CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market 2020 : Evolving Opportunities. Leading Players are Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market
In this CAR-T Therapy Treatment market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep CAR-T Therapy Treatment market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding. Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies act as a dominant treatment and new launches of the product are the key factors for market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others. Market Definition: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy treatment that utilizes patient's T cells a part of immune system cell to fight against cancer. It is developed in the structured laboratory by collecting a sample of a patient's T cells and modified in the laboratory to develop special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface when infused into patients, these cells get multiple and in turn boost a patient's immune system. According to the statistics published in The Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2018, it is estimated that the total incident population of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer worldwide were 509,590 and 2,088,849 respectively. This growing incidence of cancer globally and increase in deal between the companies are acts as market drivers. Segmentation: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market : By Therapeutic Application
- Leukemia
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Others
CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market : By Type
- Autologous CAR-T Cells
- Allogeneic CAR-T Cells
- Others
CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market : By Generation
- First Generation CAR-T Cells
- Second Generation CAR-T Cells
- Third Generation CAR-T Cells
- Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells
- Others
CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market : By Target Antigen
- Antigens on Solid Tumors
- Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies
- Others
CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market : By Product
- Yescarta
- Kymriah
- Actemra
- Others
CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Leukemia
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Others
- Autologous CAR-T Cells
- Allogeneic CAR-T Cells
- Others
- First Generation CAR-T Cells
- Second Generation CAR-T Cells
- Third Generation CAR-T Cells
- Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells
- Others
- Antigens on Solid Tumors
- Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies
- Others
- Yescarta
- Kymriah
- Actemra
- Others
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada
- In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives
- High prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market
- Strategic alliance between the companies to make available CAR-T cell therapies worldwide is also acting as a driver for the market
- Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is propelling the market growth
- Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver
- High cost involved in research and development for CAR-T cell therapies is restricting the growth for the market
- Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel CAR-T cell therapies will hamper the market growth
- Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about CAR-T cell therapies in some developing countries
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market report.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.
