Bundesliga clubs face bankruptcy – Union main sponsor reports

It is a pious wish that the Bundesliga wants to play again in May. Because even ghost games seem hardly imaginable in a few weeks in view of the current crisis. The pious wish, expressed aloud at the meeting of the German Football League (DFL) last week, has a serious background.

The compulsory break in the game due to the corona virus has a major impact on the situation of some clubs in the Bundesliga and the second division. The “kicker” reports that 13 from 36 Professional clubs risk bankruptcy if not played again soon.

DFL accommodates threatened Bundesliga clubs

Allegedly, a Bundesliga club and seven second division clubs are already in May before going bankrupt. The Bundesliga club, it is said, can only meet its financial obligations until May. If it is not played again until June, three more Bundesliga clubs and two second division teams would be added, according to “Kicker”. Due to a lack of TV revenue alone, the majority of Bundesliga clubs would miss a double-digit million amount.

The fourth installment flows out of the TV -Not marketing rights, the 1st FC Union would lack around nine to ten million euros. Before the season in Köpenick they had calculated total revenues of almost 75 million, almost half (36 million) should come from the TV proceeds.

In addition, the club lacks income from home games and possibly sponsorship money. On Saturday the club for inquiries on this topic could not be reached, but main sponsor Aroundtown.

“We belong to Union 100 percent and unchanged to the side. We are in regular contact with the Presidium, ”said Managing Director Andrew Wallis in writing at Tagesspiegel's request. Union Presidium member Oskar Kosche has already signaled accommodation. “Union knows that they can rely on us,” said Wallis.

Union President Dirk Zingler should be happy to hear that; the president had already emphasized at the beginning of the crisis that Union, as a newcomer to the Bundesliga, did not have the same reserves as some other seasoned Bundesliga club. By short-time work and waiver of salaries by the professionals, which are around 20 to 30 Give up percent of their earnings if they want to avoid Berlin's liquidity shortages.

A total of twelve clubs are said to have ceded their income from the fourth installment of television money – to banks and other partners. However, that does not mean that the clubs will not be able to continue playing. And: The DFL had announced at its meeting that if the insolvency of the clubs in the currently interrupted season would not threaten the deduction of points.

Numerous clubs in German professional football, like Union, have already registered short-time work, and many players voluntarily forego part of their salary. The “kicker” does not speculate about which clubs are in acute danger.

In the “Bild” newspaper, however, the CFO of FSV Mainz said 05, Jan Lehmann, a few days ago that the Bundesliga club “would have a problem” if the May rate was not paid out of the TV money. Lehmann continues: “The media revenues are vitally important to us.” The worst-case scenario that the Mainz team presented to the DFL calculates a shortfall of more than 20 million euros before the season should be canceled.

That's why the Mainz team save more consistently than any other Bundesliga club. From April to June, all employees, including players and managers, waive a quarter of their salary to secure Bundesliga football. But the appearance that Mainz, according to its own information, is almost debt-free can survive a Bundesliga-free May alone is a little deceiving.

Because the measures that maintain the existence of the Rheinhessen are to buy young players and sell them again at a profit. However, it should already be clear that revenues will be lower in the coming transfer period, which will also be postponed. If the transfer market comes to a standstill, things look bleak in Mainz.

The SC Paderborn, the Bundesliga club with the smallest budget, on the other hand, is confident that he won't run out of money. The Paderborn-based company would not receive around eight million euros in TV money if the season did not continue. Therefore, the bottom of the table automatically comes into focus when there is talk of a club that may be on the verge of bankruptcy in May.

However, the SCP benefits from the economic environment in East Westphalia Sponsors are said to have already sent the first positive signals. The club also saves the 1.5 million euros that the Paderborners will lack in entry fees simply by waiving the wages of the players. The Paderborn company can save another 1.5 million euros by postponing the planned second section of the arena expansion.

According to managing director Martin Przondziono, the economical use of equity after the promotion is also an advantage. Only 300.000 The Paderborners spent euros on new signings. For comparison: At Union Union, there is more than seven million euros into the winter transfer period.

There are even professional clubs that have already announced that they will not break the season would. Hertha's managing director Ingo Schiller said in an interview two weeks ago that “the situation at Hertha due to the entry of strategic partner Tennor last summer was significantly better in terms of liquidity than at many other clubs”.

Dynamo Dresden and 1. FC Nürnberg from the second division have already signaled that they are not at risk of bankruptcy.

