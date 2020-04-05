Science
But no 40,000 intensive care beds in Germany?
The central register for intensive care beds contradicts reports that it is in German hospitals almost 40. 00 0 intensive care beds gives. “We can not confirm this number in any way” , says a spokeswoman for the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), which the Central Register operates, the “Handelsblatt”.
The President of the German Hospital Society (DKG), Gerald Gass, had recently expressed the estimate that around 40. 00 0 intensive care beds are available – of which about 15. 00 0 to 20. 00 0 be free.
As can be seen from the figures published by the Divi, there were on Friday afternoon . 346 With all types of intensive care beds, 10. 074 were free. 2680 of the beds were used to treat corona patients. Of these 83 percent ventilated. (Reuters)
Scottish health expert disregards exit restrictions
The top Scottish government health expert has caused outrage in the UK by violating its own exit restrictions. Catherine Calderwood admitted to having driven to a family home on two consecutive weekends.
Previously, the newspaper had “ Scottish Sun “Photos of the expert from a popular destination on the coast published. “I didn't follow the advice I gave to others,” Calderwood said at a press conference. “I'm very sorry.”
The doctor always had the conditions ordered because of the coronavirus pandemic in front of the camera defended and called for compliance. The Scottish police said Calderwood had been warned by officials to comply with the requirements. (dpa)
Further coronavirus deaths in the Bergmann clinic
In the Potsdam clinic Ernst von Bergmann there are three further coronavirus patients died . The city announced. The three men aged between 71 and 92 years came from the Potsdam area and from the city of Potsdam itself. Thus died in the hospital According to the information so far 13 people on the virus. (dpa)
EU Commissioners speak out for corona bonds
From the According to a media report, the European Commission is coming under new pressure for the introduction of corona bonds. The two economic heavyweights, the French Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton and the Italian Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni , asked the member states in a contribution for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” to show solidarity and to set up a tax-financed fund that offers long-term bonds, i.e. corona bonds , outputs.
The fund should only be used for economic development after the crisis. The two commissioners thus distanced themselves from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was fully committed to the EU budget when the economy was rebuilt 2021 to 2027 puts. (Reuters)
Italy: Number of daily fatalities decreased again
In Italy For the second day in a row the number of people who have died from the consequences of the coronavirus has already decreased . Civil defense counted 525 fatality on Sunday , after 681 on Saturday. This increased the total number of deaths in Italy to 15. 887, currently the highest number worldwide.
The number of people in Italy who have been proven to be infected increased by around 3.5 percent 128. 948. This is roughly the same rate of increase as on the previous days, but a high number of unreported cases is expected. (dpa)
Proposal from Greece for vaccines and rapid tests
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos According to a media report, Mitsotakis suggests that European countries jointly acquire patents for vaccines and rapid tests for the coronavirus . Mitsotakis told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that these products could then be distributed quickly and fairly where they were most needed.
The purchase of patents will give the incentive to continue investing in research and development against the coronavirus. At the same time, it creates the feeling among European citizens that taxpayers' money is being spent sensibly. (Reuters)
“Virtual” nomination party congress with the Democrats?
In the US, the challenger of US President Donald Trump could possibly be in the November election be determined on a “virtual” nomination party conference . This is pointed out by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the most promising candidate of the Democrats in the race for the candidacy. Maybe it will be on the scheduled date on 17. August not be feasible up to 30. 00 Gathering 0 people in one place, he tells ABC. (Reuters)
Governor in New York sees positive developments
According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, there may be a corona crisis first positive signals from the badly affected state of New York . The number of dead within 24 hours fell on Sunday for the first time, from 630 on 594, said Cuomo at his daily press conference.
In addition, the number of newly admitted to the hospital had decreased and the number of people recovering discharged patients rose sharply. “It could be an interesting spike in the statistics or the hopeful start of a change,” said Cuomo. (dpa)
State vouchers for canceled trips
The Tourism Representative of the Federal Government , Thomas Bareiß, wants customer vouchers from travel companies and airlines state security for canceled flights and vacations . “We take consumer concerns very seriously. No customer is allowed to lose their money,” says the CDU politician. “Therefore we want to secure the value of the vouchers from the state.”
The next few days will be about “creating the legal basis quickly and legally.” These extraordinary times required quick and precise measures. “I am sure that the EU Commission will understand that too,” emphasizes Bareiß. The Brussels authority has to agree to the voucher solution. (Reuters)
The corona crisis changed the dress codes – im Home office and in politics. Now you present yourself in a simple but subtle way. A look at Elisabeth Binder.
Daily mirror | Elisabeth Binder
Göring-Eckardt: Pay out thank you quickly
Greens fraction leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt has the quick implementation of bonus payments for nursing staff required. “The federal government should now use all means and means to support direct financial bonuses to the staff, among other measures,” said Goering-Eckardt to the newspapers of the Funke media group.
