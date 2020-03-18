Captain André Rankel leaves the polar bears

The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) hopes as an early season break Follow the corona virus to political financial aid. The DEL wanted that Ask the federal government for compensation payments, DEL managing director announced Gernot Tripcke in Cologne on Wednesday. “As soon as they're there, we'll do it. We hope that one of the packages will also help us, “said Tripcke.

That in As a result of the expansion of the corona virus and the cancellation of events with more as 1000 No playoffs will be held for participants DEL economically “a disaster”, as Tripcke said: “There is certainly one State asked in some way. “

For the DEL it is now a question of “Economic cleanup”. Tripcke was able to quantify the economic However, there are no consequences for the German clubs. Also on the TV contract with the Telekom “definitely” has an impact on the season break. Telekom as Rights holder took note of “the decision of the DEL.”

on Tuesday the DEL was the first German professional league to end the season. The The decision was “almost” unanimous. “Today it would be unanimous,” said Tripcke. The main round winner Munich at the Green Table for German Master was explained was not an issue. (dpa)