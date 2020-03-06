bulgaria-closes-all-schools-because-of-the-flu

For health reasons, Bulgaria has closed all schools across the country – not because of the coronavirus, but because of the flu. All operations planned for Friday have also been canceled, according to the Ministry of Health in Sofia. Bulgaria, the poorest member state of the European Union, is suffering from an unusually severe wave of flu. A corona infection, however, has not yet been registered.

“There has been no such rapid spread of influenza B in Bulgaria in the past ten years,” said the director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, Todor Kantardziev. In the last week of February alone, according to official figures, almost 5000 people contracted the flu, especially babies and children under 14 years.

In order to curb the spread of the flu in the country with its seven million inhabitants, schools in the country should now at least 11. The government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov decided to remain closed in March. Universities should also cancel their lectures, the Ministry of Health demanded. Planned operations in hospitals should be postponed and visits to patients prohibited. (AFP)