California declares emergency due to corona virus
California calls for an emergency
California's governor Gavin Newsom has due on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus declared a state of emergency. His decision was made just a few hours after the first death in the West Coast State became known. “With 53 positive cases, this (virus) is no longer isolated in only part of our state, ”said Newsom.
In the event of an emergency , funds and other aids can be quickly mobilized via an emergency declaration. In California, natural disasters such as forest fires or earthquakes often call for a state of emergency to better coordinate emergency aid.
In California, a first was announced on Wednesday Death reported by new lung disease. The local health authority in Placer County said it was an elderly man who was probably infected in February on board the cruise ship “Princess” from San Francisco to Mexico.
This increased the total number of deaths in the United States to eleven. In the United States so far more than 100 Sars-CoV-2 infections confirmed. The western state of Washington is particularly affected. (dpa)
China has so far 14 billion euros available for crisis management
China has so far converted 14, 25 Billion euro (110, 48 billion yuan) provided to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Deputy Finance Minister Xu Hongcai gives this number. (Reuters)
No entry for Germans to Israel, among others
Israel denied Tourists from Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland without prior quarantine precautions the entry.
In addition, Israelis, who fly home from one of the countries concerned, 14 stay at home for days .
Israel has so far 15 Coronavirus Cases reported. Approximately 5000 Citizens coming from areas affected by the virus have been quarantined at home.
Israeli media estimate that the extended restrictions limit the number up to 100. 00 0 could increase. Israel had already issued the regulation for flights from Italy, China and Singapore .
Italy closes all schools and universities
Italy closes all schools and universities in the country due to the spread of the new corona virus. They stayed from today until 15. Closed in March, said school minister Lucia Azzolina. So far, schools have been closed, especially in northern Italy, because the virus is particularly active there. A government spokesman said that universities should also remain closed. Italy is the most severely affected by the lung disease Covid in Europe – 19 affected country. Until Wednesday, the authorities counted 107 dead.
School closings are still not planned in Germany. The President of the Conference of Ministers for Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK), Stefanie Hubig, said in an interview on Thursday that she does not currently think such a measure is necessary because the coronavirus situation in Germany differs from region to region be. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) also spoke out against general school closings. (dpa)
Again 31 dead in China and 139 New infections
Lung disease Covid – 19 are more in China 31 People fell victim. As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Thursday, all of the new victims were registered in the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei , where the novel coronavirus originally originated had broken out in the metropolis of Wuhan. Also came 139 newly confirmed Infections with the pathogen add u. More than 3000 People in mainland China have died of the virus so far. Out of a total of 80 409 According to official information, infected people have so far been 52 045 healed. (dpa)
US House of Representatives provides billions
The US House of Representatives is providing new funds for the fight against the novel corona virus $ 8.3 billion ready. A corresponding emergency aid law was issued on Wednesday with 415 2 votes accepted by the House of Representatives. It still has to be passed by the Senate, the other chamber in Congress. “We have to implement this legislation quickly – lives are at stake,” said Democratic Committee Chair Nita Lowey.
The law sees three billion dollars for the development of therapies and vaccines. $ 2.2 billion is earmarked for preventive measures. 435 million dollars are earmarked for aid abroad. (dpa)
First infected person in Slovenia
Now there is also a first patient in Slovenia. The patient recently came to Slovenia via Italy, the Ministry of Health said. (Reuters)
Number of people infected in Ireland increases by four to six
The number of sufferers in Ireland has increased by four to six. The new cases were two women and two men who had recently visited northern Italy, the health authorities say. (Reuters)
Audi press conference only online
Audi will only hold its annual press conference online this time. The carmaker said that it felt an obligation to prevent the spread of viruses. Therefore, the company decided to hold the event on 19. March, as a precaution, no longer to be held as a face-to-face event. “We are currently planning to host the event as part of an online version,” it said. (Reuters)
UN economists fear slump in export earnings worldwide
The slowdown in industrial production in China triggered by the coronavirus epidemic will occur in the coming months, according to the United Nations lead to a slump in global export earnings. These could increase by a total of around 50 billion Dollar (round 44 , 8 billion euros), according to a report presented by the UN World Trade and Development Conference (Unctad) in Geneva on Wednesday. The EU, USA and Japan will be hit hardest.
The virus has “the potential not only of the Chinese, but also of the global economy to slow down significantly “, the UN economic experts said.
Because of his role As the central production location for many global companies, “Any disturbance in China's production is likely to have an impact on other areas of the regional and global value chain” it in the report.
“There is a wave effect throughout the global economy, “said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, head of the Unctad International Trade Department, to journalists in Geneva. According to the UN economic expert Alessandro Nicita, the effects are expected to be “manifested in the statistics in two or three months.”
The experts forecast export losses of 15, $ 6 billion in the European Union, $ 5.6 billion in the United States and $ 5.2 billion in Japan. The mechanical engineering and auto industries are most affected. (AFP)
United Airlines clearly limits flight schedule
The US airline United Airlines is canceling its flight schedule because of the spread of the novel coronavirus significantly together. International flights are scheduled for April at 20 percent will be restricted, as the company announced on Wednesday. A reduction of ten percent is planned in the US home market and Canada. The flight schedule changes are to take effect on March 7.
