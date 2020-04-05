but-no-40,000-intensive-care-beds-in-germany?

But none 40. 00 0 intensive care beds in Germany?

The central register for intensive care beds contradicts reports that it is in German hospitals almost 40. 00 0 intensive care beds gives. “We can not confirm this number in any way” , says a spokeswoman for the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), which the Central Register operates, the “Handelsblatt”.

The President of the German Hospital Society (DKG), Gerald Gass, had recently expressed the estimate that around 40. 00 0 intensive care beds are available – of which about 15. 00 0 to 20. 00 0 be free.

As can be seen from the figures published by the Divi, there were on Friday afternoon . 346 With all types of intensive care beds, 10. 074 were free. 2680 of the beds were used to treat corona patients. Of these 83 percent ventilated. (Reuters)

