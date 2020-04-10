bundesliga-tends-to-restart-on-may-9th

The tendency for a continuation of the football season in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga goes according to “Bild” information on May 9th. This appointment is DFB representatives are said to be more likely than a start on May 2 in one Said video session on Thursday. A decision is not yet hit, it said.

Responsible for scheduling the match days in the the two highest German leagues is the German Football League anyway (DFL). The video session was primarily about the 3rd division, for which the German Football Association (DFB) is responsible. The 3rd league is considering, on 16. May continue their season.

The “picture” quoted one DFB spokesman: “The DFB is planning with the 3rd division and the Women's Bundesliga also on the DFL and their models for the game operation of the Federal leagues. At the moment, however, these are only business games by many external factors are dependent. ”

The federal leagues operate their games until at least 30. April interrupted. The goal is the season until 30. Complete June – a continuation would be indefinite only possible with ghost games without spectators in the stadium. (dpa)