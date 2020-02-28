bundesliga-game-between-frankfurt-and-bremen-is-postponed

The German Football League has postponed the Bundesliga game scheduled for Sunday between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt. The DFL is reacting to the postponement of the Frankfurt second round second leg in the Europa League in Salzburg this Friday (18 o'clock). The encounter was canceled on Thursday due to a hurricane warning. There is not yet a new date for the Bremen vs Frankfurt encounter.

“This confirms the DFL's line, Bundesliga clubs after deployments in the Europa League, if possible, at least two full days of regeneration before the next Bundesliga -Give game and thus also to protect the integrity of your own competition, “the DFL justified its decision on Friday.

Transfer to this Monday not possible

The search for a new appointment should now be difficult. Because both teams will already meet in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup in Frankfurt on Wednesday, it was not possible to move to this Monday. In the weeks afterwards, Eintracht is once again busy in the Europa League if they progress in Salzburg.

“Given the tight schedule in the schedule, the latest possible catch-up date for the encounter is the calendar week 20 between the Bundesliga matchdays 33 and 34 “, announced the DFL. If Frankfurt should leave the Europa League sooner, it could also be played earlier.

“This is the only right decision in terms of fair and clean competition. Monday would not have been the right solution either, ”said Fredi Bobic, Frankfurt's sports director. It is the second game change this season. Previously, the game Borussia Mönchengladbach against 1. FC Köln was canceled due to the storm depth Sabine and for 11. March was rescheduled. (AP)