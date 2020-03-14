World
Bundesliga clubs face loss of 750 million euros
The professional clubs would have to suffer an economic loss of around one in the event of a complete cancellation of the current Bundesliga season three quarters of a billion euros. This sum was confirmed to the German press agency from league circles. There is therefore no insurance cover for the clubs, for example for lost TV revenue. If the season could not be ended due to the corona virus crisis, the loss of television funds for the last nine game days would result in a loss of revenue of around 370 million euros. “These are private contractual agreements that are understandably not intended for the public,” said the main contract partner Sky. Further economic damage would result from lost sponsorship money and missing entry fees. For Monday the German Football League has a general meeting of 36 Professional clubs convened to advise on how to proceed. The discussed introduction of an aid fund is viewed with skepticism in league circles. (dpa)
Nine infected professionals in Serie A
In Italy the general situation is due to the corona virus already much more dramatic than in Germany and Series A is also affected. The game has been interrupted for a long time, most clubs only train to a limited extent or not at all. Nevertheless, the number of infected professionals is increasing day by day. There are now nine, plus some club employees, including team doctors, who of course had particularly close contact with the players concerned. The first case came to light on Wednesday evening with Daniele Rugani from Juventus Turin. Also infected are: Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby, Manolo Gabbiadini (all Sampdoria Genoa) as well as Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic (all AC Florence). All nine players are apparently well, some of whom had a slight fever. Their clubs are in quarantine. This also applies to Juve's last opponent Inter Milan. Some non-Italian players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao have left the country and are at home.
So it goes on with Union
After a breakfast together, the ways of the Union – Professionals separated first. You should keep fit individually up to and including Thursday. From Friday, training is to take place again.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
So it goes on at Hertha
The professionals from Hertha BSC will only gather again for training on Tuesday. The other departments of the association also restrict operations. More about the measures in the text by our Hertha reporter Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Paderborn in quarantine
After on Friday with Luca Kilian the first Bundesliga professional turned positive the corona virus has been tested, of course, has a massive impact on his employer, the SC Paderborn. Parts of the team are now in quarantine at home, the team doctor has 45 Players and coaches tested for infection. Results are not yet available. “For players and employees who have been working since March 5th had no direct contact with Kilian, life is initially “normal” continue, ”says a message from the club. The training operation at the promoters was discontinued for the time being. Shortly before the end of the quarantine, a second test should be carried out on all potentially infected people. (with dpa)
Hannover wants to take a longer break
Hanover's majority shareholder Martin Kind has spoken out in favor of a longer break in German professional football and the cancellation of the European Championship in summer.
So far, the German Football League has suspended play until April 2, Hanover's next game is scheduled for April 4 against Karlsruher SC.
“That won't be enough. Our team is now training 14 days and would then only have a week to catch up, ”said the RND. “We would not be competitive there.”
Because there are two players in the Hanover team in Timo Hübers and Jannes Horn who are infected with the corona virus, the entire team was quarantined for two weeks. (dpa)
Golf goes!
In case you were wondering what you can do now. Ever thought of playing golf? Arne Bensiek encourages:
For golf clubs in Berlin-Brandenburg, the measures against the spread of the coronavirus could become existential. Golf itself is rather harmless: fresh air, a maximum of four people per flight, no contact sport. The clubs are looking forward to the course of the weekend. by Arne Bensiek “In my view there is nothing to stop playing golf,” says Saskia Zieschank, manager of the Golf Club Bad Saarow.
Tagesspiegel Golf
What's Up Today
We are of course looking at how things will continue after the postponement of the Bundesliga days. How are the clubs doing now?
In fact there are still competitions. The last races of the shortened season are on the program in biathlon. The persecution of women starts in the afternoon and men in Kontiolahti.
In addition, cycling is done. The race Paris-Nice should continue to take place.
Negative tests in the NBA
After the coronavirus cases at the Utah Jazz, the tests at the Toronto Raptors were negative. As the NBA champion from Canada announced, the result is still pending for one person. The Raptors were the last team to play Utah Jazz for the two coronavirus cases Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. (dpa)
Wide awake?
Good morning, there we are again. Rarely does a Friday have the 13. deserves its name as it did yesterday. In the end, the Bundesliga took a level head – and paused just like everyone else. Here we keep you up to date today.
The summary of Friday
A turbulent day is coming to an end. To summarize all the events of the day here too much happened today. So let's make it short: Almost all major sports competitions in Germany, Europe and North America have been discontinued, there are numerous new infections in professional sports and at this point nobody can even realistically predict when it will be possible to play again. But this has been irrelevant for a long time. Because worldwide there are now more than 130. 00 0 people with that Coronavirus infected, in Germany there are 3000. The number of worldwide deaths has the 5000 exceeded. Schools, day-care centers, clubs and pubs are closed in Berlin. That the DFL actually waited until this afternoon to suspend Bundesliga operations in this situation sounds like a bad joke. Tomorrow we will be there for you again at this point. Take care of yourself!
