partially override the European medical device regulation or to extend a transition period. In practice, the EU law has proven to be too bureaucratic and can also complicate the production of ventilators, said Liese. “The companies must be able to manufacture the devices according to standards, but not exorbitantly high standards.”
Beyond Europe, the next few Weeks also raised the question: “How do we help Africa?” It is obvious that the neighboring continent is much less prepared for the spread of the virus than Europe, judged the Christian Democrat. “If we have it under control to a certain extent, we have to look at countries that need help much more.” (Epd)
Leyen: “Underestimated the corona virus”
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has admitted that the corona virus has also been underestimated by politics. “I think we all, who are not experts, underestimated the corona virus in the beginning “, she said in the program “Image live ”, which was released on Wednesday night. But in the meantime it has also been shown that the virus will keep us busy for a long time. “All of these measures, which sounded drastic, draconian to our ears a fortnight ago or three weeks ago – we understood that it must be now.” It was very difficult. “But I think the population is doing well.”
Von der Leyen said of the approach of the French President Emmanuel Macron, who had described the fight against the virus as war: ” I personally would not use the word war, but I understand the motivation of the French president. “Because the corona virus is an uncanny opponent. “We don't see it, it has no color, it doesn't taste good. However, we notice that it is spreading at a frantic pace. We also don't know how hard it affects people. ”There are people who have no symptoms at all, others mild, then severe. And there are people who die within a short time. (dpa)
Bavaria postpones the Abitur exams
Because of the corona virus, the beginning of the Abitur exams will take place in Bavaria 30. April on the 20. May 2020 postponed. This was announced by the Ministry of Culture in Munich. (dpa)
What the dog eventually died from is not known because no autopsy was performed. The last virus tests in the animal were negative and the dog had never developed any symptoms.
According to experts, there are so far no evidence that the virus can be transmitted from pets to humans.
Australia prohibits citizens from traveling abroad
In the fight against the spread of the novel corona virus, the Australian government until further notice his citizens are prohibited from traveling abroad . “It is the first time that this has happened in the history of Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday at a press conference in the capital Canberra. The ban applies for an indefinite period , he emphasized.
The greatest risk comes from Australians who had been infected with Sars-CoV-2 abroad and have now returned to the country from overseas. Most cases in Australia are due to such returnees, Morrison said. Since the weekend, all travelers have been put in a two-week quarantine.
The government now also prohibited all non-absolutely necessary accumulations of more than 100 People in closed rooms. This does not include public transport, medical facilities, courts, detention centers, airports, supermarkets, shopping centers, parliaments, factories and construction sites. Schools should also remain open.
Events with more than 500 participants were prohibited . Visits to retirement homes are now also restricted. Premier Morrison also called on people not to buy hamsters. “It is not sensible, it is not helpful and it is one of the most disappointing things I have seen regarding behavior in Australia in response to this crisis.”
According to the latest figures, there are so far in Australia 533 confirmed infections with the coronavirus, six people died. (dpa)
Single parents already under pressure without a corona crisis
Even without the additional burden of the corona crisis there is almost half single parents under permanent pressure . For 46 Percentage of separated parents means childcare and upbringing greatest stress factor , as can be seen from figures from a Forsa survey on behalf of the KKH Kaufmännchen Krankenkasse in Hanover. Compared to parents living together, single parents complain much more about the workload in the household and about conflicts in the family. Couples differ from single parents particularly in financial matters: While 41 percent of parents living separately their financial Feel the situation as stressful, this is only with 19 Percentage of parents living together.
According to the KKH, the situation for single parents tighten in the coming time : Because of the corona crisis, d he schools and day care centers closed. Especially for parents living alone, it is becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile family, household and work.
This task has already led before the times of the corona virus to psychological symptoms in single parents, as can be seen from the Forsa numbers. Almost two thirds of single parents said they suffer from fatigue and sleep disorders, as well as from exhaustion and burnout. Around half of the parents who were raising their parents also stated that they were affected.
The KKH advised single parents, even in times of crisis keep calm and seek flexible solutions with employers. Should a child fall ill, single mothers and fathers would be up to 20 days off too. Parents who raise their children together could take up to ten days off. (dpa)
Denmark prohibits meetings of more than 10 People
Denmark has further tightened its measures against the spread of the coronavirus. From Wednesday at 10. 00 CET, all meetings are banned by more than ten people , as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday. The ban also applies to private meetings. This is not the time “to invite people to a birthday party,” she said.
As in other European countries, most shops in Denmark also have to remain closed. The closings are valid until at least 30. March. However, pharmacies and supermarkets can remain open. In Denmark, according to the authorities, until Tuesday 1025 people tested positive for the novel pathogen, four people died from the lung disease caused by the virus Covid – 19.
