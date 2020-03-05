california-declares-emergency-due-to-corona-virus

California's governor Gavin Newsom has due on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus declared a state of emergency. His decision was made just a few hours after the first death in the West Coast State became known. “With 53 positive cases, this (virus) is no longer isolated in only part of our state, ”said Newsom.

In the event of an emergency , funds and other aids can be quickly mobilized via an emergency declaration. In California, natural disasters such as forest fires or earthquakes often call for a state of emergency to better coordinate emergency aid.

In California, a first was announced on Wednesday Death reported by new lung disease. The local health authority in Placer County said it was an elderly man who was probably infected in February on board the cruise ship “Princess” from San Francisco to Mexico.

This increased the total number of deaths in the United States to eleven. In the United States so far more than 100 Sars-CoV-2 infections confirmed. The western state of Washington is particularly affected. (dpa)