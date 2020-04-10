World
Bundesliga tends to restart on May 9th
Bundesliga start on May 9 more realistic than on May 2
The tendency for a continuation of the football season in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga goes according to “Bild” information on May 9th. This appointment is DFB representatives are said to be more likely than a start on May 2 in one Said video session on Thursday. A decision is not yet hit, it said.
Responsible for scheduling the match days in the the two highest German leagues is the German Football League anyway (DFL). The video session was primarily about the 3rd division, for which the German Football Association (DFB) is responsible. The 3rd league is considering, on 16. May continue their season.
The “picture” quoted one DFB spokesman: “The DFB is planning with the 3rd division and the Women's Bundesliga also on the DFL and their models for the game operation of the Federal leagues. At the moment, however, these are only business games by many external factors are dependent. ”
The federal leagues operate their games until at least 30. April interrupted. The goal is the season until 30. Complete June – a continuation would be indefinite only possible with ghost games without spectators in the stadium. (dpa)
Union President warns against premature Bundesliga start
Dirk Zingler does not want to disconnect from “social perception”. Midfielder Yunus Malli is in quarantine. More on the blog.
Gisdol wishes more exchange
Markus Gisdol from Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln has encouraged an exchange of experiences by football coaches to help them find the unusual To master training conditions in the corona-related league break. “Of course, there are no corona-compliant training forms in the training books. Suddenly you have to pay attention to distances, the players must not touch each other, there must be no duels, ”said Gisdol in an interview published by the club. “Therefore, all trainers should actually throw their training ideas together quickly. So that you can implement them nationwide, even in the amateur sector. ”
Cologne residents have been training in small groups since Monday. “We are grateful that we can train again at all. But that doesn't have much to do with normal training at competition level, ”said Gisdol. His professionals would have kept themselves well in home training, said the 50 – year-olds . “Our players are exemplary,” he said: “It feels like a short summer break. We don't have the toughness yet, but we haven't lost that much either. ”(Dpa)
World rowing championship canceled
The for August 2020 planned World Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia have been canceled and will not be made up for. This was shared by the World Association Fisa on Thursday evening with. The reason for this is the rapid spreading global corona pandemic. Taking into account the recent on 2021 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Fisa work of proposals for a newly structured competition calendar for 2021. The World Cup in Bled from 16. to 23. August 2020 take place.
Before that was already the EM in Poznan has been postponed due to the Corona crisis. The originally from June 5th to 7th 2020 planned regatta should now take place in September or October occur. The three World Cups in Sabaudia (10. to 12. April), Varese (1st to May 3) and Lucerne (22. to 24. May) were canceled. (dpa)
NBA stars receive full salary despite game break
The players of the North American professional basketball league NBA are due to continue despite the season break due to the corona pandemic to the 15. April get her full salary. This comes from a letter from the league to the teams, which is available to the US news agency Associated Press. The league and the players' association have been discussing the status of salaries during the interruption for some time.
The NBA had on 11. March was the first major US league to stop playing due to the Corona crisis. Until 15. April should have ended the regular season, the playoffs should have started three days later. Before May, according to NBA boss Adam Silver, there will be no decision on whether to continue or cancel the season. (dpa)
DFB President Keller expects bankruptcies in professional football
DFB boss Fritz Keller fears dramatic consequences for professional football due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I don't think that after the Corona crisis, the landscape of football will be the same as it is today,” the President of the German Football Association told TV broadcaster Phoenix on Thursday. “We will miss some, and I think the longer it goes, the more bankruptcies we will have in professional football.”
Because of the attitude Many clubs in the 2nd Bundesliga and 3rd League, but also some first division clubs, are threatened with their operations. But many clubs up to the district class are also at risk.
In the afternoon, Keller made a clear appeal to politicians. “Sport will help the community to return to normal after the crisis, but we need support,” wrote Keller in an open letter published on the DFB website. “Especially in such a crisis, nobody should fail because of bureaucracy issues, such as the type of organization the club has chosen. It is essential that the official help can be used by the clubs as quickly and as simply as possible. “
The” often as DFB so richly portrayed “cannot provide financial aid itself. “For two reasons. Firstly, the DFB must not compensate for loss of income from clubs through grants or loans, ”wrote Keller. “Second: The DFB would not have the resources to meet the needs for 25 000 Actually cover clubs appropriately. But we do what our task as an umbrella organization is: We strive to relieve our clubs in the best possible way, to advise them and to offer flexible options for action. ”(Dpa)
New venues for EM 2021?