Denmark had already severely restricted public life in the past few days. All schools are until at least 27. Closed in March, as well as swimming pools, cinemas, museums, libraries and most sports halls. Queen Margrethe II said all celebrations to her 80. Birthday in April. The country's borders have largely been closed since Saturday. (dpa)
Tom Hanks complains of frustration after coronavirus infection
One week after his Covid – 19 – Diagnosis has become a US actor Tom Hanks (63, “Philadelphia”) via the Symptoms of his illness left out. “Good news,” wrote the Oscar winner on Instagram on Tuesday. After a week in self-isolation, the symptoms were largely unchanged. “No fever, but frustration,” added Hanks. Even after doing little household chores like putting the laundry together and washing dishes, he had to rest on the sofa.
Also Hank's wife, the producer and actress Rita Wilson (63), is infected with Sars-CoV-2. “Bad news,” quipped the actor in his posting. His wife would now constantly win at card games.
The couple are currently in Australia, where Hanks and director Baz Luhrmann have a new one Film turns. Filming was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. After initial treatment in a hospital, Hanks and Wilson are now in quarantine at their home in Australia, according to spokesman statements.
The Hollywood star has apparently not lost his sense of humor. On Tuesday, he posted the photo of an old-fashioned typewriter with the manufacturer's inscription “Corona” on Instagram. He had traveled with a typewriter that he once liked very much, Hanks joked about the identity of the virus and the device. (dpa)
Fed extends credit offer to primary traders
The Federal Reserve has further steps late Tuesday evening to contain the negative economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis decided. The monetary authorities have announced that they will offer short-term loans to the around two dozen primary dealers on Wall Street on favorable terms. These financial players play an important role in the bond and other asset business. The Fed wants you from 20. March 90 – offer daily credit injections. With this move, the central bank wants to ensure that markets continue to function. (Reuters)
Great Britain wants to help companies with billions in corona crisis
The British government wants the economy of the country in the Coronavirus crisis with a aid package totaling 330 billion pounds (363 billion euros) under the arms. Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak spoke on Tuesday of an “unprecedented” program that included grants, loan guarantees, and local tax assistance. “We will do everything that is necessary to protect our citizens and businesses from the effects of this global economic emergency caused by corona pandemics”, said Sunak. The funds provided for aid correspond approximately to 15 Percentage of the UK's gross national product. It is about getting millions of companies and dozens of millions of people through the coming months, Sunak said. (dpa)
More than 9000 Cases in Germany
The number of corona deaths in Germany is, according to the Johns Hopkins University located in the US city of Baltimore, at 24 gone up. According to Tuesday's information, 9257 Infections with the new corona virus registered in Germany. There are, however, differences in the counting method.
A survey of time online comes up 9293 confirm Corona cases. The data comes from the competent authorities of the federal states and counties, which calls up online several times a day and updates it here.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered until Tuesday evening 7156 Cases, which is a plus of more than 1700 infected infected compared to Monday evening. According to the RKI, twelve people died after being infected with the virus that causes lung disease Covid – 19 triggers. Johns Hopkins University always reports higher numbers than the RKI. (Tsp, AFP)
Bulgaria's Bansko ski area due to Corona cases under quarantine
The internationally known Bulgarian ski area Bansko has been quarantined in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus for two weeks. The measure was imposed on Tuesday evening after 10. 00 0 inhabitants three people positive the corona virus had been tested. Among them is a nine-year-old boy from Great Britain who has been in Bansko since Friday, as explained by the head of the medical crisis team, Wenzislaw Mutaftschijski.
In Bansko about 200 foreign tourists , mainly from Great Britain, said Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkowa. You have to within the place 24 Leave in a controlled manner.
Bansko is the first place in Bulgaria to be quarantined. Schools, universities, bars and many shops are already closed in the EU country – apart from grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores, banks and petrol stations. Officially there were in Bulgaria until Tuesday evening 81 Coronavirus cases – two fatalities included. (dpa)
Tirol extends quarantine to Sölden among others
The Austrian state of Tyrol has other quarantined locations in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus posed. As the country announced on Tuesday evening, the insulation measures also apply to the place Sölden, which is popular with winter sports enthusiasts, and to St. Christoph am Arlberg. An The local borders are therefore set up by police checkpoints.
“We have three positive tests from People from Sölden in front of where we can not rule out that a connection to an umbrella bar can be established, “said Günther Platter, head of state, according to the message. “In order to prevent or slow down the spread of the corona virus in the best possible way, this official order is essential for the municipality of Sölden.” For St. Christoph am Arlberg, the quarantine is therefore necessary after further infections in the directly adjacent Lech am Arlberg.
