buyers-and-sellers-will-have-to-share-brokerage-commissions-in-the-future

On Thursday, the Bundestag passed a law with the majority of the CDU and SPD on the distribution of brokerage costs when arranging sales contracts for apartments and single-family houses.

The brokerage commission is to be shared in the future with mutual engagement. The buyer also only has to transfer his share once the seller has proven his payment. So far, the buyer has mostly paid the brokerage commission of up to seven percent of the purchase price.

Sellers could add commission to the purchase price

“Mit According to this law, the division of brokerage costs is applied consistently throughout Germany – this creates contractual security and transparency, ”said Sun Jensch, managing director of the Central Real Estate Committee ZIA, the leading association for the real estate industry, in a first statement. “We also see the division of the brokerage commission with one-sided assignment as positive. The more flexible regulation makes it possible in particular to take account of the difference in demand between metropolitan areas and rural areas. ”

The German Real Estate Association (IVD) is critical of the new regulation. He sees no need to regulate brokerage costs by law. “Every real estate transaction is unique and requires flexibility when it comes to rewarding the broker,” said IVD President Michael Schick of the German Press Agency. This flexibility will be severely restricted in the future.

The law is intended, among other things, to prevent brokerage costs, which were caused by the seller and, above all, were incurred in his interest, from being charged to the buyer in whole or in large part in the purchase contract.

The FDP Bundestag member Katharina Willkomm said however, before the project was approved: “The sellers will add their share to the purchase price – the law will not bring any relief.”

Jan-Marco Luczak, legal and consumer policy spokesman for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, described the new regulation as a contribution to the reduction of hurdles in education from home ownership: “In future it will be called” half-half “, seller and buyer will have to share the commission.

This means massive financial relief and will pave the way, especially for many young families, into their own four walls. By dividing up, we also ensure that brokers remain committed to the buyer and give them competent advice. ”

to be servants of two masters, there is neither in the comedy still on the real estate market, said Christian Kühn for Alliance 90 / The Greens to the bill. One takes the excesses of prices away from the top, “but that the people are relieved in the width, that is fundamentally wrong”. The federal government decides with its majority of votes the privilege of brokers.

Kühn described Luczak, a member of the Bundestag in Berlin, as the “patron saint of brokers” and criticized the fact that brokers “do not even have to provide proof of expertise”. Both brokers and administrators can become anyone without vocational training.

All parties criticize high purchase costs

AFD MP Lothar Maier spoke in favor of a staggered fee schedule for Brokers from the way they also exist for notaries and doctors. Caren Lay suggested for “Die Linke” to limit the brokerage commission to two percent of the sales price. For example, it is regulated in Great Britain. The dream of owning a home is moving further and further away “because the rent eats up more and more of the income.”

The future military commissioner Eva Högl campaigned in her last speech after eleven years in the Bundestag as a deputy for the coalition bill and for changes in commercial tenancy law. A rent index must be introduced here. The SPD “would like to have introduced the principle of who pays for orders,” said the SPD politician. However, the new regulation is a “contribution that the ancillary purchase costs are distributed fairly.”

Speakers from all parties criticized the high ancillary purchase costs, to which, in addition to the brokerage fees, above all the real estate transfer taxes of the federal states contribute. “The Federal Minister of Finance in particular has a duty to make a proposal that is coordinated with the federal states. We as the Union will continue to push for this, ”says Luczak.