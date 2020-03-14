can-the-hanuta-bar-be-so-similar-to-knoppers?

Announcements in the food industry are sometimes extremely sweet. But the 13, 5 grams of sugar in the new Hanuta bar can hardly hide the fact that a tough competition is currently taking place on the confectionery shelf.

2017 the German group Storck brought its well-known Knoppers as a bar on the market. It was an unprecedented success: the Berlin-based company then increased its Knoppers brand sales by 90 Percent and gained three million new customers, the Knoppers bar is, according to the market research agency Nielsen, the most successful confectionery innovation in recent years.

Hanuta bar follows Knoppers bar

But around two years later the story seems to repeat itself. Because in November 2019 the Italian company Ferrero launched its well-known product Hanuta as a bar. And again it seems to be a success. Supermarkets report that the bar has dropped all competitors from Mars to Snickers to the Knoppers bar. Long before the hamster purchases triggered by the corona virus, there was a large gap in many places on the supermarket shelf for the Hanuta bars.

The Hanuta bar was not an answer to Knoppers long hidden. Apart from the story of its origins – a waffle-cut classic becomes a bar – the Hanuta bar itself is reminiscent of the well-known snack from half past ten in Germany: layered waffles, milk cream, pieces of hazelnut and a layer of chocolate.

The new Ferrero product is definitely more similar to Knoppers than to the classic Hanuta. “Super tasty, but almost like that of the competitor,” a user writes on behalf of many customers on the Hanuta Facebook page. But can Ferrero do that? Simply imitate a Storck product?

Storck has already acted against imitators

Matthias Kleespies is one of the leading lawyers for patent law in the food industry. When asked by Tagesspiegel, he declines the possible points of attack of the Hanuta bar using other examples. For example, Knoppers 2014 won against the imitation product “Knuss” from a discounter because its packaging was too similar to the original.

“In the present case”, however, the packaging of the Knoppers bar is significantly different from the packaging of the Hanuta bar due to the different color choice and design, so that I see no way for Storck to defend itself against the packaging. “

But not only packaging, but also the shape and design of chocolate bars can be protected by design rights and, if known, by so-called 3D brands. In the case of chocolate bars, however, according to Kleespies, this presupposes that the manufacturer can demonstrate that the majority of German consumers recognize the product solely by the shape of the bar and assign it to a specific manufacturer.

Externally, the Hanuta bar (top) and the Knoppers bar are not too similar. Photo: Thorsten Mumme / Tsp

This is a success for Ferrero itself, for example for milk cuts. The US company Mars has also protected its bounty bar in this way and has already successfully acted against other coconut bars.

Knoppers does not have such protection. In addition, Ferrero gave the Hanuta bar a different shape on the outside, so according to Kleespies there was no way for Storck to have the Hanuta bar banned anyway.

The composition of the Hanuta bar (above) shows similarities to the Knoppers bar. But that's not forbidden. Photo: Thorsten Mumme / Tsp

From a legal point of view, the connection between Knoppers and Hanuta bars is only in the more or less similar combination of ingredients. “But even if the taste of the two bars were identical, Storck would have nothing legally in hand to take action against Ferrero, since the taste itself cannot be legally protected by property rights,” summarizes Kleespies. “Freedom of competition also includes freedom to imitate.” Ferrero did not comment on the alleged similarity of their new product on request.

Chocolate bars are a growth market

Basically chocolate and nut bars are a growth segment. According to figures from the market research institute IRI, the market 2019 grew by 6.6 percent. “In addition to the so-called line extensions such as the Knoppers or Hanuta bars, the reasons for the steady growth are both promotion mechanisms such as limited-time varieties and growth from the existing range,” comments IRI retail expert Svenja Schulze.

Your explanation shows how important new products are for manufacturers. This is how Storck reacted and now offers its Knoppers bar in a peanut and a coconut version. Ferrero, which has been considered less innovative in the industry since the death of long-time CEO Michele Ferrero 2015, has recently released several new products presented or announced. In addition to the Hanuta bar, the Nutella biscuits or the children's cards are the most successful examples.

“The love of the Germans for chocolate”

Die The good balance of all these products is all the more surprising since the trend towards healthy eating has actually also affected the snack segment. “The time of the XL chocolate bars is over,” said the Mars Europe boss already 2016. The AT-Kearney management consultancy also says: “While chocolate consumption is falling in many countries, consumers are accessing 'healthier' alternatives such as protein, fruit and nut bars.”

For Laurence Etienne , German chief of Mars Wrigley, the Federal Republic is a special case. “The German confectionery market is the second largest in the world after the United States,” Etienne told the Handelsblatt at the end of last year. “This is mainly due to the Germans' love for chocolate.”

Perhaps this explains the success of the new bars from Koppers and Hanuta. Because both products are unlikely to benefit from the wave of health. With 15, 5 grams of sugar, the six gram heavier Knoppers bar comes to a similar proportion as the Hanuta counterpart. With 535 (Knoppers) and 585 Kilocalories on 100 grams (Hanuta) are both also practically on par. The sweet announcement from Italy is parried just as sweetly.