According to the Greens politician, the Ministry of Health could release funds from the liquidity reserve of the health fund and set up a fund for nursing. For example, “hospitals, emergency services and care facilities could receive additional funds that they can quickly pay out to their employees as gratitude bonuses.” (dpa)
The US President is on course in the coronavirus crisis
The whole country is prohibited from contact. The whole country? No. In eight US states, state governments have so far not considered it necessary to announce exit restrictions and urge their citizens to stay at home because of the coronavirus epidemic. It is no coincidence that these eight states are governed by republican governors.
Daily mirror | Juliane Schäuble
Refugee activists gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate
The Berlin police have an unauthorized assembly dissolved by refugee activists at the Brandenburg Gate . Round 100 People came to the meeting under the motto “LeaveNoOneBehind” who did not have the currently required exemption from the health administration, said a spokeswoman.
These were an event by the Initiative Seebrücke , which campaigned for the evacuation of the refugee camps in Greece on a nationwide day of action.
The police officers had asked the participants to leave by loudspeaker announcements and by personal address. “Advertisements were written against people who refused to leave,” the police said on Twitter.
Russian Parliament examines Corona contributions by Deutsche Welle
The Russian Parliament wants to target Deutsche Welle and other critical media because of its reporting on Moscow's handling of the corona pandemic to take. The foreign broadcaster of the Federal Republic has spread false news about the Russian approach to the fight against the corona virus, said Vasily Piskaryov, who heads a corresponding investigative commission in the State Duma. The Deutsche Welle vehemently rejected the allegations. (dpa)
Good news from Austria
Austria's Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober speaks of a hopeful development. The new infections coincide with 270 less than the increase in recovered patients with 491 is specified.
According to the Ministry, the growth rate for infections has been declining significantly for several days. Also the number of patients treated in intensive care units drops. However, Anschober warns the citizens to consistently adhere to the contact barriers. There should be no easing now. So far in Austria 11. 897 infections and 204 Deaths reported. (Reuters)
Johns Hopkins University: More than 65 . 00 0 dead worldwide
According to US experts worldwide, is already more than 65. 00 0 people died as a result of the lung disease . These are round 5000 more than the previous day. The number of confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 rose to more than 1 by Sunday noon, 2 million , according to data from Johns Hopkins University . Of which are more than 252. 00 0 people meanwhile again recover .
According to data from the university, a particularly large number of people have died in Italy so far (15. 00 0), Spain (12. 00 0 ) and in the USA (8500) . On the Converted population, the university registered a particularly high number Percentage of corona deaths so far also in Spain and Italy. Died there each round 25, 5 people per 100. 00 0 inhabitants. In Germany it was against 1.7 deaths per 100. 00 0 inhabitants, in China 0, 24. (dpa)
SPD boss Walter-Borjans: Long-term use of corona bonds
SPD boss Norbert Walter-Borjans advocates first of all to award the European Rescue Fund ESM as crisis aid use , longer term but on so-called Euro or Corona bonds .
“I am for Eurobonds, but the seriousness of the situation leaves us no time for principles riding “, he emphasizes in an interview with the newspapers” La Repubblica “,” Il Messagero “(both Italy) and” El Pais “(Spain). “It looks like agreement can be reached that the ESM can be used without the frowned upon requirements,” adds Walter-Borjans. “Then we should do it in the common interest – but not give up the goal of financing through corona bonds.” (Reuters)
Left before postponing the party congress?
Also with the Left Party there is now a postponement of her planned in the summer due to the Corona crisis Party congresses from. According to information from “Spiegel”, the party leadership recommended that the board be postponed on Saturday. The party is apparently still negotiating with the operator of the event hall in Erfurt about possible failure costs.
Formally, the board wants to postpone the meeting at 14. April decide, the magazine continues. The party convention was originally for the 12. to 14. Scheduled for June. A new appointment is conceivable in the autumn at the earliest. (dpa)
Greens: Don't exaggerate exit controls
The internal spokeswoman for the Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Irene Mihalic , warns against excessive controls of the current exit restrictions by the police. “The implementation of the measures is causing strange blossoms in some places, for example when park visitors are driven home, so that the security officers can use door-to-door comparisons to determine whether the people gathered actually live in the same household or have violated the ban on contact,” she writes in a position paper that the editorial network in Germany.
Such incidents are currently the big exception, she emphasized. Nevertheless, a clear framework for police and law enforcement agencies in the corona crisis is important. “There must not be the slightest doubt that the only thing that matters is to ensure the protection against infection that is essential for survival, and not to gradually establish a new or actually long-established understanding of the authorities,” explained Mihalic. (dpa)