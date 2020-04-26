business-games-in-times-of-crisis

Serge Aubin would like to escape the sobering reality for a moment: “In a perfect world, I would now prepare to lift the trophy,” says the Eisbären Berlin trainer on the phone. “Then we would still play now.”

So it would have been without the Covid – 19 -Pandemic could come: The final series of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) should have taken place these days. But the virus ensured that the season was stopped in March after the main round. The 45 -year-old Canadian had to do without his team, which had increased significantly in his first season under his direction, into the decisive season phase and possibly even Title. “By canceling the play-offs, it feels like we only got half the meal,” he says.

The polar bear coach must now cope with everyday life in an emergency. “At the beginning, I got on very well,” he says. “But then it became difficult for two or three weeks.” He was constantly thinking about which game should actually be taking place. In the end, however, “reality struck”. Then Aubin knew: “Okay, that was it” – and tried the best

So despite all the unpredictability, he is now preparing for the upcoming season, although many plans fell victim to the crisis, instead of the Ice Hockey World Championship and To travel to the National Hockey League (NHL) draft and attend coaching conferences there, Aubin has to limit himself to online conversations with colleagues all over the world.

After all, there is more time for them His wife and youngest son live with him in Berlin. “We go for a walk in the zoo, it's a beautiful park,” says Aubin. “We also play and cook together. These are the little things we do otherwise often have no time. “

The house in Canada was sold by the Aubins

The fact that the Canadian is experiencing the crisis in Berlin makes him an exception in ice hockey . Even North Americans who have worked in Europe for years usually spend the summer at home. But the Aubins decided differently. They have now sold their house in Canada. “Our home is here now,” says the trainer. “My wife and I fell in love with life in Europe.”

They had enough time for this: 14 years ago the Canadian was almost 400 missions in the NHL changed to Switzerland. He then played for the Hamburg Freezers until an injury ended his professional career. Aubin also started his coaching career in Hamburg, later he won the championship in Austria with the Vienna Capitals before joining the polar bears last year after an intermezzo in Zurich.

In the beginning the family flew to Canada in the summer, but then the children grew up, went to school in Europe and found their friends here. Eventually, everyday life in North America became increasingly strange: “At some point I couldn't remember my bank card number because I hadn't used it there for a long time,” says Aubin. In addition, he no longer wanted to miss the temperament of European ice hockey fans. “When I played in the NHL, we often had over 20. 000 Spectators, but it was quiet and felt more businesslike. You really feel the passion here, ”he says.

So the Canadian is now trying to transfer the professionalism he has experienced in the NHL to Europe. Even now he wants to be a role model for his players, who have long been in their home towns. “My motto is: A real professional does the right things when nobody is watching,” he says.

So Aubin has imposed his own fitness regime. “I'm trying to get as far as possible back to how I felt as a player,” he says. He wants to show his professionals “that everyone can take responsibility for themselves”. After all, the polar bears still have a job to finish – whenever the next season starts.