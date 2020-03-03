car-companies-are-makeshift-webcasts

Corona was on the stage of the virtual Geneva Motor Show, which the manufacturers tried to simulate on Tuesday via webcast. Because the car show on Lac Leman had to be canceled due to the virus epidemic, BMW, Daimler and VW had invited to online presentations. Some of the applause for the “world premieres” came from their own employees, others played recordings without an audience. The “livestreams” had little to do with the well-known show acts of a car show.

Geneva is usually about sportiness, luxury and elegance. The car manufacturers had all this to offer again this year. However, alternative drives came to the fore – especially plug-in hybrids that contribute to the carbon footprint of the manufacturers. 2020 is the first time in the EU to check whether companies have to comply with CO2 limits or pay fines.

“We will comply with the limit values ​​2020 and 2021”, assured BMW boss Oliver Zipse. In the current year, emissions in the fleet would be reduced by a further 20 percent. In the coming year, BMW will launch the four-door Gran Coupé i4, which Zipse rolled over the studio stage as a concept car on Tuesday. Thanks to new battery technology, the i4 should have a range of up to 600 kilometers. 2021 the fully electric BMW iNext is also to be built in Dingolfing.

Sales in China have slumped

Overall, the Manufacturers 2020 and 2021 sell half a million plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles. 2021 every fourth car of the group sold in Europe will be electrified. After the i3, the Munich-based company has just launched the first fully electric Mini and is preparing to launch the fully electric iX3 SUV in China.

German car manufacturers are looking towards China with concern. The largest car market in the world has almost completely collapsed as a result of the corona spread. BMW boss Zipse nevertheless confirmed the sales target. Even Daimler CEO Ola Källenius is not yet expecting major impairments for the year as a whole.

Hope for the VW E-SUV

Like Zipse, he promised a CO2 reduction of 20 Percentage in the current year, which – like at BMW – is to be achieved primarily with plug-in hybrids. The share of electrified vehicles is to be quadrupled this year and 2021 to be doubled again. Combustion engines such as the new E-Class will be equipped with mild hybrid technology. This year, compact models with plug-in hybrid drives will also be offered more. “Our product offensive is in full swing,” said Källenius.

At VW it became clear that the industry still has a long way to go on the road to electromobility. Investments in alternative drives must be financed in the current core business with combustion engines – for example with the cult Golf GTI model in the eighth generation or with new SUVs. Ralf Brandstätter, the manager responsible for day-to-day business at the VW brand, presented the announced off-road vehicle on Tuesday, which is given the name ID.4 and like the ID.3 with a range of up to 500 Kilometers “will come onto the market as a CO2-neutral vehicle”.

Brandstätter reaffirmed that the ID.3 will be available on time despite software problems in the summer. The ID.4, which is created on the VW Group's electrical production platform, is produced and sold in Europe, China and the USA.