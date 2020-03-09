bvb-against-schalke-could-be-a-ghost-game

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recommended that large events with more than 1000 participants should be canceled due to the coronavirus – and thus put pressure on professional sports.

On Sunday evening, North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet announced in the ARD program “Report from Berlin” that he would implement the recommendation given by Spahn.

Should the responsible health authorities issue a ban on major events, ghost games would result.

Fortuna Düsseldorf, for example, is therefore afraid of a possible game of empty ranks in the relegation duel of football Bundesliga against table bottom SC Paderborn next Friday. “That would be a big disadvantage for us,” said Fortuna coach Uwe Rösler after the 1-1 draw at FSV Mainz 05. If there is a game without spectators, you have to respect that. “There are more important things than football, for example health and family. That goes first, ”emphasized the 51 year old.

The season should be played to the end

In addition to the game of tables – 16. from Düsseldorf against Paderborn this week could also be the catch-up game between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln on Wednesday and the district derby Borussia Dortmund against Schalke 04 and the game Cologne against FSV Mainz 05 may be affected.

The German Football League announced on Sunday that the Bundesliga season was over in any case becomes. In such a case, Düsseldorf sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel expects the players to “show even more mentality and make the best of it”. (dpa)