bundesliga-clubs-face-loss-of-750-million-euros

Hannover wants to take a longer break

Hanover's majority shareholder Martin Kind has spoken out in favor of a longer break in German professional football and the cancellation of the European Championship in summer.

So far, the German Football League has suspended play until April 2, Hanover's next game is scheduled for April 4 against Karlsruher SC.

“That won't be enough. Our team is now training 14 days and would then only have a week to catch up, ”said the RND. “We would not be competitive there.”

Because there are two players in the Hanover team in Timo Hübers and Jannes Horn who are infected with the corona virus, the entire team was quarantined for two weeks. (dpa)