At the European Football Championship postponed due to the Corona crisis 2021 According to the Russian presentation, there could be new venues. “Should any city fail, there are only a few options,” said Alexei Sorokin of the Russian organization team of the Tass agency on Thursday.
Either new venues would be selected or games would be distributed to the other cities. “The second option is less time-consuming,” said Sorokin, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the European Football Union Uefa.
A decision should be made Sorokin fall in late April. “At the 30. April everything will be clear when we know which of the host cities will continue to organize the EM games and which ones to withdraw from. ”
The EM , originally from 12. June to 12. July should have been played, was due to the coronavirus pandemic on summer 2021 was relocated. To celebrate the 60. Anniversary of the first EM 1960 the tournament should take place as a pan-Europe event in twelve countries. In addition to Munich, Rome, Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao, Dublin and Budapest are planned as hosts. However, some venues may not be able to meet their obligations due to the corona consequences.
For Russia, a retreat is not an issue so far. In St. Petersburg, three group games and a quarter-finals are planned for the time being. “Russia is ready to also talk about possible support (for other countries),” said Sorokin.
Russia had already before the postponement discussed with the proposal to host the European Championship as the sole substitute host. The country has experience with such major events: In summer 2018 Russia hosted the World Cup. (dpa)
Basketball EM postponed with planned final round in Berlin
The basketball European championship takes place with the planned final tournament in Berlin in the course of the Olympic relocation in the Corona crisis a year later in late summer 2022 instead of. The world association Fiba said after a decision of his Executive committees on Thursday with. The EM should be in the period between the 1. and 18. September rise. So far the continental tournament was from 2nd to 19. September 2021 planned. A preliminary round of the EM is planned in Cologne, as another The host countries in the group phase are Georgia, Italy and the Czech Republic
Germany remain host, confirmed Ingo Weiss, President of the German Basketball Association of the German Press Agency. “It is the right decision of Fiba, the EM on 2022 to move because of Calendar in the year 2021 is very, very full, ”said Weiss, who is also treasurer of the world association. “From our point of view, this is a much better date because we are a year before the World Cup and there are definitely the strongest Teams will see. ”After the decision of Fiba stand for the Host countries are now talking to the cities and hall operators
The transfer had become necessary because the international Olympic Committee to host the Tokyo Summer Games by one year from 23. July to 8 August 2021 had misplaced. This also changes the dates for the qualifying tournaments of basketball players: these should now be in time from 22. June to July 4th 2021 take place, the exact time is still open. Originally, the team of national coach Henrik Rödl should do this at the end of June Year in Split to play for the last chance on the Tokyo ticket. (dpa)
Coronavirus reaches 1. FC Union
More than half is per ghost games
More than half of Germans would like the season in the Bundesliga to continue, too if this will only be possible with ghost games. In a representative survey by Infratest dimap on behalf of the WDR program “Sport inside” affirmative 52 Percent asked whether they would like to continue playing ghost games from May . 30 percent replied with “No”, 18 percent said they were not interested in the topic. Were interviewed 1020 people.
The Bundesliga has been paused because of the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March and is planned according to the plans of the German Football League (DFL) resume play in May. (dpa)
Kroos defends himself: “Not translated correctly”
National soccer player Toni Kroos has resisted the allegation of unsolidarity in the coronavirus crisis. “It is possible that this was not translated correctly or that some do not want to understand it,” wrote the Real Madrid professional on Thursday on Twitter. Kroos was heavily criticized in his adopted country of Spain after he had spoken out against salary cuts . “Waiving the salary is like making a donation to nothing or to the club, although it is not necessary here,” said the world champion of 2014 in the SWR podcast “Steil extra!”
“ This man lives in a bubble , in another world, ”said the former goalkeeper and ex-coach Jorge D'Alessandro. Fans had also scolded.
