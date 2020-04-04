Business Intelligence Market was estimated to grow at 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for simplified fact-based data to help better decision-making in enterprise industry, says Absolute Market Insights

Global rise in demand for analysis of data and presentation of data across industries is increasing the penetration of business intelligence software which is driving the global business intelligence market. For e.g. U.S. based business intelligence company Sisense Inc.’s business intelligence platform helps to simplify the data visualization and enables organizations to analyze and explore the data and deliver meaningful insights required for decision making.

In enterprises, data is available in both structured and unstructured formats. Unstructured data includes word document, emails, and data on a social media platform among others. Business intelligence converts unstructured data into structured format and then analyzes this structured data. It then generates reports, dashboards, and other user-friendly data representation. For example, IBM Cognos Analytics uses AI-Powered business intelligence platform which helps to analyze, visualize and share useful information from complex data sets. It also helps to uncover the hidden patterns in the data and present actionable insights on data which is driving the global business intelligence market.

Explosion of data within organizations and data generated by humans from various sources including social networking sites, ATM usage among others are increasing the demand for data security across the globe. Rise in number of data breach incidents across the world is increasing the adoption of business intelligence solutions by companies across the world for example, Looker, an U.S. based company providing business intelligence include solutions that provide secure permissions for database access. Looker’s business intelligence tools provide secure data connection and also helps to encrypt the network to provide additional security to the data systems. Data security is a key factor which is positively driving the business intelligence market.

Business intelligence provides past, present and future perspectives of business operations through business analytics. For example, U.S. based business intelligence company MicroStrategy Incorporated, through its business analytics module analyzes past and present events and provides forecast for the future events. It makes use of quantitative analysis and mathematical models to arrive at strategic conclusions. Globally, rapid changes in business environment and use of data for better performance management are driving the adoption of business intelligence solutions across the globe.

Rise in economic growth, increase in industrialization among others are increasing the number of global companies operating in Asia Pacific region. Rise in number of global companies are increasing the adoption of business intelligence tools across the region. In Asia Pacific region, Accenture plc., is a prominent vendor of business intelligence solutions across various end-use industries including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), power and energy, IT & Telecom, retail, healthcare, and transport among others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of business intelligence market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Business intelligence helps to simplify the data visualization and enables organizations to analyze and explore the data and deliver meaningful insights required for decision making. Unique reasons for the growth of the Business Intelligence market is rapid changes in business environment and the incorporation of information in order to enhance performance management.

Business intelligence market is gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific with key companies providing technology services across globe and the performance being recognized. The emergence of major industry players in the region, technology-based research programs and increased competition is helping North American market growth.

The major market players include Microsoft Azure, Oracle, IBM, SAS, SAP, Tableau Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Salesforce.com, Inc., Qlik Tech, Dundas BI, Birst, TARGIT, Yellowfin, TIBCO Software Inc, SISENSE, CSG PRO, Accenture, Datapine, Rwebsys, TechnoScore, Hidden Brains, Coherent Solutions, TOSAN, Panorama, Embee, Bitam, GoodData, Information Builders, Looker, Logi Analytics, Domo, OmniSci, Pyramid Analytics, Klipfolio, Exago, Informatatec, Cubeware, Domo, informa, Wipro, informatec. This market will experience a series of consolidation by companies through acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

Business Intelligence Market:

By Deployment On Premise Cloud Hybrid

By Application Fraud Detection in Online Transactions Distribution Grid Supply Chain Human Resource

By End-Use Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Power & Energy IT & Telecom Retail Healthcare Transport Others (Education, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

