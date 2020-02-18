“capital-of-the-scientists”

The time of the big leaps seems to be over, but the proportion of women among the professorships in Berlin continues to increase. According to current figures published by the Senate Chancellery on Tuesday, the share of new appointments to state universities was 2019 at percent.

274 new calls to professorships were therefore issued at state universities, 126 of which to women. In the previous year the rate was 45 percent, 2017 it was still 40 percent and 2016 for 29 percent.

The quality of vocations by women has also improved slightly. Received in the first two quarters 2017 still 55 percent of the newly appointed only a temporary position, this share is now on 47 percent decreased.

Berlin is nationwide at the top

In a nationwide comparison, Berlin is still in the share of women Top. According to the Federal Statistical Office, he was with all professorships 2018 at 24, 7 percent, Berlin scored with 32, 3 percent among the federal states the highest rate. The Senate Chancellery did not provide a comparison for the new appointments.

Last year, the major universities in the city 44 Percentage of calls made to women, at art colleges it was 53 percent and at the universities of applied sciences 50 percent .

The Governing Mayor and Senator for Science Michael Müller (SPD) reminded on Tuesday that women are still underrepresented in professorships and management positions. “Berlin is already the capital of women scientists, but we want to see even more professors, deans and rectors in Brain City,” said Müller.

First in Berlin. Doctorate from Else Neumann at Berlin University Berlin. Engraving after a drawing by Ewald Thiel. Photo: Wikipedia / Rainer A. Müller, History of the University, 1990.

Memory of the physicist Elsa Neumann

The current ones were published Figures on Tuesday according to the Senate Chancellery on the occasion of a woman's first doctorate in Berlin on 18. February 1899. At that time, physicist Elsa Neumann received her doctorate from the University of Berlin – nine years before women were officially granted the right to enroll. Before, they could only attend lectures as guest auditors with the permission of the professor.

State Secretary Steffen Krach said on request, “the 50 percent new appointments to 2025 are already within reach “. Wool wants to reach Berlin in the medium term also in the total of the professorships 50, “we have to for new appointments increase to 60 percent and more “.