Kroos now replied: “You know me well, my opinion from the beginning was as follows: If we workers and sectors in Club can help, I see it as logical that we waive part of our salary . ”As“ proof ”of this attitude, the ex-Munich cited the decision previously announced by the club that the players were captain Sergio Ramos agreed to a salary cut of ten percent. (dpa)
Ferrari team boss: start of the season maybe in July
Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari Team boss Mattia Binotto may not consider a Formula 1 season start in July not out of the question. The question of the start of the season in view of the corona virus crisis was “very difficult” to answer, Binotto said in an interview with the English TV channel Sky on Wednesday. Formula 1 will definitely try to organize the best possible season, “maybe starting early in July, if that would be possible” , he said. “I think we will have a clearer picture at the end of May.”
By mid-June all races have been canceled or postponed. Nine of the originally 22 This season's Grand Prix cannot take place as intended. Formula -1 boss Chase Carey tries 15 to 18 World Cup runs . According to the sports regulations, you need at least eight races for a world championship, Binotto reminded. “It will be important for us to be really flexible.” Ferrari is ready for shorter racing weekends and also double Grand Prix. (dpa)
I am an athlete and fit – and yet it was really hard for me.
Paderborn's Bundesliga soccer player Luca Kilian
“It is vital that we all do our part and follow the instructions follow the government to help our heroes at the (national Health Service) to support NHS and save lives. “
Mourinho in a statement
In England, outdoor sports are allowed with a maximum of one additional person, the safety distance is two meters. In addition, recordings of other Spurs players were in circulation during running training, and they also did not keep the minimum distance.
“Our players were reminded to respect social distance when exercising outside, ”said a Spurs club spokesman. “We will reinforce this message.” (Dpa)
“No” to salary reduction: Kroos in criticism
In Spain, international soccer player Toni Kroos has come under criticism for his negative attitude towards waiving his salary. The midfielder of record champions Real Madrid is used by the media and fans as unsolidarity and unrealistic reprimanded after speaking out against a cut in his earnings in the Corona crisis.
“He must return to Earth. He has shown an insensitivity that hurts me “, said the well-known journalist Tomás Roncero from the newspaper“ AS ”in a TV talk show on Wednesday night. Kroos had shown “that he doesn't care about the company that pays him”. That is “Like a slap in the face” , said former goalkeeper and ex-coach Jorge D'Alessandro on the same show. “This man still lives in a bubble, in another world . “
“Towards the salary waiving is like making a donation to nothing or to the club, taking it is not necessary here. “
Toni Kroos in the SWR podcast “Steil extra!”
Numerous readers criticized Kroos' attitude in the online editions of the media. “He should be ashamed to oppose a drop in salary when many have nothing to eat, ”wrote a reader from“ AS ”. Another demanded: “A little solidarity, please.” Spain is one of the most severely affected countries in Europe by the new corona virus. (dpa)
“That may sound hard now, but there is currently no sport that we are concerned with do not worry. Everyone has problems in their own way. Some sports were at the end of the season, others at Beginning. Overall, however, it is difficult at the moment segment which sports are particularly strong and which are conditional on the Crisis are affected. Corona leaves everywhere deep and lasting traces. “
Alfons Hörmann in an interview with the magazine “Sponsors”
“I sincerely wish Claudio that he be this incredibly impressive Can end career on the court. Ideally with one, two or better three Fools, then he would have the 200 Bundesliga goals full. Then he could say goodbye like his career would correspond: worthy, in the first league and on the pitch. ”
Florian Kohfeldt
Hannover Boss Kind considers state aid possible
Majority partner Martin Kind von Hannover 96 also thinks of government aid during the Corona crisis Bundesliga clubs for possible. “In order to survive, football clubs could also be forced to apply for state aid,” said the hearing aid entrepreneur to the business magazine “Capital”. For him, for example, state guarantees for loans from the aid program of the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) are possible. . April interrupted. In the case of Bundesliga relegated Hanover, the loss will be caused by the lack of television money, ticket revenue and payments from sponsors up to 30. June will be around ten million euros in the worst case, said Kind. “For other clubs with higher budgets, the breakdown would be significantly higher.” (dpa)