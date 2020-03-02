Canada Retail Banking Market Report- Detail the Credit Card, Personal, and Mortgage Loan Markets Covering Market Size, Competitors Market Shares, and Survey Insights

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Canada Retail Banking Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Canada Retail Banking Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Canada Retail Banking Market.

Canadas total loan balances outstanding (including credit card balances, personal loan balances, and residential mortgage balances outstanding) recorded a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2014-18 to reach C$2.2tn ($1.6tn). Credit card balances outstanding was the fastest-growing credit segment during the review period. The burden of household debt to GDP is growing in Canada, primarily on account of rising mortgage debt and low interest rates. Mortgage loans accounted for nearly three-quarters of the total loan balances in Canada.

In addition, household savings as a percentage of GDP stood at 5.2% in 2018 – lower than many developed countries including Germany (11.6%), the US (9.2%), France (7.9%), and Italy (6.7%). The low savings rate is the result of Canadians using a portion of their earnings to repay debt. Furthermore, Canada has started observing decelerating economic growth, primarily due to low levels of investment and household consumption, which is expected to create an uncertain economic environment. Consequently, we anticipate the total loan balances outstanding to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2019-23.

Retail deposit balances in Canada recorded a healthy CAGR of 5.4% between 2014 and 2018 to reach C$1.4tn ($1.1tn). Despite low interest rates, deposits remain popular among Canadian consumers. The growth in retail deposits can be attributed to the increased deposit limit and use of tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) as a substitute for traditional options.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Canadas lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitor’s market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights into the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in Canadas retail lending segment.

– Mortgage loan balances in Canada recorded a CAGR of 5.2% primarily due to rising house prices, which were driven by growing household income and low mortgage interest rates.

– The Canadian personal loans market recorded a CAGR of 3.2% during 2014-18 to reach C$498.5bn ($365.4bn).

– Credit card balances outstanding grew by a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-18 to reach C$120.5bn ($88.3bn). Growing credit card usage can be attributed to high public awareness of credit card benefits.

