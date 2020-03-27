Call for help from a doctor – the new Bergamo is called New York

New York clinics are dramatically poorly prepared to treat corona patients. The reports the “New York Times”. Protective clothing and respirators are lacking.

The Elmhurst Hospital in the borough of Queens is particularly hard hit and now wants to use all of its beds for the treatment of corona patients. A video from the “New York Times” shows the call for help from doctor Colleen Smith.

“Everyone says everything will be fine. But it is not all good, ”says the visibly battered doctor into the camera. “People are dying.”

The video shows a refrigerated truck in the back yard of the clinic. The hospital requested him to store the dead in it. “The frustrating thing is that we knew what was coming,” says Smith. Nevertheless, the clinic is very poorly prepared for the corona epidemic.

USA has become the global coronavirus epicenter

Above all, the lack of ventilators is a major problem. The video shows five devices wrapped in foil that have just been delivered from another hospital. The third emergency delivery this week, says the doctor. According to the “New York Times”, this contradicts the official statements.

The umbrella organization of the New York hospitals replied to the newspaper's request that there were still no shortages in the Elmhurst hospital.

The USA is now the country with the most reported infected people. Based on their population. However, the virus is very unevenly distributed within the United States, which is more than twice the area of ​​the EU countries combined. Approximately half of the approximately 86 reported in the U.S. by Thursday evening. 000 Cases affect a single city and its surroundings: New York (38. 987) and the adjacent New Jersey (6. 876). According to an analysis by the “Financial Times”, New York is currently one of the regions most severely affected by the corona virus, along with Lombardy, Catalonia, Madrid and Paris and the surrounding area.

Background about the corona virus:

Corona shutdown: Economists, politicians and virologists argue about how long the standstill may last

Virologist Drosten: “Maybe we have to assume that we will be in a state of emergency for a year”

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Follow the events of the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

Berlin's Museum of Natural History Johannes Vogel: This virus is also the price of our exploitation of nature

A protective mask for a whole day

Doctor Colleen Smith wears a protective mask over her mouth and nose in the video. “I've been wearing this mask all day,” she says. “We fear every day that we will run out of masks.” Doctors from other hospitals also report a lack of equipment.

Tents were set up in front of the Elmhurst hospital to care for the less seriously ill patients, the doctor continues to report. Try to isolate the infected. But she also found the coronavirus in patients who were brought in for other reasons. In the meantime, parts of the staff have also contracted Covid – 19.

“I am no matter if I get problems because I speak to the media, ”Smith says at the end of the video. “I want people to know how bad the situation is.” The hospital adapts to the challenges every day, but the crisis cannot be overcome over a long period of time. (Tsp)