Fifa cancels national players
The World Football Association has the regulation that clubs their national players have to park for official international matches, canceled for the upcoming dates in March and April. “FIFA is aware that playing games in the current situation poses a health risk to players (and the public),” said a statement. In addition, the world association recommends that all international matches be postponed in this period until they can be played safely. Many clubs, including Hertha BSC, had previously announced that they would not let their players travel to their national teams.
International match against Italy canceled
That for the 31. The planned test match of the German national soccer team against Italy in March has been canceled. As the DFB announced on Friday evening, the City of Nuremberg has events with more than 100 people prohibited. This means that even without a spectator, it is no longer possible.
First Bundesliga professional tested positive
At this moment the SC Paderborn professionals actually had should still be on the pitch in the sporting basement duel against Fortuna Dusseldorf, but sport has not been a concern at least since the DFL canceled the game day in the afternoon. As SC Paderborn announced, the first Bundesliga player tested positive for the corona virus: Luca Kilian, 20 year old defender and U – 21 – National player.
The tests on the first Paderborn players had previously been carried out because SCP coach Steffen Baumgart experienced some symptoms of infection during the day had shown the virus and was therefore conducted as a suspected case. The test results for the 48 – year-olds were different from Kilian negative.
After infection of the 20 – The bottom of the Bundesliga league table is now “in Close coordination with the local authorities to initiate extensive measures to contain the coronavirus, ”said a message from the association on Friday evening. This also means that all players and members of the function team have to undergo a test for the corona virus on Saturday. (with dpa)
Telekom wants to reimburse subscribers
Because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the sports world the Telekom subscribers are accommodating. Because almost the entire sport comes to a standstill due to cancellations, “unfortunately we cannot show the fans and our MagentaSport customers thrilling live sport as usual. Therefore, we will initially reimburse the subscription price for one month, ”said Henning Stiegenroth, Head of Content and Sponsoring at Telekom, on Friday. Magenstasport broadcasts the games of the third league in football as well as the basketball league and the German ice hockey league, which are all currently paused. (dpa)
London marathon postponed
The London marathon is over due to the coronavirus pandemic been postponed for almost half a year. The organizers announced on Friday. Instead of on 26. In April, the long-distance run is to take place on October 4. “The world is in an unprecedented situation with a global covid – 19 – Pandemic and public health are the top priorities, ”said event director Hugh Brasher one According to communication. He assured that all registered runners could take part in the new event at no additional cost. (dpa)
DFB examines support program for clubs
In view of feared financial worries caused by the coronavirus crisis, clubs from the third division, the women's Bundesliga and the Regional and state associations hope for help from the German Football Association. As the association announced on Friday evening, they are currently reviewing “a support program to maintain liquidity in the event that gaming operations have to be suspended and associations or clubs should thereby run into liquidity bottlenecks”. The next two games are currently suspended in the third division due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We will do everything in our power to help our club football and competitions as best we can,” promised DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge. Loans are therefore possible “to bridge acute liquidity problems caused by the Corona crisis and to avoid bankruptcies,” the statement said. Help is out of the question for clubs in the Bundesliga and Second League, as well as for clubs in the Third League, since they are not directly subordinate to the umbrella organization. (dpa)
Swimming Association stops competitions
The German Swimming Association has immediate effect because of Coronavirus pandemic canceled all official events until further notice. The DSV thus follows the recommendations of the federal government, it said in a message on Friday. Local organizers of events outside the DSV's responsibility are “strongly recommended” to join this decision. “The DSV will publish further information for its Olympic sports and national teams next week,” said the DSV. The Fina World Swimming Federation had previously postponed or canceled several competitions. Among other things, the Olympic qualification tournament for water polo players, in which the German team should also participate, will not take place as planned by 22. until 29. March held. The event was scheduled for the period from 31. May to June 7th. The women's tournament in Italy had already been rescheduled. (dpa)
Other Serie A professionals tested positive
The former HSV professional Albin Ekdal belongs to a quartet that tested positive for the corona virus at the Italian Serie A club Sampdoria Genoa. “After a day off I feel much better. I hope everyone takes this disease seriously. If you feel the slightest symptoms, stay at home, ”wrote the 30 year-old Swedish football professional on Twitter. In addition to Ekdal, the Sampdoria squad also tested positive for Omar Colley, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby and team doctor Amedeo Baldari. The infection had previously been detected by Sampdoria professional Manolo Gabbiadini. The Italian Serie A has stopped playing due to the situation in the country. (dpa)