can-i-now-book-a-vacation-trip-despite-the-corona-virus?

For the summer vacation would now be the time of the bargains. If you book early, the tour operators will reward you with discounts. It is up to 40 percent if you decide for the summer travel destination in January, but you can also do so in March save a lot of money. The Rewe subsidiary DER Tour, for example, offers early bird discounts for trips to Greece or Italy of up to 20 Percent.

But can you really accept such offers in times of the corona virus, and what happens if the virus later nullifies the trip you have booked?

For the travel industry, there are Worry poison. The German Travel Association speaks of a “challenging year”. The tourism industry called for an economic stimulus package for the three million employees on Tuesday.

January was still quite good for Europe's largest tour operator, the Tui. “Summer business started with a good start to the booking process,” says Tui spokeswoman Anja Braun. But in January the virus was still in China and therefore very far away, now it is there.

And many people don't dare to book their vacation right now. “At the moment we see a certain reluctance to book, especially for Asian travel destinations and for northern Italy,” says DER Touristik.

There are high cancellation costs

because Anyone who has booked a package tour but does not want to take it on due to fear of infection remains on his cancellation costs. The shorter you withdraw from the trip, the higher they are.

Passengers with mouthguards walk through Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: dpa

Only if there is an official travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office can you be 100% sure that the organizers will not charge cancellation fees. So far, however, there has only been such a warning for the Chinese corona virus core zone, the Republic of Hubei. So far, there has been no official warning about trips to Italy, nor about trips to the particularly affected north.

Tour operators offer free rebooking or cancellations

In order for German citizens to book despite the uncertainty, the tour operators are now taking an unusual step: they offer people who book these days, the option to later rebook free of charge or cancel your trip if you do not want to take your vacation due to the corona virus.

With Tui, this affects all new bookings from 29. February up to and including 18. April. If you book a trip or have already booked during this time, you can until 14 days before get out of the departure if the situation in the holiday country is aggravated by the corona virus. The offer applies to trips by Tui and Alltours, the free cancellation period ends – so far – on 30. April.

“Providing security when booking”

Duisburger tour operator Schauinsland offers its customers something similar. Who until 31. March booked a package tour or even a hotel room can also be done until 14 days before Cancel departure free of charge. The free cancellation should be done by 15. April possible.

FTI allows customers who in the period from March 1st to 18. Book a trip in April, cancellation without cancellation costs by 30. April. This applies not only to FTI offers, but also to “5vorFlug” and “BigXtra”.

The Rewe tourism subsidiary DER Touristik had already decided at the beginning of last week to relax and cancel offers for trips to Asia.

Where are the tourists: Many gondolas remain empty in Venice. Photo: dpa / Francisco Seco

You want the customers “security when booking give, ”emphasizes Marek Andryszak, head of Tui Germany. Package tours with such offers are actually better protected than tourists who travel on their own.

“A single traveler cannot cancel or rebook free of charge even if his travel destination is directly affected by the corona virus,” warns Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi.

What bring travel insurance?

No wonder that some people think about travel insurance to protect themselves. A travel health insurance abroad, for example, would also pay for a return transport to Germany if you fell ill at your holiday destination – for example from a virus. Consumer advocates consider such protection absolutely sensible.

But when it comes to the cost of a trip, health insurance does not help.

Here travelers would need travel cancellation or cancellation insurance to avoid sitting on the cancellation costs. The problem: fear of infection is not enough as a reason for resignation. “Anyone who has already booked a trip to Italy or is currently traveling there and would like to cancel or cancel the trip purely for fear of lung disease, risks sitting on the follow-up costs,” emphasizes Bianca Boss from the Association of Insured Persons.

You need personal reasons that prevent a trip

Travel cancellation insurance is provided if the traveler cannot start the trip for personal reasons or has to cancel it. This can be a fire or broken water pipe in the house or a sudden new job, but mostly it is illnesses that prevent travel. If the doctor certifies that you are unable to travel, this is a case for the insurance company.

Chefs wear a face mask while preparing dumplings in a restaurant in Tokyo. Photo: dpa / Jae C. Hong

In this respect, the insurance could also help in times of the corona virus. If there is a medical suspicion of infection, the travel cancellation insurance must pay, attorney Karimi knows. However, it is important that the traveler visits the doctor “as soon as possible” and at best contacts the insurer before the cancellation. However, if the symptoms of the illness and the start of the trip coincide, the latter should no longer work.

It is more complicated if you are in quarantine without being sick yourself. “The insurance industry has agreed to be accommodating,” emphasizes Karimi. However, it remains to be seen whether you can rely on it.

What happens if you fall ill at the holiday location?

If you fall ill at the holiday location, however, the legal situation is clear: In this case, the tour operator must continue to Pay for accommodation no matter how long it takes. The cost of medical treatment is borne by the travel insurance abroad.

Those who register sick without being sick. and finds a doctor who certifies the incapacity to travel commits insurance fraud. For some, this doesn't seem to be very clear. This applies, for example, to a couple who booked a package tour but then resigned because of a supposed illness. What she revealed: Vacation and meal photos that the allegedly sick had posted on the Internet.

