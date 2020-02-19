burgundy-is-the-new-bright-red

There are burgundy-colored leather gloves, cardigans and midnight blue sheath dresses. The suit pants are checked for “crease recovery”. This means that they do not have to be ironed again the first time they are worn, says Grit Gläsel. She takes care of the new outfits from Deutsche Bahn. She previously designed Guido Maria Kretschmer. The fashion designer is better known from the RTL show “Shopping Queen”, in which he evaluates the outfits of women, couples and celebrities. He had advised the company that colors must be used across the board. The conventional bright red of the Deutsche Bahn was not suitable for this. “Burgundy or midnight blue suits a lot more people,” says Gläsel.

43000 employees of the Deutsche Bahn is to receive new clothing items by the beginning of August 900000. In Germany 15 there are clothing stores where the new uniforms can be chosen. One of them is at the Berlin Ostbahnhof. Behind a heavy steel door dozens of trousers, dresses, shirts and jackets in many sizes from XXS to five XL are lined up on poles. Two changing rooms are available.

The DB employee Joanna Sobottka (train manager) is looking for a dress in the dressing room. photo : Stefan Weger

head of train Joanna Sobottka and instructor Mike Leistner advise their colleagues on size, cut and color. The employees can choose a basic stock. Three bottoms and six shirts, a vest, two jackets or knitted pieces will then be sent home. The train staff also receives a quilted jacket or a trench coat for the cold days on the platform. “At last the clothes are cut womanly,” says Joanna Sobottka.

In the Deutsche Bahn clothing store, train manager Mike Leistner Robert Schöne helps in the new DB collection. Photo: Stefan Weger

The cuts should not be changed yourself, explains Gläsel. “A skirt can play around the knee, but not end half a meter before.” There are also some wearing rules. “In long-distance transport for on-board service, both colors always have to be combined. So burgundy and blue. ”Tests with travelers would have shown that the two colors help to recognize the employees, since business travelers are often themselves dressed in one color. For this reason, there is also a compulsory accessory. The staff must always wear a scarf or tie, says Gläsel.

Although Mike Leistner still prefers dress pants over chinos without a pleat, he is very happy with the new collection. “Chinos may be more for a short distance then,” he says. At some point the old pants would have hung on the legs like a tent.

The new leather gloves – designed by Guido Maria Kretschmer.

And what will happen to all the old pants and the rest of the outfit? So far, it has been the case that employees were allowed to keep their clothes, for example to put them on when doing garden work, says Gläsel. Only the DB approaches should have been accepted. However, a concept would still be sought for the major disposal campaign this year. “Upcycling would be good,” says Gläsel. That would also be in line with corporate policy: Deutsche Bahn advertises itself with green electricity and sustainability. According to the press office, the new clothing should also have been produced in a fair and environmentally friendly manner. In Macedonia and Bulgaria.