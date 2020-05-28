cases-of-mysterious-autoimmune-disease-in-children-also-in-germany

The cases of children suffering from the Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, or PIMS for short, are increasing across Europe. By mid-May 230 children were already affected by the autoimmune disease.

Now four cases have been known in a children's hospital in Lower Saxony since mid-April that indicate PIMS – probably the first official ones in Germany. Antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 were found in all four children in the children's hospital on the Bult in Hanover – the children had not previously been tested positive for the novel corona virus. The press office confirmed this to the Tagesspiegel.

The only common symptom of the children: they had a long-lasting high fever. Otherwise the disease would have developed differently. The other symptoms ranged from conjunctivitis, rash and pneumonia to gastrointestinal inflammation.

The children were between three months and 13 years old. In all four cases there was an uncomplicated course, the children were only treated in hospital for between four and twelve days and are all already back home and in medical follow-up treatment.

Context of PIMS and the coronavirus is unclear

Similarities to Kawasaki syndrome, which leads to an overreaction of the immune system, which is probably caused by bacteria or viruses, “are present” the hospital press office said. However, there are also cases in Munich and Dresden, it was said.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), it is still unclear whether PIMS is related to the coronavirus. A connection seems plausible, it said in an ECDC message last week. In some cases, affected children were tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen.

But it is a rare disease, “the potential connection to Covid – 19 is neither proven nor well understood”. There had been one death related to the syndrome in the UK and France. The risk of illness for children in the EU and Great Britain is low for both diseases, according to the ECDC.

Doctors from a hospital in Bergamo, Italy, recently had cases of children between the 18. February and 20. April such symptoms showed compared to Kawasaki cases in the region from the five years before the pandemic started. Overall, there were cases of Kawasaki syndrome between January 2015 and mid-February of this year 19 .

In the two months since then, ten children have been treated with Kawasaki-like symptoms, which, according to the study authors, would correspond to a 30 fold increase. However, the doctors point out that it is difficult to draw valid conclusions based on such small numbers.

The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten recently made it clear in the NDR podcast that he sees no reason to be alarmist. It is a rare phenomenon that international pediatrics are now beginning to discuss. Drosten also referred to the good treatability. (with dpa)