The entire Arlberg region is now under quarantine. At midday the Austrian state of Vorarlberg had already announced such measures for the villages of Lech, Zürs, Stuben, Warth and Schröcken. “All those who in the past 14 days in the affected areas in Tyrol and Vorarlberg should voluntarily isolate themselves at home, “said Platter.
On Friday Tyrol placed the Paznaun Valley with the municipalities of Ischgl, Kappl, See and Galtür and the municipality of St. Anton am Arlberg under quarantine. Especially in Ischgl, numerous tourists are said to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus and then carried it to their home countries. (dpa)
The candidates of the television show “ Big
candidate Rebecca reacted with incredulous looks, candidate Michelle cried : Your mother is 55 years old and already suffering from the lung disease COPD. “It just scared me now,” she said. But Schropp assured: “Of course we spoke to your loved ones. They are fine! ”
The current“ Big Brother “- Season has been running since 10. February on television, the first residents were already encapsulated by the outside world on February 6. They were not allowed to receive information from outside on their small area in Cologne. They were among the few people in Germany who did not yet have any of the knew massive effects from the corona virus. (dpa)
What we need now is decisive action and prudence, what we do not need are panic, false reports and hamster purchases.
Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) on Tuesday evening
Von der Leyen confirms hope for vaccine until autumn
Ursula On Tuesday evening, when asked by a journalist, von der Leyen confirmed her hope, previously made public in a video, that an effective vaccine against the disease Ovid could be available before autumn – 19 give.
There was demand because Both the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, and other experts had stressed not to expect an effective vaccine before next spring.
Von der Leyen now said: The Tübingen company CureVac, which is involved in the development of the EU with up to 80 million euros will be supported, is very specialized and world leader in the field.
The company itself made the prediction that it could have a vaccination by autumn. Von Leyen also emphasized that there was an opportunity to speed up bureaucratic processes, which usually took a long time. (dpa)
Belgium: walks for two are allowed – one customer per hairdressing salon – bookshops remain open
In Belgium there is a strict curfew of almost three weeks from Wednesday noon . There are only exceptions for absolutely necessary ways, said Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès after an hour-long session of the National Security Council in the capital Brussels on Tuesday evening. All companies have to introduce wherever possible teleworking , otherwise there is a high risk of fines.
The government did not take the decision lightly, said Wilmès, but because the development of the corona virus forced it to do so. It's about “protecting our loved ones”.
Citizens are only allowed to go to work, grocery shopping and a few other errands such as post and bank transactions up to and including April 5.
walks and other “physical activities in the fresh air” remain allowed – and are even advised, said the head of government. However, one should only be traveling with a relative or acquaintance . Pharmacies, animal feed stores and bookstores should open as well as supermarkets. Only one customer may stay in each hair salon.
The “social distance”, which is supposed to slow the spread of the virus, should be understood as only as a physical distance said Wilmès. People should cultivate their social contacts without getting close: “Take good care of yourself, take good care of others,” advised the head of government. (dpa)
RKI: 7156 Infected in Germany
The Robert Koch Institute has published new figures on people infected in Germany: According to the status of Tuesday evening 7156 People infected with the corona virus. Those are 1723 more people than the day before. Per 100. 00 0 inhabitants were infected with 8.6. The RKI announced on its website that twelve people had died so far.
At the same time the institute points out that from today on only publish the cases transmitted electronically by the health authorities – no longer the cases initially confirmed only by other means. This results in a “Meldeverzug” and figures that temporarily differ from other publications.
The news agency dpa, for example, was in the afternoon with figures from Federal states to the number of just under 8600 infections in Germany n. North Rhine-Westphalia continues to have particularly high numbers with more than 3300, Bavaria with more than 1300 and Baden-Württemberg with more than 1100 cases. According to these counts, 23 So far infected with Sars-CoV-2 died nationwide.
EU goal: to maintain free movement of goods
According to Merkel, the EU wants to “decisively” fight the economic consequences of the corona crisis . This includes freedom of movement for goods and goods in the internal market, Merkel underlined after the video summit with her EU colleagues on how to deal with the coronavirus crisis. This is important so that the supply of parts is guaranteed for the automotive industry, for example.
Merkel said with a view to long waiting times at some borders, there are currently some difficulties, so special ones should now be used Traces for goods and goods traffic can be set up. Export restrictions on the German side for medical goods would then be lifted, Merkel made clear. (dpa)
Europe is determined to face this crisis together and to do what is necessary, both in terms of medical and economic management of the crisis.
Chancellor Angela Merkel