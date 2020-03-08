business-senator-pop-promises-berlin-hotels-loans

After a first meeting with top representatives of the Berlin economy, business senator Ramona Pop (Greens) invites you to a second round this Monday to discuss the consequences of the corona virus.

For the first time, representatives of the Sparkasse, Volksbank and Bürgschaftsbank will also be present at the round table at the headquarters of the Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB). Since the hotel and catering industry is already suffering from severe losses due to the loss of guests, Pop is holding out the prospect of opening the IBB liquidity fund for catering and accommodation businesses.

The liquidity aid has so far only been aimed at small and medium-sized companies and includes rescue and restructuring loans in the event of bad debts, temporary loss of sales or pre-financing for orders. The amount of the loan is usually one million euros.

A restructuring concept is required for this financial aid, which is granted for a term of up to five years. Companies from the coal industry, the steel industry, fisheries, housing construction companies and property developers, construction and ancillary trades, consumption-oriented service providers and also catering and accommodation businesses are exempt from this according to the previous funding guidelines.

Berlin's Senator for Economic Affairs Ramona Pop and visitBerlin CEO Burkhard Kieker. Photo: imago images / Uwe Steinert

With the IBB, the business administration checked to what extent the liquidity fund can be opened for the tourism-related sectors. “We can and want to change this in order to be able to act quickly,” Pop told Tagesspiegel. Just by canceling the world's largest travel trade fair ITB and the consequent cancellation of 170. 000 guests and around 10. 000 Exhibitors calculated the state's own IBB financial losses in the amount of around 85 million euros.

The President of the Berlin Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga), Christian Andresen, spoke, as reported, of a total loss in the hundreds of millions for the State of Berlin. The ITB cancellation also affects catering companies and restaurants that wanted to entertain trade fair visitors.

Two-star chef Tim Raue, for example, put the drop in sales in his Kreuzberg restaurant at around due to cancellations after the cancellation of the ITB percent. Raue was able to help himself with a social media campaign in which he indicated free capacities.

Above all visitors from China are missing

In addition to these financial defaults in Berlin there is a substantial elimination of approximately 100. 000 Asian guests with almost 300. 000 nights in first quarter of the year, which according to IBB would have spent around 66 million euros in Berlin. Among them are alone 22. 000 Visitors from China with 54 . 000 nights spent around eleven million euros during their stay in the capital for accommodation, Would have paid for food and consumer goods.

The IBB fears in another scenario that the Covid – 19 – Epidemic would take a more protracted course by the end of the second quarter, a slump in economic growth from 2.2 to 1 percent. “There is likely to be an overall catch-up in Berlin that cannot be made up for,” says a strategy paper available to the Tagesspiegel.

If the epidemic is very severe, IBB economists expect negative economic growth in Berlin. Between 2008 and 2018 the gross domestic product increased by 2 , 3 percent on an annual average compared to 1.3 percent nationwide.

After the first meeting among other things with top representatives of Berlin's economy and associations, Dehoga, the location promotion agency Berlin Partner and the tourism agency visitBerlin last Tuesday Economics Senator Pop, to convene a special conference of the ministers of agriculture at short notice.

This meeting with Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) will take place this Tuesday. Pop wants to talk to his counterparts about federal measures and agree on joint action towards the EU.