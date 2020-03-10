Bundesliga derby between Mönchengladbach and Cologne becomes a ghost game

The catch-up derby Borussia Mönchengladbach against 1. FC Köln may only take place on Wednesday in camera. The reason for this is the rapid development of the corona virus. The city of Mönchengladbach announced on Tuesday. Accordingly, the city followed the guidelines of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which wants to meet the request of Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) to cancel events from a size of 1000 participants until further notice.

This would be the first so-called ghost game in the Bundesliga. Previously, only 2nd division or lower division games had taken place without spectators. The Rheinderby was originally scheduled to kick off on February 9, but was postponed due to the storm “Sabine”. “We very much regret that this development has taken place, but of course we are following the guidelines of the country, which certainly didn't make this decision easy,” said Mönchengladbach's Mayor Hans Wilhelm Reiners (CDU).

The entire matchday could take place at the weekend without spectators

Borussia does not want to comment until midday. FC managing director Horst Heldt had already criticized the inconsistent course in Germany with the consequences of the corona virus for sport on Monday: “Some games take place, others not. I would like there to be a clear announcement. ”

It is expected that the complete 26 will also be available at the weekend. Matchday in the Bundesliga without spectators. This would also affect the district derby between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04. The Champions League game of Dortmund on Wednesday (21 o'clock at Paris Saint-Germain also takes place in front of empty seats.

The Bundesliga match between the Borussias from Mönchengladbach and Dortmund (1: 2) last Saturday was still quite normal with spectators, although in the district of Heinsberg just a few kilometers away the highest number of coronavirus infections to date has been known. “Before this game there was neither a clear recommendation from the federal government nor clear guidelines from the state. The doctors, with whom we consulted intensively, considered it responsible not to prohibit the game, “said Reiners.

It is the first ghost game in Bundesliga history

Cologne coach Markus Gisdol described a possible ghost game on Monday as “for everyone special situation. Nobody can say which team would benefit. ”The controversial and always atmospheric duel would take place on Wednesday under completely different conditions than in early February. At the time, the Gladbachers were only three points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the table and FC was still in acute relegation risk. Currently, the Borussia have slipped out of the Champions League ranks and the Cologne come with the self-confidence of three wins from four games since the game cancellation in February. (dpa)