The measures also have an impact on personnel planning – by the end of June no more employees will be hired , which are not essential for business operations. United is also postponing planned pay rises and plans to send US workers on unpaid vacation. Due to the increased uncertainty in travel planning, customers are to be temporarily waived rebooking fees. (dpa)
All sporting events in Italy without an audience
All sporting events in Italy should initially take place without an audience due to the spread of the corona virus. This should prevent further infections , said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a video message to the country on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, this applies until April 3.
In addition to the football games in Serie A including the Champions League game of Juventus against Olympique Lyon on 17. March as well as the Inter Milan Europa League games against Getafe (12.) and AS Roma against Sevilla FC (19. 3. ). Inter's return in Getafe on 19. March must also take place in camera.
The exclusion of the spectators threatens the classic Milan-Sanremo on 21 . March the cancellation. Also the World Cup final of alpine skiers in Cortina (18. to 22. March) is from viewer exclusion affected.
In Italy there are most cases of lung disease Covid – 19 . Round 3100 People got infected with the virus, more than 100 have already died. Several Serie A and Cup soccer matches had previously been postponed. (dpa)
First death in the state of California
According to the authorities, there is a first virus death in the state of California in the USA. Previously, people in the United States had only died in the state of Washington. There the number of deaths increased from nine to ten on Wednesday and the number of infected from 27 on 39. (Reuters)
US House of Representatives wants to provide billions
The US House of Representatives wants to fight the new Coronavirus new funding of $ 8.3 billion provide. For this purpose, the draft of a corresponding emergency aid law was brought into the parliamentary chamber on Wednesday, as the responsible committee announced. “We have to implement this legislation quickly – life is at stake,” said Democratic Committee Chair Nita Lowey.
It is expected that the House of Representatives will discuss the legislative package . It earmarks $ 3 billion for the development of therapies and vaccines. $ 2.2 billion is earmarked for preventive measures. 435 million dollars are earmarked for aid abroad. (dpa)
NATO maintains maneuvers and exercises despite the corona virus
Despite the spread of the new coronavirus, NATO continues planned exercises and maneuvers firmly. The alliance is monitoring the situation and will continuously evaluate the development because it “may have consequences for NATO,” said General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday at the AFP news agency in Zagreb. At the moment, however, there is “no cancellation of exercises.”
However, the alliance had limited the number of visitors to NATO headquarters as a precaution, Stoltenberg continued. “And of course we have plans ready to ensure continuation of operations if we have many cases in the NATO command structure or have in NATO headquarters “.
The alliance from 29 Member States has more than this year exercises planned. It also takes part in the US-led major maneuver “Defender 2020 “part, for the 20. 00 0 U.S. soldiers will be transferred to Europe.
Also in Italy, with the 3000 cases most severely affected by the coronavirus, NATO holds its own Exercises upright until further notice. The submarine maneuver “Dynamic Manta” is currently underway with ten countries. A five-day exercise in electronic warfare will also begin on Sunday. (AFP)
British Royals make jokes about coronavirus
The British royal family is known for its stoic attitude in crisis situations. When it comes to coronavirus, the royals have even taken a few jokes in view of the growing concern.
“I am in self-isolation” said Duchess Camilla (72), the wife of the British heir to the throne Prince Charles (71) when she was with a besu ch of the London Transport Museum entered a one-person bunker on Wednesday. She alluded to the recommendation from health authorities to isolate yourself for two weeks after a trip to affected regions if you had symptoms of cold.
Prince William (37) meanwhile joked when traveling to Ireland with his wife Kate (38) at the Tuesday, he probably contributed with his visit to the spread of the virus . He asked a rescue worker whether the media worries about the virus were “a bit hyped”. (dpa)
AfD also wants to close German schools because of corona virus
The AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag considers it sensible to close the schools in Germany in order to prevent further spread of the new corona virus. “Germany must now learn quickly from Italy and take measures that have already been tried and tested,” said the Group's political spokesman for education, Götz Frömming, in Berlin on Wednesday. This also includes “preventively closing schools”. This is the only way to spread Covid – 19 can be contained. Since all students had internet access, tele-instruction was a viable option. (dpa)
Schools and universities in Italy up to 15. March closed
Now it is confirmed: Italy closes schools and universities throughout due to the spread of the corona virus Country. You should from Thursday to 15. March closed, School Minister Lucia Azzolina confirmed on Wednesday. (dpa)
More than a hundred dead in Italy
In Italy there are now more than Hundreds of people died of the novel coronavirus . There is 107 confirmed fatalities , the Italian civil defense announced on Wednesday. More than 3000 People were infected with the virus nationwide. (AFP)
Jewrovision contest canceled due to coronavirus
The nationwide Jewrovision contest planned for the weekend in Berlin is canceled due to the corona virus.
In view of the health risk posed by Corona, the Central Council of Jews said in Berlin on Wednesday that they are not responsible for the major event. The cancellation was very regretted. The health of everyone involved must be a top priority. “We will endeavor that the Jewrovision 2020 can take place in autumn, “it said.
According to the Central Council, 1. On the largest European dance and singing competition for Jewish teenagers based on the model of the Eurovision Song Contest . Young people from all over Germany expected.
The show under the motto “Be yourself” should be in Berlin's Estrel Hotel take place. The jury should include pop singer Jeanette Biedermann and actress Rebecca Siemoneit-Barum (“Lindenstrasse”). (epd)
Eight coronavirus infected in Berlin
Meanwhile, eight infected was found in Berlin. They are three women and five men.
