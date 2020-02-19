can-franziska-giffey-break-the-thomas-cycle?

Franziska Giffey (SPD) obviously has nothing against men who are called Thomas or Michael, but if there are more managers with these names on German boards than women as a whole, then it is obviously time for the family minister to break this cycle : By law, it now wants to make the quota of at least one woman per board mandatory, it should apply to exchange companies with more than 2000 employees and at least four board members. A corresponding bill is in the Chancellery, Giffey wants to enforce the obligation later this year.

“We consider this to be absolutely up-to-date,” Giffey told Südwestrundfunk – obviously in contrast to many German companies in which little has been done so far: the proportion of women on the boards of 160 stock exchange companies is currently around ten percent.

“This is out of proportion to the large number of excellently trained managers,” criticizes Wiebke Ankersen, managing director of the Allbright Foundation, which is committed to more diversity and women in management positions in business and through the so-called Thomas Circulatory system has reported. It is “high time that German companies modernize their management structures”, in their own interest, “because diverse management teams make better and more profitable decisions,” stresses Ankersen.

Daimler wants to 2020 20 Percent senior women

Such decisions should also be in the automotive industry, which is under great pressure to change. Volkswagen currently does not want to comment on Giffey's plans. With Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, the Wolfsburgers have a woman on the board, who is responsible for “Integrity and Law”. The same position is occupied by Renata Jungo Brüngger at Daimler, also by a woman, and Stuttgart's Britta Seeger has a second woman on the board, who is responsible for the Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales division.

Because the advancement of women is still not a matter of course, some companies have set this as a “goal”, even for the car companies: Daimler wants the proportion of women in managerial positions worldwide to be at least 2020 by the end 2020 increase percent, currently it is 19 percent. Supplier Bosch wants to reach the 20 percent in the medium term. VW sets itself smaller goals: By the end 2021 women 13 should occupy and currently occupy percent of the first management level she ten percent.

C-level is often closed to women

Whereby the leadership position is not the same as the board. The so-called C-level often remains closed to women. It is only since last October that the new SAP co-boss Jennifer Morgan is the first woman to head a Dax group. 70 Percent of companies in Germany do not set any target for the proportion of women on their executive boards. “That is not possible,” says Giffey: “We can only get on with voluntary confessions.”

Therefore, the duty should now come, the model for which has been since 2016 Current quota for supervisory boards, according to which listed companies must fill at least 30 percent of the positions in their supervisory bodies with women.

While the employer-oriented institute criticized IW Giffey's new initiative as a “symbolic policy with side effects”, he did not go far enough for the Greens: the quota would then only be for “a measly number of at most 100 Companies in Germany ”apply, regrets the spokeswoman for women's policy Ulle Schauws.

