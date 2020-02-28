canada-no-longer-wants-to-pay-for-harry-and-meghan's-personal-protection

The Canadian government no longer wants to pay for the safety of British Prince Harry (35) and his wife Meghan (38). Support for personal protection will be discontinued “in the coming weeks”, the security ministry said on Thursday (local time) according to the broadcaster CBC.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would still be considered international Protecting persons considered why Canada is obliged to ensure their safety. This will change with the end of their royal obligations on 31. March change. Harry and Meghan initially did not comment.

“Unique circumstances” in Canada

The couple had decided to give up their royal duties, family life to enjoy with son Archie and to commute between Canada and Great Britain. Secretary of State Bill Blair wrote in a statement that Harry and Meghan had confronted the government of the country “with unique and unprecedented circumstances,” deciding to temporarily settle in Canada. The Canadian government has been ensuring the safety of the young family since November.

The Canadian taxpayers' association had heavily criticized this and collected tens of thousands of signatures in an online petition calling for the end of financial support for personal protection. According to media reports, this could cost up to 20 million euros a year.

No more brand name “Sussex Royal”

Harry and Meghan are no longer allowed to use their “Sussex Royal” brand name from spring. They are no longer allowed to call their new nonprofit organization the Sussex Royal Foundation, a spokesman for the couple said.

The brand name could have helped them with new sources of income. The couple have already spent a lot of money to secure the name “Sussex Royal” for products, as Royal expert and author Robert Hardman reported to the BBC on Saturday.

Criticism of the sound by Harry and Meghan

A comment by Harry and Meghan on the subject was felt by some British media between the lines as inappropriate in tone towards Queen Elizabeth II. (93 ). For example, the two had emphasized that the regulation with the royal family on the word “Royal” only applies in Great Britain, but they will comply with it worldwide.

Harry and Meghan will become some official in the coming months Dates expected in the UK. The couple had announced that they would like to maintain their patronage and continue to work in fields such as the Invictus Games for war victims or for the equality of women. (AP)